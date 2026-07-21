Blink Anesthesia Appoints Three New Board Members 

SEATTLE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Anesthesia today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Jeff Feldman, MD, MSE, FASA; Jim Nolen; and Frank Chan, PhD. The appointments come as the company expands system-wide deployments of its TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor across academic and community hospitals worldwide.

“As we continue to grow, it’s important that our board has the expertise to support our next phase,” said Justin Hulvershorn, MD, PhD, CEO of Blink Anesthesia. “These appointments bring valuable experience in anesthesia innovation, medtech operations, and financial leadership. Their guidance will help us execute our strategy, grow responsibly, and deliver meaningful value to clinicians and patients.”

Jeff Feldman, MD, MSE, FASA — Board Member

Jeff Feldman brings a distinguished career in academic anesthesiology and a deep focus on the role of technology in clinical practice. He has published extensively on anesthesia delivery systems and patient monitoring, and has consulted for numerous medical device companies. His leadership roles include Division Chief of General Anesthesia at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, President of the Society for Technology in Anesthesia, and APSF Board Member and Chair of the Committee on Technology. He has also served as an editor and reviewer for Anesthesia and Analgesia and other leading journals.

Having recently retired from clinical practice at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Dr. Feldman continues to contribute to the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation through education, mentoring, consulting, and publishing. He earned his MD at Albany Medical College, his MSE in Bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania, and his BA in Physics at Franklin and Marshall College. He trained in anesthesiology at the University of Florida.

Jim Nolen — Board Member

Jim Nolen has been a member of the finance faculty at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business since 1980. He serves as Associate Director of the HMTF Center for PE Finance and has taught courses in Entrepreneurial Finance, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Business Valuation, and M&A. He also teaches regularly in the Executive Education program for organizations including Baylor Scott & White Healthcare, MD Anderson, St. Jude Medical, Dell, USAA, and Southwest Airlines.

Jim is the CEO of CFO Services, a financial consulting firm specializing in business valuation, expert testimony, capital raising, turnarounds, and M&A advisory. He currently sits on the boards of a $1.8 billion community bank, an $80 million general contractor, a $35 million recycling firm, and an enterprise software security company.

Frank Chan, PhD — Board Member

Frank Chan is a seasoned medical technology executive with more than 25 years of experience driving operational excellence, growth, and transformation across global healthcare businesses. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Haemonetics and as a board member of both the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation and AdvaMed Digital Health Technology. Previously, Frank held senior leadership roles at Medtronic, most recently as President of the Acute Care & Monitoring business.

Frank holds a PhD in biomedical engineering from McGill University and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Concordia University.

About Blink Anesthesia

Blink Device Company, LLC (dba Blink Anesthesia) is a Seattle-based medical device company dedicated to improving patient safety in anesthesia practice. Blink Anesthesia develops breakthrough anesthesia technology designed to improve patient safety. Its flagship product, the TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor, is a quantitative neuromuscular monitor that helps anesthetists eliminate residual paralysis and allows hospitals to align with the 2023 American Society of Anesthesiologists Practice Guidelines for Monitoring and Antagonism of Neuromuscular Blockade.

Media Contact:

Leslie Aberman

Strategic Counsel and Business Affairs

leslie.aberman@blinkdc.com

Blink Device Company, LLC