After 104 Years Serving Hamilton, Birnie Plumbing and Drains Launches Free Tools to Help Homeowners Get Answers Faster

The new Drain and Plumbing Problem Checkers mean residents already know what's happening by the time they call.

 | Source: Birnie Plumbing & Drains Ltd. Birnie Plumbing & Drains Ltd.

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birnie Plumbing and Drains has been fixing pipes in this region since 1922. Today, the fifth-generation family business is launching something new: a website built to answer questions before you pick up the phone.

At the center of the relaunch is the Drain Problem Checker, a free interactive tool for homeowners dealing with slow drains, gurgling pipes, or backups. Answer a few questions about what's happening in your house, and it walks you through likely causes and whether you're looking at a quick fix or something that needs a technician today.

For broader household issues, the site also includes the Plumbing Problem Checker. Not sure how serious your plumbing issue is? Answer a few quick questions to get general guidance on leaks, toilets, faucets, water heaters, sump pumps, water pressure, frozen pipes, and other common plumbing concerns.

"People don't want a mystery when there's water on their basement floor," said Rob Birnie, owner of Birnie Plumbing and Drains. "We built this because our customers have always wanted the same thing: a straight answer, fast. Now they can get one before we even show up."

The rest of the site got the same treatment. Homeowners dealing with a recurring blockage can now find a plain-English breakdown of drain clearing options, from camera-guided cabling to full hydro-jetting, so they know what they're paying for and why before a technician ever quotes a job. And for everything outside the drain line; emergency repairs, leak detection, water main work, water heater installs. There's now a single place to find plumbing services across the Hamilton area instead of digging through separate pages.

The goal, Birnie says, is simple: no upsells, no guessing games, and pricing homeowners can trust before a technician ever knocks on the door.

About Birnie Plumbing and Drains

Founded in 1922, Birnie Plumbing and Drains is a family-owned plumbing, drain clearing, and trenchless sewer repair company serving Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Brantford, and the Niagara region. Now in its fifth generation, the company combines a century of local know-how with modern equipment and upfront pricing.

Media Contact

Lindsay Mcfarlnd
Birnie Plumbing and Drains
Hamilton, Ontario
(905) 578-4659
390 Lake Ave N Unit 1, Hamilton, ON L8E 3A2
https://www.birnieplumbinganddrains.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fa8728f-8813-49e7-8392-de060985c28f


Birnie Plumbing and Drains Hamilton Home Page

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Drain Company Hamilton Plumber Leaking pipes Residential Plumber Sewer Services sink installation tap installation

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