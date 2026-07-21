Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

  • Net income of $21.2 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income of $21.8 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026;
  • Return on average assets was 1.53% and return on average equity was 13.96% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 1.59% and 14.76%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2026;
  • Subordinated notes of $31.0 million were redeemed on June 30, 2026; the remaining fair value mark of $1.6 million was amortized and reflected in interest expense during the second quarter of 2026;
  • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.87% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.90% in the first quarter of 2026; excluding the amortization of the fair value mark on the redeemed subordinated notes, net interest margin was 4.00% (1) in the second quarter of 2026;
  • Total loans increased by $51.7 million, or approximately 5% annualized, from March 31, 2026 to June 30, 2026; classified loans decreased by $8.4 million and nonaccrual loans decreased by $6.2 million during the second quarter of 2026; nonaccrual loans to total loans decreased to 0.58% at June 30, 2026 from 0.74% at March 31, 2026;
  • Noninterest income was $13.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $15.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 due to $2.4 million in income from life insurance policy death benefits recorded in the first quarter of 2026;
  • The purchase of federal income tax credits resulted in a $1.6 million income tax benefit;
  • Tangible common equity increased to 9.5% of total tangible assets at June 30, 2026 from 9.2% at March 31, 2026;
  • Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $26.71 at June 30, 2026 from $25.76 at March 31, 2026; and
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable August 11, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2026.

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the periods ended June 30, 2026. Net income totaled $21.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $21.8 million and $19.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share was $1.09 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $1.12 and $1.01 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. For the second quarter of 2025, excluding the impact from merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $20.2 million(1) and $1.04(1), respectively.

“Orrstown is pleased to have produced an outstanding quarter in which the strength of our foundation was evident in our key financial metrics,” said Adam L. Metz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The core net interest margin expanded during the quarter as we continued to effectively manage funding costs. The redemption of the subordinated notes is expected to enhance future performance. We continue to create strong fee income from a variety of sources, highlighted by record quarterly wealth management revenue. We maintain a strong credit risk profile and we expect to continue to build upon our capital ratios at a healthy pace through earnings generation. With a solid balance sheet, diversified revenue streams and strong momentum across the organization, we are well positioned to build on our success in the second half of 2026 and beyond.”

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment increased by $51.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2026 and totaled $4.1 billion at both June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. Residential mortgages increased by $32.8 million, or approximately 16% annualized, of which $17.1 million were home equities, and commercial loans increased by $18.9 million, or approximately 2% annualized, from March 31, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

Investment Securities

Investment securities, all of which are classified as available-for-sale, increased by $2.3 million to $949.3 million at June 30, 2026 from $947.0 million at March 31, 2026. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, net unrealized losses on investment securities decreased by $1.8 million. The Bank purchased $28.4 million of investment securities, consisting of $14.6 million of agency mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations and $13.8 million of non-agency collateralized mortgage obligations during the second quarter of 2026. The remaining change in investment securities during the second quarter of 2026 was due to paydowns of $28.5 million and a call of $1.0 million, partially offset by net accretion of $1.5 million recorded on investment securities. The overall duration of the Company's investment securities portfolio was 4.5 years at June 30, 2026 compared to 4.7 years at March 31, 2026. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at June 30, 2026, highlighting their concentrations and credit ratings.

Deposits

During the second quarter of 2026, deposits decreased by $7.4 million and totaled $4.6 billion at both June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. Time deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits and savings deposits decreased by $27.1 million, $24.7 million and $3.1 million, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by increases in non-interest demand deposits of $38.2 million and money market deposits of $9.3 million from March 31, 2026 to June 30, 2026. The Bank continues to focus on shifting its deposit mix to include more lower cost deposits. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 89% at June 30, 2026 compared to 88% at March 31, 2026.

Borrowings

On June 30, 2026, the Company redeemed the $31.0 million outstanding 4.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes assumed from Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. on July 1, 2024. At the time of redemption, the subordinated notes had an interest rate of 7.72%. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company amortized the remaining fair value mark of $1.6 million to interest expense as a result of the redemption.

The Company actively manages its liquidity position through its various sources of funding to meet the needs of its clients. FHLB advances and other borrowings were $274.8 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $206.7 million at March 31, 2026. The increase was due to higher utilization of borrowings during the second quarter of 2026 primarily to fund loan growth. Despite the quarter-end increase, average FHLB advances and other borrowings decreased by $84.8 million from the three months ended March 31, 2026 to the three months ended June 30, 2026. The Bank seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure that client needs can be addressed in a timely basis. The Bank had available alternative funding sources, such as FHLB advances and other wholesale options, of $1.8 billion at both June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $48.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $49.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased to 3.87% in the second quarter of 2026 from 3.90% in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease is primarily the result of the accelerated amortization of the subordinated notes' fair value mark in the second quarter of 2026. Excluding the amortization of the fair value mark on the redeemed subordinated notes, net interest margin was 4.00% (1) in the second quarter of 2026. A decrease of eight basis points in the cost of interest-bearing deposits during the second quarter of 2026 partially offset the impact of the amortization of the fair value mark from the subordinated note redemption.

