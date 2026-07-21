TrustCo Reports 12.8% Increase in Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2026 to $17 Million

Executive Snapshot:

Financial results:

Key metrics for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025: Diluted earnings per share of $0.98 increased 24.1% compared to $0.79 Net interest income of $45.6 million , up 9.2% from $41.7 million Net interest margin of 2.87% , up 16 basis points from 2.71% Net income of $17.0 million increased 12.8% compared to $15.0 million Average loans increased $197.5 million, or 3.8% Average deposits increased $208.6 million, or 3.8%





Capital position and Stock Repurchase Program:



Book value per share as of June 30, 2026 was $38.53 , up from $36.75 as of June 30, 2025 Purchased 10.5% of TrustCo outstanding common stock under the 2026 and 2025 Stock Repurchase Programs through the acquisition of over one million shares in the first half of 2026, following the purchase of one million shares in 2025, reinforcing a disciplined long-term capital allocation strategy On pace to complete the repurchase of a total of three million shares, or 15.8%, of TrustCo common stock by the end of 2026







GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026 highlighted by a continued increase in net interest income and sustained loan and deposit growth across core lending and deposit categories. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased 9.2% year over year to $45.6 million. This was driven by the ongoing asset repricing across our loan portfolio at higher yields and effective execution of deposit growth and pricing strategies. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net interest margin expanded to 2.87% from 2.71% in the prior year period. This resulted in second quarter 2026 net income of $17.0 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $15.0 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter 2025; and net income of $33.3 million, or $1.89 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $29.3 million, or $1.54 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

During the second quarter of 2026, TrustCo recognized an $844 thousand unrealized gain on equity securities resulting from the conversion of Visa Class B-2 shares into a combination of Visa Class B-3 and Visa Class C shares and the fair-value recognition of the Class C shares received. The Company had not sold the resulting Class C shares as of June 30, 2026. The Company originally obtained the Visa Class B shares in 2008. The strategic decision to retain the Class C shares and not sell them sooner, allowed the Company to avoid commissions and other expenses thus recognizing the full market value.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick, said “We are very pleased to report another quarter of stellar results. As expected, we have seen favorable repricing in our loan portfolio that has contributed to improving net interest margin. We also have seen steady growth in loans and deposits – each of which is up 3.8% year over year. This kind of symmetry in loan and deposit growth represents the ongoing realization of one of our long-time business goals. We take the deposits that we gather and lend those funds right back out into the communities that we serve. We also are realizing success on our long-term capital allocation strategy which has seen the company repurchase two million shares over the past year and a half, and we are on pace to purchase another million shares by the end of this year, which would bring the total for 2025-2026 to nearly 16% of TrustCo’s outstanding shares. We also are pleased to announce that we have moved into the building that we repurposed into our regional corporate headquarters in historic Longwood, Florida, which speaks volumes about our commitment to that great state.”

Details

We have continued to see meaningful net income and net interest income improvement. Management expects these improvements to remain sustainable. The loan and investment portfolios of TrustCo Bank (the “Bank”) continue to reprice upward as lower yielding assets mature and are replaced with higher rate loan originations and investment purchases, driving steady improvement in overall asset yields. We believe that this ongoing repricing reflects disciplined loan production aligned with current market conditions. Complementing this, the Bank maintains a strong liquidity position, driven by deposit growth while decreasing funding costs which underscores the Bank's disciplined relationship banking strategy and the value customers place on stability and service. We believe that these factors position the Bank to generate continued net income and net interest income growth in the coming quarters and deliver long-term value to shareholders. Net interest income was $45.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.8 million, or 9.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates and a decrease in interest expense. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 2.87%, up 16 basis points from 2.71% in the second quarter of 2025. The yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.27% in the second quarter of 2026, up 8 basis points from 4.19% in the second quarter of 2025. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.79% in the second quarter of 2026, down from 1.91% in the second quarter of 2025.

