TrustCo Reports 12.8% Increase in Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2026 to $17 Million

 | Source: TrustCo Bank Corp NY TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Executive Snapshot:

Financial results:

  • Key metrics for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025:
    • Diluted earnings per share of $0.98 increased 24.1% compared to $0.79
    • Net interest income of $45.6 million, up 9.2% from $41.7 million
    • Net interest margin of 2.87%, up 16 basis points from 2.71%
    • Net income of $17.0 million increased 12.8% compared to $15.0 million
    • Average loans increased $197.5 million, or 3.8%
    • Average deposits increased $208.6 million, or 3.8%

  • Capital position and Stock Repurchase Program:

    • Book value per share as of June 30, 2026 was $38.53, up from $36.75 as of June 30, 2025
    • Purchased 10.5% of TrustCo outstanding common stock under the 2026 and 2025 Stock Repurchase Programs through the acquisition of over one million shares in the first half of 2026, following the purchase of one million shares in 2025, reinforcing a disciplined long-term capital allocation strategy
    • On pace to complete the repurchase of a total of three million shares, or 15.8%, of TrustCo common stock by the end of 2026

GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026 highlighted by a continued increase in net interest income and sustained loan and deposit growth across core lending and deposit categories. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased 9.2% year over year to $45.6 million. This was driven by the ongoing asset repricing across our loan portfolio at higher yields and effective execution of deposit growth and pricing strategies. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net interest margin expanded to 2.87% from 2.71% in the prior year period. This resulted in second quarter 2026 net income of $17.0 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $15.0 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter 2025; and net income of $33.3 million, or $1.89 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $29.3 million, or $1.54 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

During the second quarter of 2026, TrustCo recognized an $844 thousand unrealized gain on equity securities resulting from the conversion of Visa Class B-2 shares into a combination of Visa Class B-3 and Visa Class C shares and the fair-value recognition of the Class C shares received. The Company had not sold the resulting Class C shares as of June 30, 2026. The Company originally obtained the Visa Class B shares in 2008. The strategic decision to retain the Class C shares and not sell them sooner, allowed the Company to avoid commissions and other expenses thus recognizing the full market value.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick, said “We are very pleased to report another quarter of stellar results. As expected, we have seen favorable repricing in our loan portfolio that has contributed to improving net interest margin. We also have seen steady growth in loans and deposits – each of which is up 3.8% year over year. This kind of symmetry in loan and deposit growth represents the ongoing realization of one of our long-time business goals. We take the deposits that we gather and lend those funds right back out into the communities that we serve. We also are realizing success on our long-term capital allocation strategy which has seen the company repurchase two million shares over the past year and a half, and we are on pace to purchase another million shares by the end of this year, which would bring the total for 2025-2026 to nearly 16% of TrustCo’s outstanding shares. We also are pleased to announce that we have moved into the building that we repurposed into our regional corporate headquarters in historic Longwood, Florida, which speaks volumes about our commitment to that great state.”

Details

We have continued to see meaningful net income and net interest income improvement. Management expects these improvements to remain sustainable. The loan and investment portfolios of TrustCo Bank (the “Bank”) continue to reprice upward as lower yielding assets mature and are replaced with higher rate loan originations and investment purchases, driving steady improvement in overall asset yields. We believe that this ongoing repricing reflects disciplined loan production aligned with current market conditions. Complementing this, the Bank maintains a strong liquidity position, driven by deposit growth while decreasing funding costs which underscores the Bank's disciplined relationship banking strategy and the value customers place on stability and service. We believe that these factors position the Bank to generate continued net income and net interest income growth in the coming quarters and deliver long-term value to shareholders. Net interest income was $45.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.8 million, or 9.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates and a decrease in interest expense. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 2.87%, up 16 basis points from 2.71% in the second quarter of 2025. The yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.27% in the second quarter of 2026, up 8 basis points from 4.19% in the second quarter of 2025. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.79% in the second quarter of 2026, down from 1.91% in the second quarter of 2025.

