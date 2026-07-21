Matt Hale Hypnosis Unveils Audience Trends Suggesting the 90s Have Overtaken the 80s as Britain’s Favourite Nostalgia Decade

Edinburgh, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Hale Hypnosis today unveiled audience trends observed over more than a decade of live performances, suggesting Britain’s nostalgia has quietly shifted from the 1980s to the 1990s. Drawing on audience responses from tens of thousands of people across performances in the United Kingdom and Australia, these audience trends suggest 90s music has become the strongest driver of crowd participation — a trend that appeared to be reinforced by the widespread popularity of 90s anthems during this summer’s World Cup.

Award-winning entertainer Matt Hale says this summer’s World Cup highlighted Britain’s growing love affair with 90s music and nostalgia.

If this summer’s World Cup sounded more like a 90s reunion than a football tournament, you are not imagining it.

From Wonderwall and Freed From Desire to The Macarena echoing around stadiums, millions of football fans unknowingly became part of something much bigger than the sport itself.

For Australian entertainer Matt Hale, the tournament simply put on full display a trend he has been watching develop for more than a decade.

After performing to tens of thousands of audience members across Britain and Australia over more than a decade, Hale says he has watched nostalgia change in real time.

“I’ve spent years watching audiences react to music every single night,” he said.

“Five years ago I’d play an 80s anthem and the room would explode.

“Today it’s the 90s songs that consistently get the biggest reaction. Somewhere along the way, the baton has been passed.”

While football fans filled stadiums singing songs from the 1990s throughout the World Cup, Hale says he has been seeing exactly the same pattern in live audiences for years.

“It’s not just football,” he said.

“I see it in theatres. I see it at festivals. I see it at corporate events.

“The songs complete strangers instinctively sing together are increasingly from the 90s.”

Psychologists have long recognised what is known as the “reminiscence bump”, the tendency for music experienced during our teenage years and early adulthood to create especially powerful lifelong memories.

As millennials have become one of the largest generations attending live entertainment, Hale believes it is only natural that the soundtrack of British nostalgia has shifted with them.

The shift is not limited to football crowds. The Oasis reunion has become one of the biggest live music events in years. Fashion from the decade continues to return to the high street, television favourites are being rebooted, and throughout this summer’s World Cup, 90s anthems once again brought complete strangers together.

“I’m not saying people have stopped loving the 80s,” Hale said.

“They never will.

“But if you want an entire room singing at the top of their lungs in 2026, you’re much more likely to reach for a 90s anthem than an 80s one.

“That’s a huge change.”

Hale is now inviting the British public to join the debate.

Has the 90s officially overtaken the 80s as Britain’s favourite nostalgia decade?

“I think it has,” he said.

“After everything I’ve watched from the stage over the last decade, and after what we all saw during this summer’s World Cup, I don’t think it’s even close anymore.”

Matt Hale brings his award-winning Funbelievable! 90s Rewind comedy hypnosis show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe throughout August, combining audience participation, comedy and the biggest hits of the decade in one of the festival’s most feel-good live experiences.

Tickets and further information are available via the official Edinburgh Festival Fringe website:

https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/hypnotist-matt-hale-funbelievable-90s-rewind

For more information about Matt Hale, including corporate events, media enquiries and upcoming shows, visit:

https://matthale.com

High-resolution media images and interviews are available on request.

Matt Hale performing his award-winning “Funbelievable! 90s Rewind” comedy hypnosis show, which returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August.

About Matt Hale Hypnosis

Matt Hale Hypnosis produces award-winning live comedy hypnosis shows for theatres, festivals, corporate events and cruise ships. Best known for Funbelievable! 90s Rewind, the company has entertained audiences across three continents and generated more than 250 million online video views. Its productions have received multiple five-star reviews and festival awards and have been featured by the BBC.

Press Inquiries

Media contact: Kathryn Preston

kathryn@matthale.com.au

+44 7405 944197

https://matthale.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=T0dq1K4KJog