Average loans were up $197.5 million, or 3.8%, in the second quarter of 2026 over the same period in 2025. Average residential loans and Home Equity Credit Lines (HECLs), our primary lending focus, were up $142.0 million, or 3.2%, and $44.8 million, or 10.4%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2026 over the same period in 2025. Average commercial loans also increased $13.4 million, or 4.4%, in the second quarter of 2026 over the same period in 2025. Loan growth in the second quarter of 2026 remained steady, driven by continued strength in core relationship lending. Credit quality metrics were stable. Following this period of sustained growth, TrustCo remains confident in the quality of its loan portfolio amid broader market concerns. We believe that our continued focus on strong underwriting within our loan portfolio and conservative lending standards positions us to manage credit risk effectively in the current environment. The consistent growth in the loan portfolio will likely enhance net interest income in the quarters ahead. Average deposits were up $208.6 million, or 3.8%, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. The Bank’s ongoing emphasis on relationship banking, combined with competitive product offerings and digital capabilities, has contributed to a broadening deposit base that supports ongoing loan growth and expansion.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Bank remained focused on capital deployment and allocation, guided by a disciplined framework, with share repurchases continuing to serve as a key tool to enhance shareholder value. This reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the franchise and our focus on capital optimization. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, TrustCo repurchased one million shares, or 5.6%, of TrustCo’s outstanding common stock under its previously announced stock repurchase program, which authorizes TrustCo to repurchase up to two million shares, or 11.1%, of TrustCo’s outstanding common stock in 2026. We continue to believe that our approach ensures every dollar of capital is working to generate solid returns, strengthen customer relationships, and enhance shareholder value. As of June 30, 2026, our equity to asset ratio was 10.05%, compared to 10.91% as of June 30, 2025. Book value per share as of June 30, 2026 was $38.53, up 4.8% compared to $36.75 as of a year earlier.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. TrustCo recorded a provision for credit losses of $650 thousand in the second quarter of 2026, flat compared to the same period in 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses was the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million and a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $350 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.01% and 0.99% as of June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $54.1 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $51.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.8 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $17.9 million as of June 30, 2025. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.35% of total loans as of June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 248.6% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 286.2% as of June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $23.0 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $19.0 million as of June 30, 2025. While NPLs increased modestly during the quarter, asset quality metrics remain stable and well covered by reserves, reflecting the Bank’s conservative underwriting standards.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2026 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2026. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for North America 1-833-461-5787, Meeting ID 562 250 806. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/562250806. The webcast replay will be available for one year at the same link.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.5 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 132 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of June 30, 2026.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release and the related earnings call that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding net income, net interest income and shareholder value for future quarters; the anticipated impact of our focus on underwriting within our loan portfolio and conservative lending standards; the expected impact of the continued repricing of our loan and investment portfolios, as well as our liquidity position, on our future net interest income and overall asset yields; the amount of shares that we expect to repurchase in 2026; and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause TrustCo’s actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the risk of weakness in residential real estate markets; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or to meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the rising popularity of alternative financial products, including fintech platforms, cryptocurrencies, money market funds, and digital wallets; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, including as a result of the conflict between the United States (U.S.) and Iran, as well as volatility in financial markets; the chance of a downgrade in the credit rating of the U.S. government or a default by the U.S. government; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; our compliance with laws designed to protect consumers, including the Community Reinvestment Act and fair lending laws; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; the impact of the actions of activist shareholders; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026, our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026, and future reports to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025 Summary of operations Net interest income $ 45,590 $ 44,708 $ 41,746 Provision for credit losses 650 950 650 Net gains on equity securities 844 - - Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 5,068 4,841 4,852 Noninterest expense 28,333 26,982 26,223 Net income 16,965 16,285 15,039 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 0.98 $ 0.91 $ 0.79 - Diluted 0.98 0.91 0.79 Cash dividends 0.38 0.38 0.36 Book value at period end 38.53 38.32 36.75 Market price at period end 54.91 43.78 33.42 At period end Full time equivalent employees 742 740 733 Full service banking offices 132 133 136 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.02 % 0.96 % Return on average equity 10.22 9.66 8.73 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 55.01 54.46 56.27 Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 55.71 54.35 55.15 Net interest spread 2.48 2.44 2.28 Net interest margin 2.87 2.84 2.71 Dividend payout ratio 38.36 41.40 45.27 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated equity to assets (GAAP) 10.05 % 10.31 % 10.91 % Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.05 % 10.30 % 10.91 % Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.35 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 0.35 0.30 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.01 1.00 0.99 Coverage ratio (2) 2.5x 2.5x 2.9x (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.







FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended 06/30/26 06/30/25 Summary of operations Net interest income $ 90,298 $ 82,119 Provision for credit losses 1,600 950 Net gains on equity securities 844 - Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 9,909 9,826 Noninterest expense 55,315 52,552 Net income 33,250 29,314 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 1.89 $ 1.54 - Diluted 1.89 1.54 Cash dividends 0.76 0.72 Book value at period end 38.53 36.75 Market price at period end 54.91 33.42 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.03 % 0.94 % Return on average equity 9.94 8.61 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.74 57.16 Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 55.04 56.56 Net interest spread 2.47 2.24 Net interest margin 2.86 2.68 Dividend payout ratio 39.85 46.58 (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 58,757 $ 57,565 $ 56,886 $ 55,953 $ 54,557 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 111 149 350 599 614 State and political subdivisions - - - 1 - Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,486 1,469 1,490 1,583 1,613 Corporate bonds 776 694 536 265 210 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 59 63 68 72 75 Other securities 7 8 8 7 8 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,439 2,383 2,452 2,527 2,520 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 44 47 50 52 54 Total interest on held to maturity securities 44 47 50 52 54 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 123 126 126 125 129 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,344 6,105 6,580 7,376 7,212 Total interest income 67,707 66,226 66,094 66,033 64,472 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 551 533 501 483 536 Savings 703 675 715 741 733 Money market deposit accounts 1,631 1,552 1,810 2,065 2,086 Time deposits 18,863 18,357 18,993 19,427 19,195 Interest on short-term borrowings 369 401 340 198 176 Total interest expense 22,117 21,518 22,359 22,914 22,726 Net interest income 45,590 44,708 43,735 43,119 41,746 Less: Provision for credit losses 650 950 400 250 650 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 44,940 43,758 43,335 42,869 41,096 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,980 2,135 1,950 1,967 1,818 Fees for services to customers 2,487 2,340 2,192 2,429 2,266 Net gains on equity securities 844 - - - - Other 601 366 288 293 768 Total noninterest income 5,912 4,841 4,430 4,689 4,852 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 13,047 12,219 12,242 12,727 11,876 Net occupancy expense 4,381 4,542 4,592 4,470 4,518 Equipment expense 2,082 2,022 2,219 1,938 1,918 Professional services 1,968 1,526 1,083 1,571 1,886 Outsourced services 2,704 2,700 2,100 2,492 2,460 Advertising expense 586 394 629 290 304 FDIC and other insurance 1,101 1,153 1,135 1,052 1,136 Other real estate expense, net 112 50 161 8 522 Other 2,352 2,376 2,549 1,694 1,603 Total noninterest expenses 28,333 26,982 26,710 26,242 26,223 Income before taxes 22,519 21,617 21,055 21,316 19,725 Income taxes 5,554 5,332 5,490 5,058 4,686 Net income $ 16,965 $ 16,285 $ 15,565 $ 16,258 $ 15,039 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 0.98 $ 0.91 $ 0.85 $ 0.87 $ 0.79 - Diluted 0.98 0.91 0.85 0.86 0.79 Weighted average basic shares (in thousands) 17,304 17,813 18,275 18,755 18,965 Weighted average diluted shares (in thousands) 17,386 17,876 18,327 18,805 18,994