Average loans were up $197.5 million, or 3.8%, in the second quarter of 2026 over the same period in 2025. Average residential loans and Home Equity Credit Lines (HECLs), our primary lending focus, were up $142.0 million, or 3.2%, and $44.8 million, or 10.4%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2026 over the same period in 2025. Average commercial loans also increased $13.4 million, or 4.4%, in the second quarter of 2026 over the same period in 2025. Loan growth in the second quarter of 2026 remained steady, driven by continued strength in core relationship lending. Credit quality metrics were stable. Following this period of sustained growth, TrustCo remains confident in the quality of its loan portfolio amid broader market concerns. We believe that our continued focus on strong underwriting within our loan portfolio and conservative lending standards positions us to manage credit risk effectively in the current environment. The consistent growth in the loan portfolio will likely enhance net interest income in the quarters ahead. Average deposits were up $208.6 million, or 3.8%, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. The Bank’s ongoing emphasis on relationship banking, combined with competitive product offerings and digital capabilities, has contributed to a broadening deposit base that supports ongoing loan growth and expansion.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Bank remained focused on capital deployment and allocation, guided by a disciplined framework, with share repurchases continuing to serve as a key tool to enhance shareholder value. This reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the franchise and our focus on capital optimization. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, TrustCo repurchased one million shares, or 5.6%, of TrustCo’s outstanding common stock under its previously announced stock repurchase program, which authorizes TrustCo to repurchase up to two million shares, or 11.1%, of TrustCo’s outstanding common stock in 2026. We continue to believe that our approach ensures every dollar of capital is working to generate solid returns, strengthen customer relationships, and enhance shareholder value. As of June 30, 2026, our equity to asset ratio was 10.05%, compared to 10.91% as of June 30, 2025. Book value per share as of June 30, 2026 was $38.53, up 4.8% compared to $36.75 as of a year earlier.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. TrustCo recorded a provision for credit losses of $650 thousand in the second quarter of 2026, flat compared to the same period in 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses was the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million and a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $350 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.01% and 0.99% as of June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $54.1 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $51.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.8 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $17.9 million as of June 30, 2025. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.35% of total loans as of June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 248.6% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 286.2% as of June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $23.0 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $19.0 million as of June 30, 2025. While NPLs increased modestly during the quarter, asset quality metrics remain stable and well covered by reserves, reflecting the Bank’s conservative underwriting standards.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2026 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2026. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for North America 1-833-461-5787, Meeting ID 562 250 806. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/562250806. The webcast replay will be available for one year at the same link.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.5 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 132 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of June 30, 2026.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release and the related earnings call that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding net income, net interest income and shareholder value for future quarters; the anticipated impact of our focus on underwriting within our loan portfolio and conservative lending standards; the expected impact of the continued repricing of our loan and investment portfolios, as well as our liquidity position, on our future net interest income and overall asset yields; the amount of shares that we expect to repurchase in 2026; and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause TrustCo’s actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the risk of weakness in residential real estate markets; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or to meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the rising popularity of alternative financial products, including fintech platforms, cryptocurrencies, money market funds, and digital wallets; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, including as a result of the conflict between the United States (U.S.) and Iran, as well as volatility in financial markets; the chance of a downgrade in the credit rating of the U.S. government or a default by the U.S. government; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; our compliance with laws designed to protect consumers, including the Community Reinvestment Act and fair lending laws; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; the impact of the actions of activist shareholders; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026, our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026, and future reports to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 Three months ended
 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025
Summary of operations     
Net interest income$45,590  $44,708  $41,746 
Provision for credit losses 650   950   650 
Net gains on equity securities 844   -   - 
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 5,068   4,841   4,852 
Noninterest expense 28,333   26,982   26,223 
Net income 16,965   16,285   15,039 
      
