Binaxity Introduces Gold Investment Line of Credit Backed by Tether Gold (XAUt)





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binaxity Ltd has launched a new offering to serve those looking for gold exposure. With its launch of Gold Investment Line of Credit (I-LOC), it is providing users with a way to build gold exposure at double the buying power.

The method that it implements is simple. Users contribute, Binaxity matches it, and funds the combination to buy tokenized gold, Tether Gold (XAUt). In the end, borrowers are only liable to pay interest, which starts at just 6.5%.

The platform's core fundamental that has gained attention is the lack of any volatility driven margin calls, and borrowers gaining the power to redeem at any time that they want.

Gold Exposure Shouldn't Require Massive Capital

Gold has always been the premier asset to act as a store of value. Be it individuals or institutions, it has been a key inflation hedge as well. Building a portfolio on gold, however, has always required massive capital that not many can afford.

And when it comes to acquiring a gold loan, users must already own the bullion.

Binaxity understands that no one should be forced out of gold exposure due to capital requirements. That's why it is using credit for asset building, and not something to be consumed.

How Does Binaxity’s Gold I-LOC Work?

The method to Binaxity's Gold Investment Line is simple, and is referred to on the website as "co-investment."

Investors first apply with KYC, getting the credit limit. They then contribute in terms of stablecoin, spending as little as $10 worth of USDT or USDC. Binaxity matches the contribution 1:1 as an interest-only loan. The platform then combines both funds (what it matches and the contribution) to buy XAUt (Tether Gold) within only minutes.

After that, investors are only liable to pay monthly interest on the borrowed amount. Binaxity puts no limit on when these investors can redeem.

To understand it better, here is an example.

Investors contribute $500, Binaxity matches it with $500 credit. These are both combined to buy $1000 worth of gold exposure.

Making the Line of Credit as Inclusive as Possible

Binaxity has done everything in its power to ensure that the line of credit stays inclusive. Not only is the introductory rate just 6.5%, but access to exposure is available at just $10.

The company states that it won't charge any inactivity fees, or ask for any top up. That being said, the interest rate is variable, and depends on how much the XAUt price drops. According to the developers, the introductory rate of 6.5% will persist until the drawdown is 25%. At max, the interest rate can go up to 15.5%, but that's only when the price decline is above 80%.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold explains that one XAUt token is equivalent to one fine troy ounce of gold, which meets the LBMA Good Delivery standard.

It is the approach to bring gold's strength onchain, while providing 24/7 transferability and fractional access to the investment.

With Tether Gold, there is no LTV threshold, and there would be no margin calls either. And if the price of XAUt drops, it won't cause immediate liquidation. The investor only has to ensure that the interest payment goes on time at the applicable rate if the price declines continue to sustain.

Maintaining Strong Security To Strengthen the Infrastructure

Binaxity's Gold Investment Line of Credit involves an MPC wallet infrastructure. As the key material is split into parts, no single party gains signing authority.

On top of that, every transaction has to go through approved workflows and follow policy-based access controls. The addition of allowlisted addresses and multi-step governance further strengthens users' funds.

Credit Should Help People Build Asset: Binaxity

Through the article highlighting the gold investment line of credit, Binaxity reveals its original intention that credit is there to help people build assets. The company asserts that credit should not be about taking on debt.

It adds that through the new Gold I-LOC offering, investors get a capital-efficient way to build gold exposure without worrying about margin-call risks common with traditional gold-backed loans.

About Binaxity