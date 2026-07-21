Del Taco Named #1 Fast Food Restaurant and #1 Fast Food Fries in USA Today's 2026 10Best Reader's Choice Awards

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, has once again received top honors in USA TODAY's 2026 10Best Reader's Choice Awards, earning #1 Fast Food Restaurant and #1 Fast Food Fries. This marks Del Taco's second straight year being voted the nation's Best Fast Food Restaurant and the third consecutive year capturing the top spot for Best Fast Food Fries, further reinforcing the brand’s reputation as a nationwide fan favorite. Complementing the two top accolades, Del Taco also ranked #3 in Best Fast Food Breakfast and #4 in Best Fast Food Taco for their Beer Battered Crispy Fish Taco, further solidifying brand affinity across multiple dayparts and menu categories.

"From tacos and burritos to burgers, breakfast and, of course, our famous Crinkle Cut Fries, these rankings reflect our commitment to serving high-quality food across our entire menu, and since the awards are voted on by guests, they are especially meaningful,” said Noah Chillingworth, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. “We’re honored to receive back-to-back recognition as the nation's Best Fast Food Restaurant, while also claiming the top spot for Best Fast Food Fries three years running.”

The USA TODAY 10Best Reader's Choice Awards recognize the nation's favorite destinations, brands and experiences across a variety of categories. Nominees are selected by a panel of industry experts before being voted on by readers nationwide.

Del Taco continues to distinguish itself with an unwavering commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional value. From freshly grilled, marinated chicken and carne asada prepared in-restaurant to slow-cooked beans made from scratch, freshly grated cheddar cheese and award-winning Crinkle Cut Fries, the brand remains focused on delivering quality across every part of the menu. Del Taco continues to earn loyalty from guests seeking craveable flavors, variety, value and freshness all in one place.

For more information and to find the nearest Del Taco location, visit www.deltaco.com.









Del Taco Earns Top Spot on USA Today's 10Best Awards

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2025 and 2026 10Best Reader's Choice Awards, Del Taco offers a unique variety of Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco operates more than 550 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information about the Del Taco brand, and to find your nearest location, visit deltaco.com.

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