Per share     
Net income per share:     
- Basic$0.98  $0.91  $0.79 
- Diluted 0.98   0.91   0.79 
Cash dividends 0.38   0.38   0.36 
Book value at period end 38.53   38.32   36.75 
Market price at period end 54.91   43.78   33.42 
      
At period end     
Full time equivalent employees 742   740   733 
Full service banking offices 132   133   136 
      
Performance ratios     
Return on average assets 1.04%  1.02%  0.96%
Return on average equity 10.22   9.66   8.73 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 55.01   54.46   56.27 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 55.71   54.35   55.15 
Net interest spread 2.48   2.44   2.28 
Net interest margin 2.87   2.84   2.71 
Dividend payout ratio 38.36   41.40   45.27 
      
Capital ratios at period end     
Consolidated equity to assets (GAAP) 10.05%  10.31%  10.91%
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.05%  10.30%  10.91%
      
Asset quality analysis at period end     
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40%  0.41%  0.35%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35   0.35   0.30 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.01   1.00   0.99 
Coverage ratio (2) 2.5x   2.5x   2.9x 
      
      
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
    


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   
(Unaudited)   
 Six Months Ended
 06/30/26 06/30/25
Summary of operations   
Net interest income$90,298  $82,119 
Provision for credit losses 1,600   950 
Net gains on equity securities 844   - 
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 9,909   9,826 
Noninterest expense 55,315   52,552 
Net income 33,250   29,314 
    
Per share   
Net income per share:   
- Basic$1.89  $1.54 
- Diluted 1.89   1.54 
Cash dividends 0.76   0.72 
Book value at period end 38.53   36.75 
Market price at period end 54.91   33.42 
    
Performance ratios   
Return on average assets 1.03%  0.94%
Return on average equity 9.94   8.61 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.74   57.16 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 55.04   56.56 
Net interest spread 2.47   2.24 
Net interest margin 2.86   2.68 
Dividend payout ratio 39.85   46.58 
    
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.   



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 Three months ended
 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025
Interest and dividend income:         
Interest and fees on loans$58,757  $57,565  $56,886  $55,953  $54,557 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:         
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 111   149   350   599   614 
State and political subdivisions -   -   -   1   - 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential 1,486   1,469   1,490   1,583   1,613 
Corporate bonds 776   694   536   265   210 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed         
participation securities 59   63   68   72   75 
Other securities 7   8   8   7   8 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,439   2,383   2,452   2,527   2,520 
          
Interest on held to maturity securities:         
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential 44   47   50   52   54 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 44   47   50   52   54 
          
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 123   126   126   125   129 
          
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,344   6,105   6,580   7,376   7,212 
Total interest income 67,707   66,226   66,094   66,033   64,472 
          
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits:         
Interest-bearing checking 551   533   501   483   536 
Savings 703   675   715   741   733 
Money market deposit accounts 1,631   1,552   1,810   2,065   2,086 
Time deposits 18,863   18,357   18,993   19,427   19,195 
Interest on short-term borrowings 369   401   340   198   176 
Total interest expense 22,117   21,518   22,359   22,914   22,726 
          
Net interest income 45,590   44,708   43,735   43,119   41,746 
          
Less: Provision for credit losses 650   950   400   250   650 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 44,940   43,758   43,335   42,869   41,096 
          
Noninterest income:         
Trustco Financial Services income 1,980   2,135   1,950   1,967   1,818 
Fees for services to customers 2,487   2,340   2,192   2,429   2,266 
Net gains on equity securities 844   -   -   -   - 
Other 601   366   288   293   768 
Total noninterest income 5,912   4,841   4,430   4,689   4,852 
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits 13,047   12,219   12,242   12,727   11,876 
Net occupancy expense 4,381   4,542   4,592   4,470   4,518 
Equipment expense 2,082   2,022   2,219   1,938   1,918 
Professional services 1,968   1,526   1,083   1,571   1,886 
Outsourced services 2,704   2,700   2,100   2,492   2,460 
Advertising expense 586   394   629   290   304 
FDIC and other insurance 1,101   1,153   1,135   1,052   1,136 
Other real estate expense, net 112   50   161   8   522 
Other 2,352   2,376   2,549   1,694   1,603 
Total noninterest expenses 28,333   26,982   26,710   26,242   26,223 
          
