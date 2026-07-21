INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in GPGI, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – GPGI

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GPGI, Inc. (“GPGI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPGI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether GPGI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 14, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 12, 2026, GPGI announced 4Q25 and FY25 earnings and disclosed that its Husky Technologies reporting segment had $520.8 million in 4Q25 net sales (up 6.1% year-over-year) and $1.5687 billion in FY25 net sales (up 5% year-over-year). GPGI further disclosed that Husky had Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $136.1 million in 4Q25 (down 5.4% year-over-year) and $373.4 million in FY25 (down 3% year-over-year). Notably, Husky’s Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margins for 4Q25 compressed by 318 basis points from 29.3% to 26.1%.

On this news, GPGI’s stock price fell $3.23 per share, or 16.36%, over two trading sessions, to close at $16.51 per share on March 13, 2026.

Then, on May 7, 2026, GPGI reported its 1Q26 financial results, revealing that Husky’s Pro Forma Adjusted Net Sales were just $290.8 million, down 5.2% year-over-year, and its Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA fell to $38 million, down 40.2% year-over year. Additionally, GPGI cut 2026 guidance, with its Pro Forma Adjusted Net Sales lowered from an initial range of $2.183 billion to $2.228 billion to a range of $1.95 billion to $2.10 billion, and its Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA lowered from an initial range of $620 million to $650 million to a range of $550 million to $610 million.

On this news, GPGI’s stock price fell $4.52 per share, or 25.89%, to close at $12.94 per share on May 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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