NMDP Celebrates Bipartisan House Passage of Life-Saving Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Reauthorization Act

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM, the nonprofit organization that operates the nation's registry of unrelated blood stem cell donors and cord blood units, today celebrated the bipartisan passage of H.R. 5160, the Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Reauthorization Act of 2026, by the U.S. House of Representatives. The bi-partisan legislation would reauthorize the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program for another five years, preserving and strengthening the nation's federally authorized registry and infrastructure that connects patients battling life-threatening blood cancers and diseases with life-saving volunteer unrelated donors. The companion bipartisan bill, S. 4109 was introduced in March, 2026.

"Today's bipartisan House passage marks an important milestone toward ensuring patients with life-threatening blood cancers and diseases, like leukemias, sickle cell and aplastic anemia, continue to have access to the life-saving donor registry and transplant network," said Amy Ronneberg, CEO of NMDP. "We are deeply grateful to our longstanding, original bipartisan co-sponsors—Representatives Chris Smith (R-NJ), Doris O. Matsui (D-CA), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Kweisi Mfume (D-MD)—as well as our 16 bipartisan co-sponsor champions, whose leadership reflects the bread and depth of support for this vital program. We also thank the entire House who advanced this legislation on behalf of their constituents.”

Every year, approximately 18,500 patients are diagnosed with blood cancers or other diseases, including sickle cell disease and aplastic anemia, for which a blood stem cell transplant from a related or unrelated donor may be their best—or only—hope for a cure. Yet 75% of patients do not have a matched donor within their family and rely on the national registry to identify an unrelated donor or cord blood unit that offers a second chance at life. Since its inception in 1987, the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program has impacted over 150,000 patients, increasing the number of patients served by 33% over the last five fiscal years.

“The Program is one of our nation's strongest examples of a successful public-private partnership, connecting physicians and patients with lifesaving volunteer donors, while advancing research that improves donor experiences and patient outcomes. We now urge the Senate to act swiftly to pass S. 4109, the companion legislation, so physicians, patients and families can continue to count on this critical national resource for years to come," Ronneberg added.

Serving as the nation's single point of access, the Program connects physicians to the best available life-saving options among more than 43 million potential volunteer donors and hundreds of thousands of cord blood units listed on registries worldwide. Through the National Cord Blood Inventory (NCBI), the Program builds and maintains a high-quality supply of cord blood units to expand access for patients nationwide. The Program also recruits young, healthy volunteer donors; provides patients and families navigation and support, from diagnosis through transplant; and securely shares comprehensive transplant outcomes data that advance research and improves patient care long after transplant. Together, these integrated components form a coordinated national ecosystem that serves the country's interests by helping save more lives every day.

The Program also continuously innovates the field of transplant medicine, leveraging securely collected, publicly available outcomes trend data that becomes a valuable comparative snapshot of how patient populations respond to certain cell therapies and novel approaches before those strategies are tested and validated in clinical trial settings. One recent milestone demonstrates the Program's continued impact: today, 99% of adult patients with common blood cancers have a suitable donor when physicians search the registry—dramatically expanding access for patients who, only a few years ago, may have had no curative treatment option.

NMDP continues to encourage healthy, committed adults ages 18 to 35—the age group that offers the best clinical outcomes—to join the national volunteer donor registry and help save more lives. To learn more or sign up, visit my.nmdp.org/transplantact.

About NMDPSM

At NMDP, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood cell donors from the world's most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we're expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives. Learn more at nmdp.org.

Media Contact:

Jess Ayers

Media@nmdp.org