Income before taxes 22,519   21,617   21,055   21,316   19,725 
Income taxes 5,554   5,332   5,490   5,058   4,686 
          
Net income$16,965  $16,285  $15,565  $16,258  $15,039 
          
Net income per common share:         
- Basic$0.98  $0.91  $0.85  $0.87  $0.79 
          
- Diluted 0.98   0.91   0.85   0.86   0.79 
          
Weighted average basic shares (in thousands) 17,304   17,813   18,275   18,755   18,965 
Weighted average diluted shares (in thousands) 17,386   17,876   18,327   18,805   18,994 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 Six Months Ended
 06/30/26 06/30/25
Interest and dividend income:   
Interest and fees on loans$116,322  $108,007 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:   
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 260   1,210 
State and political subdivisions -   - 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage   
obligations - residential 2,955   3,096 
Corporate bonds 1,470   470 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed   
participation securities 122   156 
Other securities 15   15 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 4,822   4,947 
    
Interest on held to maturity securities:   
Mortgage-backed securities-residential 91   111 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 91   111 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 249   280 
    
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 12,449   13,944 
Total interest income 133,933   127,289 
    
Interest expense:   
Interest on deposits:   
Interest-bearing checking 1,084   1,094 
Savings 1,378   1,467 
Money market deposit accounts 3,183   4,075 
Time deposits 37,220   38,178 
Interest on short-term borrowings 770   356 
Total interest expense 43,635   45,170 
    
Net interest income 90,298   82,119 
    
Less: Provision for credit losses 1,600   950 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 88,698   81,169 
    
Noninterest income:   
Trustco Financial Services income 4,115   3,938 
Fees for services to customers 4,827   4,911 
Net gains on equity securities 844   - 
Other 967   977 
Total noninterest income 10,753   9,826 
    
Noninterest expenses:   
Salaries and employee benefits 25,266   23,770 
Net occupancy expense 8,923   9,072 
Equipment expense 4,104   3,862 
Professional services 3,494   3,612 
Outsourced services 5,404   5,160 
Advertising expense 980   665 
FDIC and other insurance 2,254   2,324 
Other real estate expense, net 162   550 
Other 4,728   3,537 
Total noninterest expenses 55,315   52,552 
    
Income before taxes 44,136   38,443 
Income taxes 10,886   9,129 
    
Net income$33,250  $29,314 
    
Net income per common share:   
- Basic$1.89  $1.54 
    
- Diluted 1.89   1.54 
    
Weighted average basic shares (in thousands) 17,557   18,992 
Weighted average diluted shares (in thousands) 17,630   19,019 



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025
ASSETS:         
          
Cash and due from banks$44,503  $43,165  $50,569  $42,026  $45,218 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 652,136   724,943   679,858   653,530   668,373 
Total cash and cash equivalents 696,639   768,108   730,427   695,556   713,591 
          
Securities available for sale:         
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 14,956   14,887   31,772   51,557   71,241 
States and political subdivisions 9   9   9   18   18 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential 203,601   205,209   206,290   215,466   221,721 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed         
participation securities 10,153   10,796   11,710   12,330   12,945 
Corporate bonds 73,804   69,137   59,932   39,800   29,943 
Other securities 718   708   705   701   698 
Total securities available for sale 303,241   300,746   310,418   319,872   336,566 
          
Held to maturity securities:         
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations-residential 3,842   4,097   4,339   4,593   4,836 
Total held to maturity securities 3,842   4,097   4,339   4,593   4,836 
          
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,756   6,601   6,601   6,601   6,601 
          
