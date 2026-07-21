A Child's Light Announces Receipt of $6,500 Grant to Expedite Youth Mental Health Care

Downingtown, PA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Child's Light, a Chester County non-profit providing expedited mental health support for youth who have experienced severe trauma, announced it has received a $6,500 grant from the Westfield Legacy of Caring Program. The grant, facilitated through a partnership with Miller's Insurance Agency, Inc., was officially presented during an event on July 20, 2026, at the Miller's Insurance Agency office in Downingtown.

Leslie Holt the Executive Director and Valerie Connors , Board Chair of A Child’s Light receiving the Westfield Legacy Caring Program check from Miller’s Insurance Agency’s staff .

Circumventing Systemic Delays in Mental Health Care

Currently, subsidized mental health care for youth in Chester County requires a waitlist of several months . By paying a private network of over 100 trauma-informed therapists directly, A Child's Light circumvents these systemic delays, placing at-risk youth into specialized care in as little as five days.

This rapid-response model ensures that vulnerable children are not lost in the "wait-and-see" approach of the current system, connecting them with seasoned professionals equipped to address complex grief, abandonment, and severe abuse.

Funding Early Intervention to Stop the "Gateway Effect"

The $6,500 grant covers the upfront costs for immediate, specialized therapeutic interventions, funding the first 12 therapy sessions (three months) for local children.

Early intervention is critical to unseat deep-rooted pain before it sets into permanent neural pathways. By treating the root cause early, A Child's Light helps stop childhood trauma from becoming a gateway to self-medication, substance use, or future involvement in the juvenile justice system.

"This is beyond exciting and so appreciated," said Leslie Holt, Founder and Executive Director of A Child's Light. "Thank you to everyone who voted for A Child's Light. This will change children's lives. Truly".

The $6,500 grant was made possible through a local nomination by Downingtown-based Miller's Insurance Agency. As a premier Westfield partner dedicated to supporting and protecting the local community, the independent agency selected A Child's Light for the prestigious Westfield Legacy of Caring Program.

Funded by the Westfield Insurance Foundation, the Legacy of Caring Program empowers top independent insurance agents to direct critical funding to local nonprofits. Since 2015, the national program has focused on organizations that help families stabilize and overcome challenges; making A Child's Light’s mission to expedite youth mental health care a perfect fit for the award.

“It seems unimaginable that children can be dealing with such trauma and it isn’t talked about. Our future depends on the mental and physical health of our youth!” says Fran Shaw, Managing Partner and COO of Miller’s Insurance Agency.

Matt Mangus, President, Miller's Insurance Agency also noted that "At Miller's Insurance Agency, we believe the strongest partnerships are the ones that make a difference beyond business. We're incredibly grateful to partner with Westfield Insurance in supporting A Child's Light and the life-changing work they do for children and families throughout Chester County. Investing in organizations that strengthen our local community is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do, and we're honored to help advance such an important mission."

Valerie Connors, Fran Shaw, and Leslie Holt

About A Child's Light

Founded in 2019, A Child's Light provides expedited mental health interventions for children and adolescents ages 2 to 18 who have survived severe trauma. The organization connects traumatized youth to a network of over 100 private therapists, funding the first 12 therapy sessions to remove financial barriers to healing. A Child's Light serves the Chester County region with a mission to unseat trauma early and restore hope.

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