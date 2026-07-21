INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Hyliion Holdings Corp. - HYLN

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (“Hyliion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HYLN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Hyliion and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On June 23, 2026, Pelican Way Research (“PWR”) published a short report entitled “Hyliion: A Glorified Science Project Who Has Continuously Failed To Meet Expectations And Is Now Throwing Around A Meaningless Deal.” The report stated that Hyliion’s stock had risen significantly following the Company’s announcement of a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with VFG Holdings (“VFG”) for up to 250 KARNO Cores, representing approximately $133 million in potential revenue. The PWR report alleged that the VFG LOI accounted for roughly one-third of Hyliion’s reported $400 million-plus pipeline and questioned whether the LOI provided meaningful commercial validation. The report further alleged that VFG, which PWR identified as VFG Tech Holdings, LLC, was incorporated in January 2026, appeared to have only four employees listed on LinkedIn, had only a minimal website, and lacked evidence of funding or operating substance sufficient to support an order of that size.

Following publication of the PWR report, Hyliion’s stock price fell $1.27 per share, or 17.2%, to close at $6.10 per share on June 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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