Loans:         
Commercial 322,439   316,763   313,443   311,491   314,273 
Residential mortgage loans 4,560,717   4,497,911   4,463,260   4,420,813   4,394,317 
Home equity line of credit 484,197   464,887   464,201   447,235   435,433 
Installment loans 9,882   10,617   11,556   12,231   12,678 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 5,377,235   5,290,178   5,252,460   5,191,770   5,156,701 
          
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 54,082   52,994   52,205   51,891   51,265 
Net loans 5,323,153   5,237,184   5,200,255   5,139,879   5,105,436 
          
Bank premises and equipment, net 42,273   41,071   40,707   39,718   38,129 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,872   33,305   33,638   35,291   36,322 
Other assets 115,137   116,767   114,315   107,514   106,894 
          
Total assets$6,524,913  $6,507,879  $6,440,700  $6,349,024  $6,348,375 
          
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
Demand$824,717  $811,637  $814,908  $795,508  $784,351 
Interest-bearing checking 1,089,746   1,078,520   1,077,141   1,025,582   1,045,043 
Savings accounts 1,076,934   1,070,319   1,069,564   1,063,763   1,082,489 
Money market deposit accounts 438,799   442,760   457,389   455,488   467,087 
Time deposits 2,251,370   2,249,117   2,138,415   2,140,932   2,111,344 
Total deposits 5,681,566   5,652,353   5,557,417   5,481,273   5,490,314 
          
Short-term borrowings 108,382   112,930   120,054   97,749   82,370 
Operating lease liabilities 36,361   35,920   36,391   38,180   39,350 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,595   35,756   40,249   39,809   43,536 
          
Total liabilities 5,868,904   5,836,959   5,754,111   5,657,011   5,655,570 
          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:         
Capital stock 20,119   20,119   20,119   20,103   20,097 
Surplus 261,283   260,808   260,333   259,980   259,490 
Undivided profits 499,997   489,540   479,996   471,314   462,158 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 6,967   8,241   10,024   2,955   1,663 
Treasury stock at cost (132,357)  (107,788)  (83,883)  (62,339)  (50,603)
          
Total shareholders' equity 656,009   670,920   686,589   692,013   692,805 
          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,524,913  $6,507,879  $6,440,700$6,349,024  $6,348,375 
          
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 17,028   17,507   18,029   18,554   18,851 



NONPERFORMING ASSETS
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 6/30/20263/31/202612/31/20259/30/20256/30/2025
Nonperforming Assets     
      
New York and other states*     
Loans in nonaccrual status:     
Commercial$1,964 $1,968 $1,990 $292 $684 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 15,343  15,212  14,584  14,568  14,048 
Installment 37  43  29  30  34 
Total nonperforming loans 17,344  17,223  16,603  14,890  14,766 
Other real estate owned 1,234  1,364  1,394  1,234  1,136 
Total nonperforming assets$18,578 $18,587 $17,997 $16,124 $15,902 
      
Florida     
Loans in nonaccrual status:     
Commercial$- $- $- $- $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 4,392  4,222  4,047  3,574  3,132 
Installment 16  20  22  13  12 
Total nonperforming loans 4,408  4,242  4,069  3,587  3,144 
Other real estate owned -  -  -  -  - 
Total nonperforming assets$4,408 $4,242 $4,069 $3,587 $3,144 
      
Total     
Loans in nonaccrual status:     
Commercial$1,964 $1,968 $1,990 $292 $684 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 19,735  19,434  18,631  18,142  17,180 
Installment 53  63  51  43  46 
Total nonperforming loans 21,752  21,465  20,672  18,477  17,910 
Other real estate owned 1,234  1,364  1,394  1,234  1,136 
Total nonperforming assets$22,986 $22,829 $22,066 $19,711 $19,046 
      
