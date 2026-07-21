Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Patient Populations and Policy Reform

Boston, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global substance use disorder (SUD) treatment market is projected to grow from $11.6 billion in 2025 to $14.6 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%, according to Substance Use Disorder Treatment: Global Markets to 2030 from BCC Research. This growth trajectory reflects increasing recognition of addiction as a public health crisis requiring comprehensive medical intervention.

Key Findings

• Market expansion: The SUD treatment market will grow at 4.6% CAGR through 2030, driven primarily by large and expanding patient populations, with 48.4 million Americans aged 12 and older battling substance use disorders in 2024

• Regional leadership: North America dominates with 36.6% market share, reflecting advanced healthcare infrastructure and substantial government investment in opioid response programs

• Policy momentum: Increasing government funding and national strategies are expanding treatment access, with policymakers prioritizing intervention following rising substance-related mortality rates

• Innovation pipeline: Long-acting injectable formulations and novel therapeutic agents are improving treatment compliance and expanding therapeutic options for previously underserved populations

• Healthcare evolution: Growing awareness among healthcare providers is driving improved screening protocols and prescribing practices, enhancing treatment identification and initiation

• Market leaders: Key players include Indivior PLC, Alkermes plc, Braeburn Inc., Par Health Inc., Kenvue, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S, and Camurus AB, driving innovation in treatment modalities

Market Drivers

The SUD treatment market faces a fundamental supply-demand imbalance that creates both challenges and opportunities for investors. While patient populations continue expanding—with nearly 50 million Americans affected by substance use disorders—severe underutilization persists, with only 20% of those with SUD receiving any treatment. This gap stems from multiple factors: 93.3% of adolescents and 95.6% of adults with SUD don't perceive they need treatment, stigma reduces treatment-seeking behavior, and approximately 70% of smokers globally lack access to cessation services.

However, these challenges are driving structural reforms that benefit market participants. Policymakers are implementing reimbursement reforms and expanding national strategies following rising substance-related mortality. Healthcare providers are adopting improved screening protocols, while regulatory frameworks are evolving to support innovative treatment approaches including psychedelics and genetically targeted therapies.

Investment Considerations

The SUD treatment market presents compelling opportunities for investors focused on healthcare innovation and policy-driven growth sectors. Companies developing long-acting injectable formulations like Brixadi/Buvidal, novel mechanisms including dual glucagon/GLP-1 receptor agonists, and abuse-deterrent formulations are well-positioned to capture market share. The emerging psychedelics therapeutic class and genetically targeted therapies with companion diagnostics represent high-growth potential segments. However, investors should consider regulatory complexities, reimbursement uncertainties, and the persistent challenge of patient treatment engagement when evaluating opportunities in this space.

About the Report

Substance Use Disorder Treatment: Global Markets to 2030 provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and five-year forecasts covering pharmaceutical interventions, therapeutic modalities, and regional market dynamics through 2030.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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