Harbourfront Centre and Shaw Festival Announce First Shows in New Artistic Residency

Toronto, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of Canada's leading cultural organizations, the Shaw Festival and Harbourfront Centre, today announced the first productions in their new three-year artistic residency, bringing acclaimed Shaw Festival productions of Sleuth and A Christmas Carol to Toronto this fall.

Presented at The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre, a multi-purpose performance venue that hosts theatre, dance and music presentations on the waterfront year-round, the residency will give audiences greater access to world-class theatre in the heart of Toronto.

"To launch our residency at Harbourfront Centre, we wanted to begin with two very different but equally compelling stories: Sleuth, an award-winning modern thriller, and A Christmas Carol, an iconic tale of transformation," said Tim Carroll, Artistic Director of the Shaw Festival. "These performances will be specially adapted for the Harbourfront Centre stage, offering Toronto audiences a glimpse of The Shaw's artistry in a new setting."

The residency brings together two of Canada's leading cultural organizations with a shared commitment to making exceptional artistic experiences more accessible. By presenting acclaimed Shaw Festival productions at Harbourfront Centre, the partnership will introduce new audiences to theatre while expanding year-round cultural programming on Toronto's waterfront.

As one of Canada's most dynamic public spaces, Harbourfront Centre welcomes more than six million visitors annually to engage with arts, culture, learning and recreation, providing an ideal setting for this new theatrical collaboration.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Shaw Festival to Harbourfront Centre to offer residents and visitors the opportunity to experience world-class theatre in the heart of the city," said Tenio Evangelista, President and Chair of the Board of Directors for Harbourfront Centre. "This residency reflects our commitment to bringing exceptional arts experiences to broad and diverse audiences, and we're especially excited to welcome A Christmas Carol as part of our winter season programming, adding even more holiday magic to the waterfront."

Subscription packages are now on sale, with a third production to be announced in October. Performance schedules, subscription packages and tickets are available at HarbourfrontCentre.com/Shaw.

SLEUTH

Previews: October 16–17

Opening: October 18

Closes: November 1

Direct from its critically acclaimed run at the Shaw Festival's Court House Theatre, ending October 9, Sleuth is a fiendishly clever "cat-and-mouse game" from playwright Anthony Shaffer. Directed by Peter Fernandes, this sharp and stylish Tony and Edgar Award-winning play is a quintessential crime thriller guaranteed to provide an edge-of-your-seat experience.

When celebrated mystery writer Andrew Wyke (Patrick Galligan) invites his wife's lover (Sepehr Reybod) to his home in the English countryside, all is not as it seems. What unfolds is a fiendishly high-stakes game of revenge and power. Widely regarded as one of the most ingenious and entertaining psychological thrillers in modern theatre, this production is guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats until its heart-stopping conclusion.

Sleuth is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Previews: November 12–19

Opening: November 20

Closes: December 23

The Shaw Festival's beloved annual production of A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage and directed by Artistic Director Tim Carroll, finds a new home at Harbourfront Centre's Fleck Theatre. Reimagined for the space, this cherished holiday tradition is certain to warm even the coldest of hearts and remind audiences what the season is all about.

On Christmas Eve, wealthy miser Ebenezer Scrooge (Sanjay Talwar) is visited by the tormented ghost of his late business partner with a warning to change his selfish ways or suffer a similar fate. During the night, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Madelyn Kriese), Present (Qasim Khan) and Future, each showing him what was, what is and what could be. Humbled by the experience, Scrooge resolves to change his life forever.

About the Shaw Festival

One of the largest charitable theatre companies in North America, the Shaw Festival’s mission is to enrich and connect people’s lives through theatre. Based in beautiful Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Shaw’s 2026 productions include Funny Girl, One for the Pot, Amadeus, Sleuth, Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, A New Work in Progress, The Wind in the Willows, Heartbreak House and Ohio State Murders. The Shaw Festival’s Holiday Season includes A Year with Frog and Toad and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Through its All.Together.Now. campaign, The Shaw is creating new spaces and programs where people can build real human connections and rediscover their creativity. For more information, visit shawfest.com.

We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing. ~ George Bernard Shaw

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto's waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto's central waterfront, it is a registered charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences.

The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit.

For more information, visit www.HarbourfrontCentre.com.

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