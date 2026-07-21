Eversource named to TIME’s list of America’s Best Companies for 2026

HARTFORD, Conn. and BOSTON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of its continued commitment to employees, operational excellence and long-term sustainability for customers, Eversource (NYSE: ES) has been named to TIME's list of America's Best Companies for 2026, a prestigious annual ranking presented by TIME and Statista that recognizes organizations based on employee satisfaction, financial performance and sustainability transparency that benefits customers.

"We're honored to be recognized by TIME as one of America's Best Companies because this award reflects the dedication of our thousands of employees who work every day to safely deliver reliable energy and exceptional service to our customers with an ever-present focus on affordability," said Eversource Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Nolan. "Our people are the foundation of everything we do, and this recognition is a testament to their hard work and commitment. As we continue investing in our employees, we’ll remain focused on operating efficiently, keeping the costs we can control as low as possible and delivering safe and reliable service for our customers."

The TIME America's Best Companies 2026 ranking, presented in collaboration with Statista, evaluated companies across three key areas: employee satisfaction, financial performance and sustainability transparency. Employee satisfaction was measured through surveys of approximately 217,000 employees at U.S. companies over the past three years, while financial performance and sustainability transparency were assessed using a range of publicly available business and environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. The 1,000 highest-scoring companies earned a place on this year's list.

This latest recognition adds to Eversource's growing list of national honors for its customer-focused corporate responsibility, workplace excellence and sustainability, including being named one of Newsweek's America's Most Trustworthy Companies for 2026, one of Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies for 2026, and a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer for 2026.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its commitment to sustainability and corporate citizenship, is named among America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for 2026 and recognized as the #1 utility on USA Today’s list of America’s Climate Leaders for 2025. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas to more than 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 Energy Efficiency Provider in the Nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of more than 10,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like a first-in-the-nation networked geothermal pilot project, solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

William Hinkle

603-634-2228

william.hinkle@eversource.com