      
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs     
      
New York and other states*     
Commercial$- $19 $- $- $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (72) (43) (33) (194) (121)
Installment (21) 11  (13) (2) 18 
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)$(93)$(13)$(46)$(196)$(103)
      
Florida     
Commercial$- $(40)$- $- $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family -  -  -  -  - 
Installment 5  14  32  20  94 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$5 $(26)$32 $20 $94 
      
Total     
Commercial$- $(21)$- $- $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (72) (43) (33) (194) (121)
Installment (16) 25  19  18  112 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(88)$(39)$(14)$(176)$(9)
      
      
Asset Quality Ratios     
      
Total nonperforming loans (1)$21,752 $21,465 $20,672 $18,477 $17,910 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,986  22,829  22,066  19,711  19,046 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (88) (39) (14) (176) (9)
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 54,082  52,994  52,205  51,891  51,265 
      
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40% 0.41% 0.39% 0.36% 0.35%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35% 0.35% 0.34% 0.31% 0.30%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.01% 1.00% 0.99% 1.00% 0.99%
Coverage ratio (1) 248.6% 246.9% 252.5% 280.8% 286.2%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) -0.01% 0.00% 0.00% -0.01% 0.00%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended



DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)           
(Unaudited)Three months ended  Three months ended 
 June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025 
 Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
 Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets           
            
Securities available for sale:           
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$14,980  $1112.97% $73,468  $6143.34%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage           
obligations - residential 220,507   1,4862.68   244,628   1,6132.62 
State and political subdivisions 9   06.77   18   06.77 
Corporate bonds 71,842   7764.32   25,707   2103.26 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed           
participation securities 11,130   592.13   14,083   752.14 
Other 711   73.94   697   84.59 
            
Total securities available for sale 319,179   2,4393.06   358,601   2,5202.81 
            
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 687,216   6,3443.70   648,457   7,2124.46 
            
Held to maturity securities:           
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage           
obligations - residential 3,964   444.47   4,970   544.37 
            
Total held to maturity securities 3,964   444.47   4,970   544.37 
            
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,753   1237.29   6,591   1297.83 
            
Commercial loans 319,748   4,5055.64   306,373   4,2615.56 
Residential mortgage loans 4,529,147   46,6654.12   4,387,181   43,2363.94 
Home equity lines of credit 473,705   7,3856.25   428,933   6,8306.39 
Installment loans 9,864   2028.19   12,523   2307.35 
            
Loans, net of unearned income 5,332,464   58,7574.41   5,135,010   54,5574.25 
            
Total interest earning assets 6,349,576  $67,7074.27   6,153,629  $64,4724.19 
            
Allowance for credit losses on loans (53,380)      (50,777)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 220,854       204,006     
            
            
Total assets$6,517,050      $6,306,858     
            
            
Liabilities and shareholders' equity           
            
Deposits:           
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,085,204  $5510.20% $1,039,242  $5360.21%
Money market accounts 442,104   1,6311.48   470,824   2,0861.78 
Savings 1,073,370   7030.26   1,087,467   7330.27 
Time deposits 2,252,095   18,8633.36   2,085,329   19,1953.69 
            
Total interest bearing deposits 4,852,773   21,7481.80   4,682,862   22,5501.93 
Short-term borrowings 108,910   3691.36   81,055   1760.87 
            
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,961,683  $22,1171.79   4,763,917  $22,7261.91 
            
Demand deposits 816,688       777,956     
Other liabilities 72,604       73,903     
Shareholders' equity 666,075       691,082     
            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,517,050      $6,306,858     
            
Net interest income  $45,590     $41,746  
            
Net interest spread   2.48%    2.28%
            
            
Net interest margin (net interest income to           
total interest earning assets)   2.87%    2.71%



DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
            
(dollars in thousands)           
(Unaudited)Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025 
 Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
 Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets           
            
