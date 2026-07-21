North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Financial Results to May 31, 2026

 | Source: North American Financial 15 Split Corp North American Financial 15 Split Corp

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. ("the Company") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2026 are now available on the Company's website at www.financial15.com and at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.financial15.com.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443www.financial15.cominfo@quadravest.com






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