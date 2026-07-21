INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Futu Holdings Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – FUTU

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Futu Holdings Ltd. (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Futu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 25, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Futu securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 22, 2026, Reuters published an article entitled “China to crack down on ‘illegal’ cross-border securities.” The article reported that China “would punish ​brokers it accused of illegally moving money to foreign markets[.]” The article further reported that online brokers, including Futu, “would be penalised for soliciting business in China without an onshore licence[.]”

On this news, the price of Futu American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) fell $34.10 per ADS, or 27.5%, to close at $89.76 per ADS on May 22, 2026.

Then, on May 28, 2026, Futu issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter 2026, including net income of HK$831.0 million (US$106.0million) after giving effect to the proposed penalties comprised of: “(i) confiscation of illegal gains of approximately RMB470 million [approximately $69.21 million USD], and (ii) imposition of fines of approximately RMB1.38 billion, [approximately $20 billion USD] in an aggregate amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion.” The press release reported this adjustment under the Company’s financial statements as “Others, net” in its statements of comprehensive income for the applicable period.

On this news, Futu’s ADS price fell $5.31 per ADS, or 4.8%, to close at $104.91 per ADS on May 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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