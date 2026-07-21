Immix Biopharma Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Immix Biopharma, (“Immix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMMX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/immix-biopharma. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Portnoy Law Firm has launched an inquiry into whether Immix Biopharma or members of its leadership team breached federal securities laws. Media coverage revealed that an executive serving at Immix under the alias "Richard Graydon" was allegedly Ronald Fischer, a top fugitive wanted in Rhode Island who was operating under an assumed identity. Immix disclosed that the officer was let go as of July 17, 2026, "for reasons unrelated to his activities at the Company," noting that due to his brief employment, management does not anticipate any material financial or operational impact. Following the publication of these reports, Immix's share price dropped by roughly 10.83%.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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