Securities available for sale:           
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$21,088   2602.47% $74,071   1,2103.27%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage           
obligations - residential 220,568   2,9552.68   242,083   3,0962.56 
State and political subdivisions 9   -6.77   18   06.77 
Corporate bonds 67,708   1,4704.34   32,823   4702.86 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed           
participation securities 11,433   1222.14   14,540   1562.15 
Other 710   154.23   698   154.30 
            
Total securities available for sale 321,516   4,8223.00   364,233   4,9472.72 
            
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 678,636   12,4493.70   631,148   13,9444.46 
            
Held to maturity securities:           
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage           
obligations - residential 4,089   914.48   5,101   1114.35 
            
Total held to maturity securities 4,089   914.48   5,101   1114.35 
            
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,677   2497.46   6,549   2808.55 
            
Commercial loans 317,420   8,9115.61   302,173   8,4265.58 
Residential mortgage loans 4,504,163   92,4314.11   4,386,418   85,8513.92 
Home equity lines of credit 469,267   14,5586.26   421,498   13,2656.35 
Installment loans 10,300   4228.26   12,744   4657.36 
            
Loans, net of unearned income 5,301,150   116,3224.40   5,122,833   108,0074.22 
            
Total interest earning assets 6,312,068   133,9334.25   6,129,864   127,2894.16 
            
Allowance for credit losses on loans (52,983)      (50,627)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 221,773       202,590     
            
            
Total assets$6,480,858      $6,281,827     
            
            
Liabilities and shareholders' equity           
            
Deposits:           
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,072,787   1,0840.20% $1,038,733   1,0940.21%
Money market accounts 446,303   3,1831.44   469,952   4,0751.75 
Savings 1,070,121   1,3780.26   1,088,408   1,4670.27 
Time deposits 2,222,120   37,2203.38   2,069,998   38,1783.72 
            
Total interest bearing deposits 4,811,331   42,8651.80   4,667,091   44,8141.94 
Short-term borrowings 112,672   7701.38   82,125   3560.87 
            
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,924,003   43,6351.79   4,749,216   45,1701.92 
            
Demand deposits 809,007       769,923     
Other liabilities 73,151       76,308     
Shareholders' equity 674,697       686,380     
            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,480,858      $6,281,827     
            
Net interest income   90,298      82,119  
            
Net interest spread   2.47%    2.24%
            
            
Net interest margin (net interest income to           
total interest earning assets)   2.86%    2.68%



Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense as determined under GAAP by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income as determined under GAAP. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and adjusted efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION       
        
(dollars in thousands)       
(Unaudited)       
  6/30/20263/31/20266/30/2025   
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets       
        
Equity (GAAP) $656,009 $670,920 $692,805    
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553    
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $655,456 $670,367 $692,252    
        
Total Assets (GAAP) $6,524,913 $6,507,879 $6,348,375    
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553    
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $6,524,360 $6,507,326 $6,347,822    
        
Consolidated Equity to Assets (GAAP)  10.05% 10.31% 10.91%   
Consolidated Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)  10.05% 10.30% 10.91%   
        
  Three months ended Six Months Ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios 6/30/20263/31/20266/30/2025 6/30/20266/30/2025
        
Net interest income (GAAP)A$45,590 $44,708 $41,746  $90,298 $82,119 
Non-interest income (GAAP)B 5,912  4,841  4,852   10,753  9,826 
Less: Net gains on equity securitiesC 844  -  -   844  - 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)D$50,658 $49,549 $46,598  $100,207 $91,945 
        
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)E$28,333 $26,982 $26,223  $55,315 $52,552 
Less: Other real estate expense, netF 112  50  522   162  550 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)G$28,221 $26,932 $25,701  $55,153 $52,002 
        
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)E/(A+B) 55.01% 54.46% 56.27%  54.74% 57.16%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)G/D 55.71% 54.35% 55.15%  55.04% 56.56%


Subsidiary:Trustco Bank Nasdaq -- TRST
   
Contact:Robert Leonard 
 Executive Vice President 
 (518) 381-3693 

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