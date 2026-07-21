Crypto News: Ethereum Based Pepeto Opens a New Presale Stage After the Previous Round Sells Out Ahead of Schedule





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto (PEPETO), a crypto built on the Ethereum network, has announced the opening of a new presale stage after the previous round sold out ahead of schedule, and the update lands with the presale past $10.4 million and close to 40,000 holders inside.

This new phase is significant for the project's development as it continues to gain traction across social media, including Telegram, X, and numerous market feeds.

New Stage Opens as Demand Carries Over From the Last Round

The previous presale stage sold out faster than planned, and the next stage is now live. The presale runs in multiple phases, with the token price adjusting as each stage completes, a structure designed to reflect participation gradually across the schedule.

The pace of those completions is the striking part, and it fits a pattern crypto news has covered in every cycle. Presales have historically been where this market's largest outcomes started, because tokens at this stage carry small valuations with room that large caps, already weighed down by market values in the tens of billions, structurally cannot offer, and the Ethereum network itself is the strongest example crypto history holds, its earliest supporters entered through a presale long before any exchange knew the name. The buyers who benefited most from past cycles were, almost without exception, the ones positioned in projects before they reached exchanges, and with many analysts describing current conditions as the setup phase of a broader market recovery, early stage projects on Ethereum are once again where attention concentrates.

Pepeto sits at the center of that attention. New holders enter daily, the conversation around the name keeps spreading across communities and news coverage, and each recent stage has filled quicker than the one before it, straight through a period when activity across much of the market slowed. Staking supports that engagement, with a program paying 168% APY to presale participants from the day tokens are locked, meaning early positions grow in token count the entire time development advances, before the platform ever opens its doors.

Pepeto (PEPETO) Product Framework

While the presale numbers draw the headlines, what carries Pepeto underneath is the product design. The project is built on Ethereum using EVM Layer 2 technology, meaning it runs a network on top of Ethereum that remains fully compatible with Ethereum applications while processing transactions at higher speed and lower cost, secured by the base chain underneath.

Three tools make up the platform. The first is a zero-fee exchange that operates through the PEPETO token itself, connecting platform activity directly to the token by design. The second is a cross-chain bridge linking Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through a single route, built to simplify transfers that normally require multiple steps. The third is an AI contract scanner that reviews tokens before a swap completes, adding a security layer at the point of trade.

Because trading on the platform runs through the PEPETO token, every new user the exchange gains translates into fresh demand for the coin itself, and demand against a fixed supply is the oldest price equation in this market. The design means platform growth and token value move together by structure, so the entry taken at presale stands to reflect everything the platform becomes after it, which is exactly the dynamic early backers of exchange tokens have historically benefited from.

According to the project's roadmap, the platform is expected to go live alongside the token's release, meaning the exchange, the bridge, and the planned exchange listings all arrive while presale entries still hold the earliest pricing the project will ever have offered.

Conclusion



This isn't fast-cash crypto. Pepeto's protocol is thinking longer term. There's a zero-fee exchange running on the token, a cross-chain bridge, an AI contract scanner, and 168% APY staking, real machinery behind the meme skin.

And with two tier-1 exchange debuts widely reported to be locked in behind the scenes, a pre-listing page already live on CoinMarketCap , and rules that keep the team silent until the day it happens. So yes, another stage just sold out But in every way that matters, this thing is just getting started.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment in PEPETO, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

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