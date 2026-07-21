Winnebago and Progressive Insurance® team up to elevate the RV ownership experience

FOREST CITY, Iowa, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor recreation product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., and Progressive Insurance, the nation’s largest personal auto insurer, announced a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing the RV ownership experience.

The collaboration brings together Winnebago’s premium recreational vehicles with Progressive, a leader in RV insurance, to provide Winnebago owners with access to trusted insurance solutions from a recognized industry leader. Through coordinated marketing efforts and shared customer-focused initiatives, the companies will deliver added value, helpful resources and greater confidence for RV owners.

“At Winnebago, we are constantly looking for ways to elevate every aspect of the customer experience, from first purchase through every mile of ownership,” said Kim Weckert, vice president of marketing, product portfolio and digital transformation for the Winnebago brand. “Partnering with Progressive allows us to extend that commitment beyond the product itself, creating a more connected and complete solution that brings together product, protection and peace of mind.”

By aligning two trusted brands in the outdoor lifestyle space, the collaboration is designed to remove friction for customers and make it easier to get on the road with confidence. The companies will also collaborate on joint marketing initiatives and experiential activations to engage new and existing RV audiences.

“At Progressive, we’re committed to making it easier for customers to protect what matters most and enjoy the road ahead with confidence,” said Eric Doubler, Progressive recreational lines direct business leader. “Our collaboration with Winnebago brings together two trusted brands to help simplify the RV ownership journey, offering customers a more connected experience from purchase through protection.”

Together, Winnebago and Progressive are expanding how customers experience RV ownership by combining high-quality vehicles with tailored protection solutions, helping more people explore the outdoors with confidence. Click here to learn more.

About Winnebago

Winnebago® has been a part of the American outdoor experience and an RV industry pioneer since 1958. The brand offers legendary innovation, quality and customer experience across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes, from camper vans to rugged adventure trucks. Headquartered in Forest City, Iowa, the brand is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor recreation products committed to elevating every moment outdoors. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com.

Media contact:

wgomedia@winnebagoind.com