After 104 Years Serving Hamilton, Birnie Plumbing and Drains Launches Free Tools to Help Homeowners Get Answers Faster

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birnie Plumbing and Drains has been fixing pipes in this region since 1922. Today, the fifth-generation family business is launching something new: a website built to answer questions before you pick up the phone.

At the center of the relaunch is the Drain Problem Checker, a free interactive tool for homeowners dealing with slow drains, gurgling pipes, or backups. Answer a few questions about what's happening in your house, and it walks you through likely causes and whether you're looking at a quick fix or something that needs a technician today.

For broader household issues, the site also includes the Plumbing Problem Checker. Not sure how serious your plumbing issue is? Answer a few quick questions to get general guidance on leaks, toilets, faucets, water heaters, sump pumps, water pressure, frozen pipes, and other common plumbing concerns.

"People don't want a mystery when there's water on their basement floor," said Rob Birnie, owner of Birnie Plumbing and Drains. "We built this because our customers have always wanted the same thing: a straight answer, fast. Now they can get one before we even show up."

The rest of the site got the same treatment. Homeowners dealing with a recurring blockage can now find a plain-English breakdown of drain clearing options, from camera-guided cabling to full hydro-jetting, so they know what they're paying for and why before a technician ever quotes a job. And for everything outside the drain line; emergency repairs, leak detection, water main work, water heater installs. There's now a single place to find plumbing services across the Hamilton area instead of digging through separate pages.

The goal, Birnie says, is simple: no upsells, no guessing games, and pricing homeowners can trust before a technician ever knocks on the door.

About Birnie Plumbing and Drains

Founded in 1922, Birnie Plumbing and Drains is a family-owned plumbing, drain clearing, and trenchless sewer repair company serving Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Brantford, and the Niagara region. Now in its fifth generation, the company combines a century of local know-how with modern equipment and upfront pricing.

Media Contact

Lindsay Mcfarlnd

Birnie Plumbing and Drains

Hamilton, Ontario

(905) 578-4659

390 Lake Ave N Unit 1, Hamilton, ON L8E 3A2

https://www.birnieplumbinganddrains.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fa8728f-8813-49e7-8392-de060985c28f