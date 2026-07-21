RUF SCR Mary Stuart Leads Exceptional RUF, Porsche, and Singer Collector Cars at Broad Arrow’s Inaugural Edition of The Quail Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is proud to present a selection of exceptional RUF, Porsche, and Singer models at its inaugural edition of The Quail Auction, the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering.

Among these highly desirable collector cars are a number of extremely rare RUF models, including one of only six RUF SCR ‘Mary Stuart’ examples. These will be joined by truly unique Singer commissions, as well as supercar icons of Porsche history such as the famous 959 Komfort and a 2015 918 Spyder.

These incredible RUF, Porsche, and Singer models will be among nearly 200 collector cars offered for sale at Broad Arrow’s inaugural edition of The Quail Auction. Taking place on Thursday August 13 and Friday August 14, the auction will feature some of the market’s most sought-after pre- and post-war classics, motorsport icons, supercars and modern collectibles, promising exciting bidding, a superb atmosphere, and the opportunity for collectors to acquire automobiles that have truly made their mark on motoring history.

“This is a wildly rare group of cars set for our auction at The Quail”, says Alexander Weaver, VP and Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow Auctions. “The RUF SCR “Mary Stuart” carries an incredible origin story, and as one of just six entirely made-to-order cars, delivered to a very well-known RUF collector, this is the one to chase. The iconic Porsche 959 speaks for itself, and the 918 Spyder is a fantastic example of a forward-thinking collector who specified the car in a way that almost predicted where the market was going. On top of all that, having a trio of Porsche 911s Reimagined by Singer in three different model configurations presents collectors with some of the most exclusive, bespoke offerings from the sought-after brand. We look forward to building on our reputation for exceptional Porsches at The Quail Auction.”

Leading a superbly curated selection of RUF collector cars is one of its rarest and newest models, a 2024 RUF SCR ‘Mary Stuart’ (Estimate: $2,500,000 - $2,800,000) Offered for the first time ever at auction, this highly exclusive, made-to-order RUF is one of only six SCR versions to be built in ‘Mary Stuart’ specification. The fascinating name comes from the high wraparound rear spoiler that Porsche fitted to its works Carrera RSR models in 1973, reminiscent of the high ruff collar worn by Mary, Queen of Scots. Finished in stunning Paint-to-Sample Ultra Violet, this 4.0-liter flat-six powered supercar has been driven only 176 miles at the time of cataloging. Along with its revered powertrain, it features a covetable specification with RUF-branded lightweight bucket seats, lightweight door panels, a custom valved exhaust and ‘Mary Stuart’ script on the rear shelf.

It is joined in the auction by one of the pillars of the RUF catalog a 1990 RUF BTR III Cabriolet (Estimate: $800,000 - $950,000). This rare final evolution of the BTR III, or Gruppe B Turbo RUF, represents the end of an era in which RUF firmly established itself as a world-class manufacturer. Featuring only 45,625 kilometers, this example is finished in Iris Blue Metallic with a Dark Blue leather interior and combines open-top cabriolet motoring with the performance for which RUF has become synonymous. Another icon of RUF history is a 1994 Porsche 911 RUF RCT EVO Speedster (Estimate: $800,000 - $950,000), one of very few Type 964 Speedsters to have been converted to RUF specification. Following a comprehensive restoration by RUF in 2015, it was given the desirable RUF Carrera Turbo (RCT) Evo conversion in 2024, making it a truly desirable derivative.

Equally desirable is a 1995 RUF RCT EVO (Estimate: $950,000 - $1,100,000), finished in iconic Guards Red over a black leather/Alcantara interior with only 55,123 miles on the odometer. Last but by no means least, is a 2013 RUF Rt35 (Estimate: $600,000 - $700,000), one of only 35 created to commemorate 35 years of turbocharged heritage and the first RUF model to be built on the Porsche 991 platform. This example, finished in Carrera White, is even rarer still as only a handful of open-top versions were created making this a truly historically significant RUF model.

