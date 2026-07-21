First Advantage Named to TIME’s 2026 List of America’s Best Companies

ATLANTA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a global software and data company, today announced it has been included on TIME’s list of America’s Best Companies 2026, ranking #1 in Background Screening and Identity Verification. This award is presented in collaboration with Statista, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

TIME and Statista identified America’s Best Companies 2026 based on three primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction – Based on survey data from ~217,000 verified employees at U.S. companies over the past three years, covering company recommendations and employer ratings across image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace, and equality.

– Based on survey data from ~217,000 verified employees at U.S. companies over the past three years, covering company recommendations and employer ratings across image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace, and equality. Financial Performance – Drawn from Statista's revenue database (last five years). Companies needed at least US $100 million in revenue in 2025. Performance was assessed on multiple metrics: short-term (2023–2025) and long-term (2021–2025) revenue growth (relative and absolute), changes in net income, asset growth, and the evolution of return on assets (ROA), all for 2023–2025.

– Drawn from Statista's revenue database (last five years). Companies needed at least US $100 million in revenue in 2025. Performance was assessed on multiple metrics: short-term (2023–2025) and long-term (2021–2025) revenue growth (relative and absolute), changes in net income, asset growth, and the evolution of return on assets (ROA), all for 2023–2025. Sustainability Transparency – Based on an ESG index from Statista's ESG Database and additional research, covering: Environmental: 2024 carbon emissions intensity, reduction rate vs. 2022, and CDP score Social: share of women on the board and existence of a human rights policy Governance: presence of a GRI-aligned CSR report and a compliance/anti-corruption policy





– Based on an ESG index from Statista's ESG Database and additional research, covering:

The 1000 highest-scoring companies were recognized as America’s Best Companies 2026.

In addition to being ranked #1 in Background Screening and Identity Verification, First Advantage placed in the top 25 nationwide in the Professional Services category and in the top three Professional Services companies ranked by financial performance.

"Being recognized by TIME as one of America's Best Companies and the #1 company in Background Screening and Identity Verification is a tremendous honor. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team members who live our values every day and remain focused on helping organizations build Trust in a Changing World™. At First Advantage, we believe that when companies truly know their people, they can make more confident decisions, create safer workplaces, and unlock greater opportunities for growth," said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a global software and data company. We provide comprehensive, end-to-end identity solutions, criminal background screening, credential verifications, drug and health screening, and continuous risk monitoring. Combining AI-powered proprietary technology platforms with proprietary data, primary source data, and third-party data, we help organizations hire with confidence and manage risk across the entire employee lifecycle. With over 80,000 customers worldwide – including approximately two-thirds of the Fortune 100 – we deliver fast, comprehensive, and reliable solutions for employers, their candidates, and their employees. We conduct more than 200 million screens annually across over 200 countries and territories, supported by our verticalized go-to-market strategy, decades of experience, and proprietary databases containing over 1 billion records. For more information, please visit our website at https://fadv.com/.

Media Contact

Katelyn Brower

Director, PR, Social, Events

Katelyn.Brower@fadv.com