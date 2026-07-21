Seniors Housing and Care M&A Activity Remains Strong in Q2:26

NEW CANAAN, Conn., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of publicly announced seniors housing and care acquisitions in the second quarter of 2026 reached 240 deals, based on new acquisition data from LevinPro LTC. That is nearly identical to the 241 transactions announced in the first quarter of 2026, and represents a 25.7% increase from the 191 deals recorded in Q2:25.

Excluding foreign transactions, Q2:26 recorded 205 publicly announced U.S. seniors housing and care M&A transactions, or 820 on an annualized basis. That was nearly unchanged from the first quarter of 2026, which saw 207 U.S. deals, or 828 on an annualized basis. The second quarter of 2025 recorded 144 U.S. transactions, or an annualized pace of 576, and the full year ultimately exceeded that by 22%.

Monthly deal volume averaged 80 transactions in Q2:26, matching the average pace recorded in Q1:26 and marking the third consecutive quarter with an average of at least 80 announced deals per month. Additionally, the $3.89 billion spent on Q2:26 transactions remained relatively consistent with $3.95 billion spent on Q1:26 transactions. The second quarter of 2025 recorded $5.64 billion spent on publicly announced transactions, but excluding a single large foreign transaction, announced dollar volume totaled $2.5 billion, representing a 55.6% increase in Q2:26.

“The market forces driving record levels of M&A activity are only strengthening in the seniors housing and care industry,” stated Ben Swett, Managing Editor of The SeniorCare Investor. “A lack of new development combined with compelling short-term and long-term demographic trends is driving more investors to the acquisition market, driving up prices for properties of all qualities and performances.”

Assisted living deals made up the plurality of Q1:26 deals, accounting for 50.4%, followed by skilled nursing at 35.8%. Independent living deals comprised 7.9% of the quarter’s total, CCRCs took a 1.7% share, and affordable senior apartments and active adult deals accounted for 2.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

“High-quality, stabilized seniors housing communities are commanding the most attention from investors in today’s M&A market, and we have seen pricing soar for these assets,” added Swett. “But more middle-market communities are getting increased interest too, as they can usually offer some operational upside at a more attractive basis.”

All long-term care M&A deals dating back to 1993 can be accessed on the LevinPro database via a subscription. In addition, valuation statistics and results of the seniors housing and care M&A market are published each year in The Senior Care Acquisition Report. For information, or to subscribe, call 800-248-1668 or email info@levinassociates.com. Irving Levin Associates was established in 1948 and has offices in New Canaan, Connecticut, and North Bethesda, Maryland. The company publishes research reports and newsletters, and maintains databases on the healthcare and seniors housing M&A markets.