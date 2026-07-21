DeJong Consulting LLC Acquires Metallum Welding

Town of Wien, Wisconsin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town of Wien, Wisconsin - July 21, 2026 -

DeJong Consulting LLC, a national food plant design and construction firm, has officially acquired Metallum Welding, a national provider of sanitary and food-grade welding services.

This strategic move significantly strengthens DeJong's ability to build fully integrated, high-performance processing facilities across the United States.

The acquisition brings together two highly specialized organizations with a shared focus on sanitary excellence and large-scale food plant development.

By integrating Metallum Welding into its operations, DeJong Consulting positions itself as a true end-to-end partner for food and beverage manufacturers seeking FDA-compliant and scalable facility solutions.

Sanitary welding is a critical component of every food and beverage processing facility. From dairy plants to beverage production lines, every weld must meet strict hygienic standards to ensure product safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.

When it comes to sanitary standards, DeJong holds the highest expectations and complies with 3A standards for quality workmanship in welding and piping practices. If quality assurance is not maintained at this level, you increase the risk of introducing contamination risk, disrupting production, and compromising entire systems.

Metallum Welding has built its reputation by consistently delivering high-quality sanitary welding in some of the most demanding environments in the industry. Their expertise in stainless steel pipefitting, precision TIG welding, and hygienic system installation has made them a trusted partner for leading global brands.

Metallum has completed construction and retrofitting projects for companies including Kraft, Chobani, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Arcadia Beverage, Borden, Wells Enterprises, Sam Adams, Coors, Kedem Wine, Mars Candy, Tyson Foods, and Fairlife. These projects represent large-scale, high-compliance operations where precision and reliability are essential.

With this acquisition, DeJong Consulting gains direct access to one of the most experienced sanitary welding teams in the country.

DeJong Consulting has long been known for its expertise in designing and building sanitary processing systems, including food-grade piping, plant layouts, and production workflows. The addition of Metallum Welding brings resources to expand DeJong's market reach. With the addition of Metallum, DeJong's legacy of design, build, and quality will remain the same.

This integration enhances DeJong's ability to fully self-perform. DeJong has always emphasized the importance of a seamless connection between engineering, design, and installation. Clients benefit from improved coordination, fewer delays, and greater accountability across every phase of a project.

The demand for efficient, compliant, and scalable food production facilities continues to grow. As manufacturers expand operations and modernize existing plants, the need for experienced partners who understand both design and execution becomes increasingly important.

The combination of DeJong Consulting and Metallum Welding creates a unified platform capable of meeting that demand. From initial concept and engineering through installation and system completion, clients now have access to a single partner with deep expertise across every stage of the process.

DeJong Consulting is committed to building the infrastructure that supports America's food supply chain. By bringing together advanced engineering and a boots-on-the-ground sanitary welding team, the company is positioned to deliver the next generation of food and beverage facilities with greater speed, precision, and reliability.

DeJong Consulting LLC specializes in the design, engineering, and construction of sanitary processing facilities for the food and beverage industry. With a focus on efficiency, compliance, and long-term performance, the company delivers food plant engineering solutions that support production at every scale.

Metallum Welding is a leading provider of sanitary welding and stainless steel process piping services for food and beverage facilities. They have experience as a trusted subcontracting partner for sanitary design and building houses across America. Known for its precision, reliability, and experience in high-compliance environments, Metallum has supported some of the most recognized food equipment manufacturers and brands in the industry.

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For more information about DeJong Consulting LLC, contact the company here:



DeJong Consulting LLC

Michael DeJong

(715) 201-2772

assistant.michael@dejongconsultingllc.com