The Grounds Guys of Greenville, SC Reaches 200 Google Reviews; Maintains Impressive 4.7-Star Rating

Greenville, SC, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grounds Guys of Greenville, SC has reached 200 Google Reviews while maintaining a stunning 4.7-star rating, a milestone that reflects steady local demand for professional lawn care and landscaping services. The recognition comes as property owners across the region invest in irrigation, drainage solutions and year‑round turf care to protect curb appeal and property value.

The Grounds Guys of Greenville - John Yarusinsky, Owner

“We owe this milestone to our customers and the crew who show up every day,” said John Yarusinsky, owner of The Grounds Guys of Greenville. “I’m grateful for the community’s trust and proud of our team’s work—together we deliver the best lawn care and landscapes in the upstate. Thank you to the homeowners, property managers and business owners who’ve shared feedback and helped us improve.”

The Grounds Guys of Greenville is a full‑service company offering core services spanning installation and maintenance services. Experienced Greenville landscapers can help with irrigation repair and installation, drainage services, turf care and fertilization, turf renovation and sod installation, landscape design and installation, and holiday lighting installation. The company is proud to offer the best lawn care Greenville, SC has to offer.

Based in Powdersville, the company serves Greenville and neighboring communities, including Simpsonville, Greer, Five Forks, Powdersville, Taylors, Mauldin, and Easley. That regional footprint supports timely site assessments, same‑day response options for urgent needs and service plans tailored to local growing conditions.

“We built this business on trust, clear communication and consistent workmanship,” Yarusinsky added. “As the top‑rated landscaper Greenville residents and businesses can rely on, we’ll continue investing in training, expanding our crew responsibly and strengthening vendor partnerships so we deliver reliable, professional landscaping across the area.”

The Grounds Guys of Greenville operates with bonded, insured crews trained in irrigation, drainage, turf fertilization and outdoor lighting installation. The company emphasizes documented site assessments, transparent proposals and follow‑up care to protect long‑term landscape performance. Local hiring, subcontractor partnerships and regional vendor use contribute to the Greenville County economy and neighborhood improvement efforts.

For customers, the company reassures them of service continuity: existing agreements and scheduled work will continue uninterrupted as the business scales thoughtfully. For a free on‑site estimate or immediate service from a trusted Greenville landscaper, call 864‑886‑2024 or visit https://www.groundsguys.com/greenville-sc.

The Grounds Guys of Greenville

About The Grounds Guys of Greenville, SC

Founded in 2010, The Grounds Guys of Greenville, SC is a locally owned, full‑service grounds care company proudly providing the professional lawn care and landscaping Greenville homeowners and businesses can depend on. From irrigation and drainage solutions to turf care, landscape installation, and drainage issue restoration, every project the company completes is backed by guaranteed workmanship and quality customer service. As part of the Neighborly Done Right Promise®, The Grounds Guys ensures every job is done right — the first time.

Press Inquiries

John Yarusinsky, Owner

The Grounds Guys of Greenville, SC

Phone: 864‑886‑2024

Address: 250 Enterprise Dr., Powdersville, SC 29642

Email: greenville.office [at] groundsguys.com

Website: https://www.groundsguys.com/locations/greenville-sc/