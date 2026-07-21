Nurix Therapeutics Announces HSR Clearance of Global Collaboration with Roche to Co-Develop and Co-Commercialize Potential Best-in-Class BTK Degrader Bexobrutideg Across Malignant Hematology, Immunology and Neurology

BRISBANE, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced the closing of its previously announced global collaboration agreement with Roche to co-develop and co-commercialize bexobrutideg, following expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Summary of Business Terms

Under the terms of the agreement, Nurix will receive an upfront cash payment of $700 million and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales milestones for potential total payments of up to $2.3 billion. Development costs will be shared 40% by Nurix and 60% by Roche. The parties will equally split the profits and losses from U.S. commercialization. Nurix and Roche will co-commercialize bexobrutideg in the United States across all indications. Outside of the United States, Roche will be responsible for commercialization, with Nurix eligible to receive royalties ranging from the low- to high-teens. Nurix and Roche will jointly advance a broad clinical development program for bexobrutideg, including ongoing and planned studies in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), additional B-cell malignancies, multiple sclerosis (MS) and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

"This global collaboration marks a transformational moment for Nurix and the field of targeted protein degradation," said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix. "With Roche as our partner, we are uniquely positioned to realize the full potential of bexobrutideg across oncology, immunology and neurology. Roche's global development and commercial capabilities, combined with Nurix's leadership in targeted protein degradation, provide the resources, expertise and shared commitment needed to rapidly advance bexobrutideg for patients who continue to face significant unmet medical needs. We are excited to begin this next chapter and to execute on what we believe is one of the most ambitious development programs ever undertaken for a degrader medicine."

About Bexobrutideg (NX-5948)

Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain-penetrant, highly selective small-molecule degrader of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) being developed by Nurix and Roche as a potential best-in-class therapy across oncology, immunology and neurology.

​​​Bexobrutideg is currently being evaluated in the DAYBreak CLL-201 clinical trial (NCT07221500), a pivotal single-arm Phase 2 study in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL, and in the NX-5948-301 Phase 1a/1b clinical trial (NCT05131022) in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Additional trials are planned, including the DAYBreak CLL-306 clinical trial (NCT07516093), a randomized Phase 3 trial comparing bexobrutideg to pirtobrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL, and the NX-5948-203 Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT07520006), assessing the combination of bexobrutideg with venetoclax with or without an anti-CD20 antibody in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL and treatment naïve CLL. A new tablet formulation of bexobrutideg is being evaluated in a first-in-human single-ascending-dose and multiple-ascending-dose study in healthy volunteers (NCT06717269) to support future development in immunology and neurology indications. Additional information about these clinical trials can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, a new frontier in drug discovery aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix’s clinical stage oncology pipeline includes bexobrutideg, a degrader of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), being co-developed in collaboration with Roche, and NX-1607, an inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix’s autoimmune disease pipeline includes bexobrutideg in collaboration with Roche, a clinical-stage degrader of IRAK-4 in collaboration with Gilead, and a preclinical stage degrader of STAT6 in collaboration with Sanofi. Nurix is also advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its wholly owned preclinical pipeline as well as those under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States. Powered by an AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling virtually any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care. Nurix is headquartered in Brisbane, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential benefits of the Nurix-Roche collaboration; Nurix’s expectations with respect to bexobrutideg, including its potential as a best in class therapy in malignant hematology, immunology, and neurological diseases; and the potential receipt of milestone payments and royalties under the Nurix-Roche collaboration. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix’s actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of each party to perform its obligations under the Nurix-Roche collaboration; (ii) whether the parties will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development of bexobrutideg pursuant to the Nurix-Roche collaboration, including achieving clinical trial enrollment targets, meeting primary endpoints, and obtaining regulatory approvals; (iii) the unexpected emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects during preclinical and clinical development; (iv) whether Nurix will have adequate resources to fund its obligations under the Nurix-Roche collaboration, including increased operating expenses in connection with funding forty percent of development costs across multiple clinical trials and establishing and maintaining a commercialization organization in the United States; (v) whether the parties will be able to successfully co-commercialize bexobrutideg in the United States, including Nurix’s ability to establish and maintain a commercialization organization and the parties’ ability to align on commercial strategy and manage the operational complexities of a shared commercial model; (vi) risks and uncertainties relating to the timing and receipt of payments from Nurix’s collaboration partners, including milestone payments and royalties on future potential product sales; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2026, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Media & Investors

Kris Fortner

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

kfortner@nurixtx.com