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended 06/30/26 06/30/25 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 116,322 $ 108,007 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 260 1,210 State and political subdivisions - - Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 2,955 3,096 Corporate bonds 1,470 470 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 122 156 Other securities 15 15 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 4,822 4,947 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities-residential 91 111 Total interest on held to maturity securities 91 111 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 249 280 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 12,449 13,944 Total interest income 133,933 127,289 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 1,084 1,094 Savings 1,378 1,467 Money market deposit accounts 3,183 4,075 Time deposits 37,220 38,178 Interest on short-term borrowings 770 356 Total interest expense 43,635 45,170 Net interest income 90,298 82,119 Less: Provision for credit losses 1,600 950 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 88,698 81,169 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 4,115 3,938 Fees for services to customers 4,827 4,911 Net gains on equity securities 844 - Other 967 977 Total noninterest income 10,753 9,826 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 25,266 23,770 Net occupancy expense 8,923 9,072 Equipment expense 4,104 3,862 Professional services 3,494 3,612 Outsourced services 5,404 5,160 Advertising expense 980 665 FDIC and other insurance 2,254 2,324 Other real estate expense, net 162 550 Other 4,728 3,537 Total noninterest expenses 55,315 52,552 Income before taxes 44,136 38,443 Income taxes 10,886 9,129 Net income $ 33,250 $ 29,314 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 1.89 $ 1.54 - Diluted 1.89 1.54 Weighted average basic shares (in thousands) 17,557 18,992 Weighted average diluted shares (in thousands) 17,630 19,019









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 44,503 $ 43,165 $ 50,569 $ 42,026 $ 45,218 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 652,136 724,943 679,858 653,530 668,373 Total cash and cash equivalents 696,639 768,108 730,427 695,556 713,591 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 14,956 14,887 31,772 51,557 71,241 States and political subdivisions 9 9 9 18 18 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 203,601 205,209 206,290 215,466 221,721 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 10,153 10,796 11,710 12,330 12,945 Corporate bonds 73,804 69,137 59,932 39,800 29,943 Other securities 718 708 705 701 698 Total securities available for sale 303,241 300,746 310,418 319,872 336,566 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 3,842 4,097 4,339 4,593 4,836 Total held to maturity securities 3,842 4,097 4,339 4,593 4,836 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,756 6,601 6,601 6,601 6,601 Loans: Commercial 322,439 316,763 313,443 311,491 314,273 Residential mortgage loans 4,560,717 4,497,911 4,463,260 4,420,813 4,394,317 Home equity line of credit 484,197 464,887 464,201 447,235 435,433 Installment loans 9,882 10,617 11,556 12,231 12,678 Loans, net of deferred net costs 5,377,235 5,290,178 5,252,460 5,191,770 5,156,701 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 54,082 52,994 52,205 51,891 51,265 Net loans 5,323,153 5,237,184 5,200,255 5,139,879 5,105,436 Bank premises and equipment, net 42,273 41,071 40,707 39,718 38,129 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,872 33,305 33,638 35,291 36,322 Other assets 115,137 116,767 114,315 107,514 106,894 Total assets $ 6,524,913 $ 6,507,879 $ 6,440,700 $ 6,349,024 $ 6,348,375 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 824,717 $ 811,637 $ 814,908 $ 795,508 $ 784,351 Interest-bearing checking 1,089,746 1,078,520 1,077,141 1,025,582 1,045,043 Savings accounts 1,076,934 1,070,319 1,069,564 1,063,763 1,082,489 Money market deposit accounts 438,799 442,760 457,389 455,488 467,087 Time deposits 2,251,370 2,249,117 2,138,415 2,140,932 2,111,344 Total deposits 5,681,566 5,652,353 5,557,417 5,481,273 5,490,314 Short-term borrowings 108,382 112,930 120,054 97,749 82,370 Operating lease liabilities 36,361 35,920 36,391 38,180 39,350 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,595 35,756 40,249 39,809 43,536 Total liabilities 5,868,904 5,836,959 5,754,111 5,657,011 5,655,570 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Capital stock 20,119 20,119 20,119 20,103 20,097 Surplus 261,283 260,808 260,333 259,980 259,490 Undivided profits 499,997 489,540 479,996 471,314 462,158 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 6,967 8,241 10,024 2,955 1,663 Treasury stock at cost (132,357 ) (107,788 ) (83,883 ) (62,339 ) (50,603 ) Total shareholders' equity 656,009 670,920 686,589 692,013 692,805 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,524,913 $ 6,507,879 $ 6,440,700 $ 6,349,024 $ 6,348,375 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 17,028 17,507 18,029 18,554 18,851









NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 1,964 $ 1,968 $ 1,990 $ 292 $ 684 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 15,343 15,212 14,584 14,568 14,048 Installment 37 43 29 30 34 Total nonperforming loans 17,344 17,223 16,603 14,890 14,766 Other real estate owned 1,234 1,364 1,394 1,234 1,136 Total nonperforming assets $ 18,578 $ 18,587 $ 17,997 $ 16,124 $ 15,902 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 4,392 4,222 4,047 3,574 3,132 Installment 16 20 22 13 12 Total nonperforming loans 4,408 4,242 4,069 3,587 3,144 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 4,408 $ 4,242 $ 4,069 $ 3,587 $ 3,144 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 1,964 $ 1,968 $ 1,990 $ 292 $ 684 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 19,735 19,434 18,631 18,142 17,180 Installment 53 63 51 43 46 Total nonperforming loans 21,752 21,465 20,672 18,477 17,910 Other real estate owned 1,234 1,364 1,394 1,234 1,136 Total nonperforming assets $ 22,986 $ 22,829 $ 22,066 $ 19,711 $ 19,046 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ - $ 19 $ - $ - $ - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (72 ) (43 ) (33 ) (194 ) (121 ) Installment (21 ) 11 (13 ) (2 ) 18 Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ (93 ) $ (13 ) $ (46 ) $ (196 ) $ (103 ) Florida Commercial $ - $ (40 ) $ - $ - $ - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Installment 5 14 32 20 94 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 5 $ (26 ) $ 32 $ 20 $ 94 Total Commercial $ - $ (21 ) $ - $ - $ - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (72 ) (43 ) (33 ) (194 ) (121 ) Installment (16 ) 25 19 18 112 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (88 ) $ (39 ) $ (14 ) $ (176 ) $ (9 ) Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 21,752 $ 21,465 $ 20,672 $ 18,477 $ 17,910 Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,986 22,829 22,066 19,711 19,046 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (88 ) (39 ) (14 ) (176 ) (9 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 54,082 52,994 52,205 51,891 51,265 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.35 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.31 % 0.30 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.01 % 1.00 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.99 % Coverage ratio (1) 248.6 % 246.9 % 252.5 % 280.8 % 286.2 % Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A * Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. (1) At period-end (2) For the three-month period ended







DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 14,980 $ 111 2.97 % $ 73,468 $ 614 3.34 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 220,507 1,486 2.68 244,628 1,613 2.62 State and political subdivisions 9 0 6.77 18 0 6.77 Corporate bonds 71,842 776 4.32 25,707 210 3.26 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 11,130 59 2.13 14,083 75 2.14 Other 711 7 3.94 697 8 4.59 Total securities available for sale 319,179 2,439 3.06 358,601 2,520 2.81 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 687,216 6,344 3.70 648,457 7,212 4.46 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 3,964 44 4.47 4,970 54 4.37 Total held to maturity securities 3,964 44 4.47 4,970 54 4.37 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,753 123 7.29 6,591 129 7.83 Commercial loans 319,748 4,505 5.64 306,373 4,261 5.56 Residential mortgage loans 4,529,147 46,665 4.12 4,387,181 43,236 3.94 Home equity lines of credit 473,705 7,385 6.25 428,933 6,830 6.39 Installment loans 9,864 202 8.19 12,523 230 7.35 Loans, net of unearned income 5,332,464 58,757 4.41 5,135,010 54,557 4.25 Total interest earning assets 6,349,576 $ 67,707 4.27 6,153,629 $ 64,472 4.19 Allowance for credit losses on loans (53,380 ) (50,777 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 220,854 204,006 Total assets $ 6,517,050 $ 6,306,858 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,085,204 $ 551 0.20 % $ 1,039,242 $ 536 0.21 % Money market accounts 442,104 1,631 1.48 470,824 2,086 1.78 Savings 1,073,370 703 0.26 1,087,467 733 0.27 Time deposits 2,252,095 18,863 3.36 2,085,329 19,195 3.69 Total interest bearing deposits 4,852,773 21,748 1.80 4,682,862 22,550 1.93 Short-term borrowings 108,910 369 1.36 81,055 176 0.87 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,961,683 $ 22,117 1.79 4,763,917 $ 22,726 1.91 Demand deposits 816,688 777,956 Other liabilities 72,604 73,903 Shareholders' equity 666,075 691,082 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,517,050 $ 6,306,858 Net interest income $ 45,590 $ 41,746 Net interest spread 2.48 % 2.28 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.87 % 2.71 %









DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 21,088 260 2.47 % $ 74,071 1,210 3.27 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 220,568 2,955 2.68 242,083 3,096 2.56 State and political subdivisions 9 - 6.77 18 0 6.77 Corporate bonds 67,708 1,470 4.34 32,823 470 2.86 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 11,433 122 2.14 14,540 156 2.15 Other 710 15 4.23 698 15 4.30 Total securities available for sale 321,516 4,822 3.00 364,233 4,947 2.72 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 678,636 12,449 3.70 631,148 13,944 4.46 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 4,089 91 4.48 5,101 111 4.35 Total held to maturity securities 4,089 91 4.48 5,101 111 4.35 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,677 249 7.46 6,549 280 8.55 Commercial loans 317,420 8,911 5.61 302,173 8,426 5.58 Residential mortgage loans 4,504,163 92,431 4.11 4,386,418 85,851 3.92 Home equity lines of credit 469,267 14,558 6.26 421,498 13,265 6.35 Installment loans 10,300 422 8.26 12,744 465 7.36 Loans, net of unearned income 5,301,150 116,322 4.40 5,122,833 108,007 4.22 Total interest earning assets 6,312,068 133,933 4.25 6,129,864 127,289 4.16 Allowance for credit losses on loans (52,983 ) (50,627 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 221,773 202,590 Total assets $ 6,480,858 $ 6,281,827 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,072,787 1,084 0.20 % $ 1,038,733 1,094 0.21 % Money market accounts 446,303 3,183 1.44 469,952 4,075 1.75 Savings 1,070,121 1,378 0.26 1,088,408 1,467 0.27 Time deposits 2,222,120 37,220 3.38 2,069,998 38,178 3.72 Total interest bearing deposits 4,811,331 42,865 1.80 4,667,091 44,814 1.94 Short-term borrowings 112,672 770 1.38 82,125 356 0.87 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,924,003 43,635 1.79 4,749,216 45,170 1.92 Demand deposits 809,007 769,923 Other liabilities 73,151 76,308 Shareholders' equity 674,697 686,380 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,480,858 $ 6,281,827 Net interest income 90,298 82,119 Net interest spread 2.47 % 2.24 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.86 % 2.68 %









Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense as determined under GAAP by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income as determined under GAAP. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and adjusted efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Equity (GAAP) $ 656,009 $ 670,920 $ 692,805 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 655,456 $ 670,367 $ 692,252 Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,524,913 $ 6,507,879 $ 6,348,375 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 6,524,360 $ 6,507,326 $ 6,347,822 Consolidated Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.05 % 10.31 % 10.91 % Consolidated Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.05 % 10.30 % 10.91 % Three months ended Six Months Ended Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Net interest income (GAAP) A $ 45,590 $ 44,708 $ 41,746 $ 90,298 $ 82,119 Non-interest income (GAAP) B 5,912 4,841 4,852 10,753 9,826 Less: Net gains on equity securities C 844 - - 844 - Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) D $ 50,658 $ 49,549 $ 46,598 $ 100,207 $ 91,945 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) E $ 28,333 $ 26,982 $ 26,223 $ 55,315 $ 52,552 Less: Other real estate expense, net F 112 50 522 162 550 Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) G $ 28,221 $ 26,932 $ 25,701 $ 55,153 $ 52,002 Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) E/(A+B) 55.01 % 54.46 % 56.27 % 54.74 % 57.16 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) G/D 55.71 % 54.35 % 55.15 % 55.04 % 56.56 %



