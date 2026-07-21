Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Franklin County Marks 20 Years as a Mr. Rooter Franchise and 25 Years Serving St. Clair, MO

St. Clair, MO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Franklin County is celebrating 25 years in business, 20 of them under the Mr. Rooter franchise, providing plumbing services to homeowners in St. Clair, MO, and the surrounding region. The anniversaries come amid steady local demand for professional plumbing services, from spring thaw and storm-related backups to routine maintenance and renovation projects, underscoring the company’s role as a reliable neighborhood plumbing partner.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Franklin County - Team

“We’re deeply grateful to our team and to the neighbors who have trusted us for a quarter century,” said Brad Pierce, owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Franklin County. “Every service call is an opportunity to do right by a homeowner, and that dedication is why we aim to be the best plumber St. Clair, MO has to offer. Our crew, local vendor partners and loyal customers made this possible, and we’ll keep working hard to deserve that trust.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Franklin County is a full-service plumbing company offering clogged drain repair, professional drain cleaning and hydrojetting, sewer repair, water heater services, toilet repair, water treatment systems (including filtration and softeners), sump pump services, and emergency plumbing. The team provides clear explanations, upfront pricing and respectful, protective service, which are the standards homeowners expect from a professional plumber in St. Clair, MO.

Brad Pierce and the Franklin County team have received over 450 Google reviews while maintaining a 4.9-star rating, reflecting consistent service and customer satisfaction. That local recognition positions the company as a top-rated plumber in St. Clair, MO and nearby neighborhoods.

Service area and response Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Franklin County serves homeowners across St. Clair and surrounding communities, including Union, Washington, Pacific, Sullivan, Villa Ridge and beyond. As a local provider, the company emphasizes prompt response, including same-day service when possible, flexible scheduling and fast emergency dispatch to minimize disruption to daily life.

How the team stands apart

Rapid response and same-day service when feasible, with consistent emergency availability.

Service professionals with decades of combined experience and ongoing training to meet franchise standards.

Licensed, bonded and insured professionals who protect customers’ homes with shoe covers, drop cloths and thorough cleanup.

Transparent upfront pricing so homeowners know the cost before work begins.

“Reliability and honest recommendations have always been the foundation of our work,” Pierce added. “Looking ahead, we plan to expand our service capacity, invest in training and create more local jobs so our community continues to have dependable access to skilled plumbing professionals. We remain committed to serving St. Clair and neighboring towns with integrity and care.”

Founded on November 1, 2001, and franchised as Mr. Rooter in 2006, the business supports the local economy through stable employment and vendor partnerships. The team helps preserve neighborhood resilience during seasonal peaks by maintaining response capacity and advising homeowners on long-term solutions that prevent repeat problems in homes.

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Franklin County

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Franklin County provides licensed, bonded, and insured plumbing services for residential and commercial customers in St. Clair, MO, and surrounding communities, including Union, Washington, and Pacific. The company offers emergency response, routine maintenance and system upgrades with clear pricing and workmanship commitments. For trusted, local plumbing service from a licensed, dependable team, contact Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Franklin County.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Franklin County

Brad Pierce, Owner

Address: 460 Hibbard St., St. Clair, MO 63077

Phone: 636-275-1057

Email: franklincounty.owner [at] mrrooter.com

Website: https://www.mrrooter.com/franklin-county/