1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – Classic Turbo Services ‘Aurum Verde Commission’ (Estimate: $1,500,000 - $1,800,000 | Offered Without Reserve)

Since Rob Dickinson founded Singer Vehicle Design in 2009, the company has created some of the most desirable collector cars in the world. In 2022 it finally entered the world of turbocharging with the creation of Classic Turbo Services and the ‘Aurum Verde Commission’, finished in striking Nice Green Metallic over a Cognac leather interior with Pascha-style bespoke woven leather seat inserts, was one of its first. This incredible piece of Singer history was not only a press car featured in Top Gear and Evo magazines, but it also appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and was tested at the notorious Nürburgring Nordschleife. It is presented having driven only 8,449 miles and benefits from a full factory refresh in 2025.

1990 Porsche 911 Coupe Reimagined by Singer ‘Los Angeles Commission’ (Estimate: $1,100,000 - $1,300,000)

This extremely desirable and entirely bespoke Classic Study has driven only 8,000 miles and is finished in stunning Paint-to-Sample Namib Yellow with ghosted racing stripes over a Bone White leather interior with Black leather contrast trim. Powered by an Ed Pink Racing-built 4.0-liter air-cooled flat-six, it benefits from Singer’s ‘Big’ Cams and Ceramic Plenum Inlet and features a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. This glorious powertrain is complimented by Öhlins Sport two-way adjustable dampers, making the ‘Los Angeles Commission’ the perfect canyon car.

1990 Porsche 911 Targa Reimagined by Singer ‘Coconut Grove Commission’ (Estimate: $1,100,000 - $1,300,000)

Reimagined by Singer Classic Services created this unique ‘Coconut Grove Commission’ featuring Singer Racing White paintwork with a Ruby Targa top over a Dark Plum leather interior. As a Targa, it is among the rarest of Singer models and this example has been driven only 55 miles in the hands of its original owner, making it effectively as-new and a remarkable opportunity for any Singer or Porsche collector.

The Quail Auction will also feature some of the most iconic supercar models from Porsche history, including a rare 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort (Estimate: $2,650,000 - $2,950,000). Only 266 959 Komfort supercars were produced and this German-market example showing just 20,751 kilometers, is one of only 34 to be painted in Graphite Metallic. A full matching numbers example, it benefits from a comprehensive service, along with recommissioning and 959 suspension upgrade by Canepa in 2024 at a cost of over $240,000. It is supplied with its original three-piece toolkit, driver’s manual and Porsche-issued specification sheet and has previously been in the ownership of several prestigious collections. Another superb Porsche model offered for sale is a 1995 911 Turbo Cabriolet (Estimate: $700,000 - $900,000) from the renowned Todd Blue Collection. One of only 14 Exclusive Department 993-generation 911 Turbo Cabriolets produced, this Midnight Blue Metallic example is one of the rarest ever produced by Porsche and was unavailable in the U.S. when new, making it even rarer still.

For collectors of modern supercars, one of the most desirable is undoubtedly the Porsche 918 Spyder (Estimate: $3,250,000 - $3,750,000 | Offered Without Reserve) and Broad Arrow will feature a superb 2015 model finished in Paint to Sample Grey Black over a Leather to Sample white leather interior at The Quail Auction. One of only 300 U.S.-market 918 Spyders produced, it features the optional Front Axle Lift System, Carbon Fiber Interior Package and is fitted with Lightweight Weissach magnesium wheels. This full ‘to Sample’ specification version of one of the defining supercars of the 21st century is worthy of any serious collection.

Additional information on all lots in Broad Arrow’s inaugural edition of The Quail Auction can be found at broadarrowauctions.com. Collectors interested in registering to bid are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist via broadarrowauctions.com or by contacting info@broadarrowauctions.com or +1 313-312-0780. The complete digital catalog will be available soon.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Captions/Credits:

2024 RUF SCR ‘Mary Stuart’ (Credit – Ryan Merrill/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 1990 RUF BTR III Cabriolet (Credit – Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer - Classic Turbo Services "Aurum Verde Commission" (Credit – Justin Pavlovsky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort (Credit – Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Credit – Robin Adams/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions)

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

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