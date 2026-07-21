After Countless 'No-Show' Contractors, Keller Area Residents Rally Behind Reliable Handyman Service that Actually Answers the Phone

Keller, TX, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of homeowners struggling with unreliable contractors who don't show up, overcharge, or leave projects unfinished, Mr. Handyman of Keller, Roanoke and Alliance has officially exceeded 1,000 Google reviews while maintaining an impressive 4.9-star rating. The milestone reflects growing frustration with fly-by-night handyman services and increasing demand for licensed, insured professionals who actually complete the job.

Mr. Handyman of Keller, Roanoke and Alliance - Cindy Parks-Talley, Owner

The family-run business, operating since November 2005, has built a two-decade reputation throughout North Texas by doing what many contractors apparently find difficult: showing up on time and finishing projects as promised. With spring home improvement season approaching, the milestone comes as local demand for dependable handyman services reaches new heights.

"We consistently hear from customers who've been burned by unreliable contractors," said owner Cindy Parks-Talley. "They tell us we provide the best handyman services Keller has to offer because we show up when we say we will and finish what we start. That's apparently rarer than it should be in this business."

Comprehensive Solutions without the Headaches

Mr. Handyman of Keller, Roanoke, and Alliance specializes in full-service handyman work, including home repairs, installations, and maintenance. Popular services include door repair and installation, tile work, siding projects, drywall repair, carpentry, painting, and general home maintenance tasks.

The company's success comes as North Texas homeowners express mounting frustration with contractors who provide estimates but never follow through, charge hidden fees, or abandon projects midway through. Unlike many competitors, Mr. Handyman provides upfront pricing and guarantees completion timelines.

All craftsmen average more than 10 years in the repair trades and arrive in uniform, driving clearly marked vehicles. Every technician undergoes thorough background checks, and the business maintains full licensing and insurance coverage, including general liability and workers' compensation.

Trusted Throughout Multiple Communities

Mr. Handyman of Keller, Roanoke and Alliance serves homeowners across Keller, Roanoke, and Alliance, with additional coverage extending to Saginaw, Argyle, North Richland Hills, Justin, Trophy Club, Fort Worth, Haslet, Watauga, and Westlake.

The business handles both residential projects and commercial work, providing the same level of professional service that has frustrated business owners in their search for reliable maintenance partners.

"Local businesses can't afford downtime from contractors who disappear or do subpar work," said Dave Agnew, Commercial Development Manager. "We've built our reputation by being the company that business owners actually want to call back. When you support local businesses in our community, reliability isn't optional."

Two Decades of Community Trust

Since 2005, the company has operated under the Neighborly Done Right Promise, which guarantees customer satisfaction and quality workmanship. This commitment to excellence has earned recognition, including a BBB A+ Rating, Angie's List Super Service Award, and HomeAdvisor Elite Service status.

As a locally owned franchise under a nationally recognized brand, the business combines deep community knowledge with proven systems and support. The family operation focuses on building long-term relationships with customers while contributing to the local economy through job creation and strategic vendor partnerships.

Parks-Talley remains focused on addressing what she sees as a widespread problem in the home services industry. "We're not just fixing homes and businesses, we're restoring faith in contractors," she said. "Every completed project and satisfied customer helps repair what unreliable service providers have damaged in this industry."

Ready to Help When Others Won't

Don't waste another weekend waiting for contractors who won't call back. Homeowners and businesses seeking reliable handyman services can schedule appointments by calling (817) 409-8196 or visiting mrhandyman.com/keller-roanoke-alliance. Same-day service is often available.

Mr. Handyman of Keller, Roanoke and Alliance - Team

About Mr. Handyman of Keller, Roanoke and Alliance

Operating since 2005, Mr. Handyman of Keller, Roanoke and Alliance is a family-owned business providing professional handyman services throughout North Texas. Licensed and insured, the company specializes in home repairs, installations, and maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. All service professionals are background-checked craftsmen with extensive experience in the repair trades.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Handyman of Keller, Roanoke and Alliance

Cindy Parks-Talley, Owner

Phone: (817) 409-8196

Address: 204 S Main St #100, Keller, TX 76248, United States

Email: info [at] mrhandyman-frisco.com

https://www.mrhandyman.com/keller-roanoke-alliance/