Nearly half of Canadians are holding back money they could be investing

Toronto, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey from Tangerine Wealth shows nearly half of Canadians (48 per cent) are holding back money they could be investing, with market uncertainty emerging as a key reason many remain on the sidelines.

The survey suggests Canadians aren’t avoiding investing altogether, but many are struggling to find the right balance between saving and investing. Among those setting money aside instead of investing it, nearly one-quarter (24 per cent) have parked $25,000 or more, often in chequing or savings accounts.

“Many Canadians are weighing the value of keeping money within reach today against the opportunity to grow it for tomorrow,” said Aharon Kagedan, Managing Director, Wealth at Tangerine.

“Holding cash can make sense for short-term needs, but when it aligns with their goals and comfort with risk, investing has the potential to turn those savings into real momentum over time.”

Key findings

Among those who had money they could have invested, two thirds (65 per cent) set at least some of it aside, with a quarter (25 per cent) setting aside most or all of it. Only 15 per cent say they invested all of it.

Many are sitting on significant amounts of uninvested cash. Among those holding back funds, nearly one-quarter (24 per cent) have set aside $25,000 or more, and 13 per cent have set aside $50,000 or more.

Market uncertainty is keeping many Canadians on the sidelines. Nearly one in five (19 per cent) of those who set money aside cite market volatility, while 17 per cent worry about losing money and 12 per cent believe markets are currently too high.

Half (51 per cent) of Canadians feel confident making investment decisions today, with younger Canadians reporting more confidence than older ones. 19 per cent of those aged 55 to 65 say they are not confident at all.

The findings highlight an opportunity to help Canadians overcome hesitation around investing — whether through education or personalized advice. Tangerine’s intuitive digital tools, combined with live support from licensed advisors, can help build confidence and make it easier to get started.

“Confidence builds with action,” added Kagedan. “Talking to an advisor can help Canadians understand their options, ask questions and take steps that feel right for their circumstances, objectives, time horizon and comfort with risk.”

Full survey findings are available here, with accompanying infographics for download here.

Methodology

This survey was conducted by Tangerine on behalf of Tangerine Investment Funds Limited using an online panel from March 9 to 11, 2026. The sample included 768 Canadians aged 18 to 65 who either make financial decisions on their own or share decision‑making with someone else in their household.

About Tangerine Investment Funds

Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. and are only available by opening an Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited. Tangerine Investment Funds Limited is the principal distributor of Tangerine Investment Funds. Tangerine Investment Funds Limited and 1832 Asset Management L.P. are wholly owned subsidiaries of The Bank of Nova Scotia. All banking products and services are offered by Tangerine Bank.

Tangerine Wealth is a business name used by Tangerine Investment Funds Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before

investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Returns are not guaranteed and will vary based on market conditions. Individuals should consider their financial goals, time horizon and risk tolerance before investing.

The information provided is not intended to be investment advice. Investors should consult their own professional advisor for specific investment and/or tax advice tailored to their needs when planning to implement an investment strategy to ensure that individual circumstances are considered properly and action is taken based on the latest available information.

Media inquiries :

Sreeja Joshy

NP Digital

Sreeja.joshy@npdigital.com

Attachment