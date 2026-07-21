Summer Hair Restoration Promo Now Available at Cross Medical Group

PHILADELPHIA and VILLANOVA, Pa., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hair loss can have a significant physical and emotional impact on both men and women, affecting appearance, self-esteem, and confidence. Advanced hair restoration treatments, including hair transplants, can help restore natural-looking hair growth while helping patients feel more comfortable, confident, and like themselves again. Renowned plastic surgery practice, Cross Medical Group, has announced the return of their summer hair restoration promotion. Philadelphia and Villanova area patients can take advantage of an amazing, limited-time offer on hair transplant surgery to refresh their appearance by restoring fuller, healthier hair.

From now until September 1st, patients at Cross Medical Group can save up to $7500 on a hair transplant. Hair transplants offer a long-lasting, natural-looking solution for hair loss by restoring areas of thinning or balding with transplanted hair follicles that grow as your own.

Cross Medical Group offers two proven surgical hair restoration options: Follicular Unit Excision (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), also known as the strip method.

About Cross Medical Group

At Cross Medical Group, patients have access to a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments designed to enhance their natural features and support their unique aesthetic goals. The practice also offers advanced hair restoration solutions for men and women experiencing hair thinning or hair loss. Proudly serving patients throughout the Philadelphia and Villanova areas, Cross Medical Group combines advanced techniques, innovative technology, and personalized care to deliver exceptional results.

Every treatment plan is tailored to the individual, with an emphasis on patient education, comfort, and long-term satisfaction. Whether you are considering a subtle non-surgical enhancement or a transformative surgical procedure, the experienced team is committed to providing compassionate care in a welcoming environment. Above all, Cross Medical Group prioritizes patient safety, precision, and artistry, striving to achieve beautiful, natural-looking outcomes that help patients look refreshed, feel confident, and enjoy results that complement their unique appearance.

Contact Cross Medical Group to find out more about their summer hair restoration promotion. Call their office in Philadelphia (215) 561-9100) or Main Line's Villanova (610) 688-9100). You can also book a consultation online with hair restoration nurse practitioner Bridget Bradenham, MSN, CRNP, FNP-BC, to learn more about this special offer.