Hailup Is Building the Digital Future of the Caribbean Entertainment Industry

ATLANTA, Georgia , July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hailup Influencers Inc., founded by Byron Aris, is transforming how Caribbean influencers, artists, and creative professionals connect with fans and generate income worldwide. Designed exclusively for Caribbean talent, Hailup enables creators to monetize their brands through personalized video messages, premium fan experiences, live streaming, and exclusive digital content while strengthening authentic connections with audiences across the Caribbean and its global diaspora. The platform's public mission is to create meaningful fan interactions while providing creators with new opportunities to monetize their influence.

The Hailup platform continues to grow with respected Caribbean personalities including Julie Mango, Naomi Cowan, Runkus, Jesse Royal, Jah9, Chronic Law, Chiney K, Evy Royal, Ras-I, Sevana, Valiant, and Quite Perry, with additional influencers expected to join as the platform expands.

A major milestone for the company is the launch of Hailup Magazine, celebrating Caribbean music, fashion, tourism, entrepreneurship, food, and culture. The inaugural issue features Julie Mango on the cover in an exclusive New York City photoshoot wearing a striking red dress beneath the iconic Billboard sign in Times Square, symbolizing the growing global influence of Caribbean creativity.

To maximize worldwide reach, Hailup Magazine is now available FREE on the Amazon Kindle Store. Amazon Kindle: Amazon Kindle

Readers can also enjoy the publication on ZINIO, one of the world's leading digital magazine platforms. ZINIO: https://www.zinio.com/publisher/publications/hailup-magazine/46412

In addition, complimentary print editions are available in the VIP Attractions Luxury Airport Lounges at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, introducing Caribbean stories to international travelers.

Looking ahead, Hailup plans to launch Hailup Internet Radio, featuring Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Caribbean Gospel, Lovers Rock, and emerging Caribbean artists. The company will also introduce the Hailup Podcast, highlighting interviews with influencers, reggae and dancehall artists, chefs, entrepreneurs, filmmakers, and other creative leaders from across the Caribbean.

Through Hailup Studios, the company will expand into original programming, producing virtual concerts, artist documentaries, celebrity interviews, and exclusive entertainment content for global audiences.

"Our vision is to build the premier digital ecosystem for Caribbean entertainment while creating sustainable revenue opportunities for creators," said Byron Aris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hailup Influencers Inc. "Hailup is more than an app—it's a platform dedicated to showcasing Caribbean culture and connecting our creators with the world."

About Hailup Influencers Inc.

Hailup Influencers Inc. is a technology and digital media company building an integrated Caribbean entertainment ecosystem that includes the Hailup app, Hailup Magazine, Hailup Internet Radio, Hailup Podcast, Hailup Studios, and virtual concerts, all designed to empower Caribbean creators and celebrate the region's rich culture and talent.