Interest income on loans, on a tax equivalent basis, increased by $0.3 million to $63.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $63.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. There was no significant change in the net accretion impact of the purchase accounting marks on loans between the first and second quarters of 2026.

Interest income on investment securities, on a tax equivalent basis, was $11.1 million for both the second and first quarters of 2026. Interest income on investments securities benefited from the purchases of higher yielding investment securities despite a $12.1 million decrease in average investment securities during the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026. The decrease in average investment securities between the periods was due to the timing of purchases and paydowns.

Interest expense, on a tax equivalent basis, increased by $0.5 million to $25.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $25.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Borrowing costs increased by $0.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026 due to the accelerated amortization of the remaining subordinated debt fair value mark of $1.6 million. The cost of deposits decreased by eight basis points during the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased by $38.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026. Average FHLB advances and other borrowings decreased by $84.8 million from the three months ended March 31, 2026 to the three months ended June 30, 2026. There were seasonal deposit declines in the first quarter of 2026, which increased borrowing balances. However, significant deposit inflow from seasonal sources in the back half of the first quarter enabled the Bank to substantially reduce its borrowing levels.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans decreased to $46.6 million at June 30, 2026 from $47.5 million at March 31, 2026. The ACL to total loans was 1.13% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.17% at March 31, 2026. The Company recorded provision expense on loans of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 partially due to the increase in loans. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2026. As a result of improvements noted in underlying criteria, certain qualitative factors were adjusted, which reduced the ACL and partially offset the impact from the increase in loans and net charge-offs.

Classified loans decreased by $8.4 million to $49.2 million at June 30, 2026 from $57.6 million at March 31, 2026 due primarily to repayments of $7.8 million. Nonaccrual loans totaled $23.8 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $30.0 million at March 31, 2026. The decrease of $6.2 million in nonaccrual loans was due to repayments of $6.9 million, which included $4.2 million in commercial and land development loans that were on nonaccrual status and risk rated as substandard. Nonaccrual loans to total loans decreased to 0.58% at June 30, 2026 from 0.74% at March 31, 2026. Management believes the ACL to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic forecasts.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased by $1.8 million to $13.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $15.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Income from life insurance decreased by $2.4 million to $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded $2.4 million in income from life insurance policy death benefits.

Swap fee income decreased by $0.6 million to $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Swap fee income will fluctuate based on market conditions and client demand.

Wealth management income increased by $0.3 million to $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses increased by $1.0 million to $37.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $36.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Salaries and benefits expense increased by $1.0 million to $22.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $21.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The increase during the second quarter of 2026 was due primarily to the impact from merit salary increases in May, higher healthcare costs due to claim volume and the impact of one extra day compared to the prior quarter.

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense decreased by $0.3 million to $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 due to seasonal expenses incurred during the first quarter of 2026.

Advertising and bank promotions expense increased by $0.4 million to $1.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $0.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2026 due to $0.7 million in contributions to tax credit programs during the second quarter of 2026. Taxes other than income decreased by $0.6 million to $0.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $1.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2026. This decrease reflects the tax credits recognized in the second quarter of 2026 as result of the charitable contributions.

Other operating expenses increased by $0.2 million to $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. This was due primarily to an increase of $0.2 million in mark-to-market losses on non-hedging derivatives from the first quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2026.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 14.2% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 20.7% for the first quarter of 2026. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2026 is less than the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to the purchase of federal income tax credits, which reduced income tax expense by $1.6 million. In addition, the effective tax rate was impacted by tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and non-taxable income from life insurance policies and tax credits partially offset by the disallowed portion of interest expense against earnings in association with the Bank's tax-exempt investments under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 ("TEFRA"). The Company regularly analyzes its projected taxable income and makes adjustments to the provision for income taxes accordingly.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $621.7 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $603.2 million at March 31, 2026. The increase of $18.5 million is primarily due to net income of $21.2 million, other comprehensive income of $1.9 million and share-based compensation activity of $1.3 million, partially offset by dividends of $5.9 million.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $26.71 at June 30, 2026 from $25.76 at March 31, 2026. The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 9.5% of total tangible assets at June 30, 2026 compared to 9.2% at March 31, 2026. Return on average tangible common equity per common share(1) was 16.86% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 17.96% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The decrease in the return on average tangible common equity per common share was primarily due to the increase in average shareholders' equity.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

Most of the Company's capital ratios increased during the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026 due to earnings. Total risk-based capital declined over that period due to the redemption of subordinated debt. The Company's tier 1 common equity, tier 1 capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.0%, 12.2% and 13.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2026 compared to 11.8%, 12.0% and 13.5%, respectively, at March 31, 2026. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 10.1% at June 30, 2026 compared to 9.7% at March 31, 2026.

At June 30, 2026, all four capital ratios applicable to the Company were above regulatory minimum levels to be deemed “well capitalized” under current bank regulatory guidelines. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Neelesh Kalani
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Phone (717) 510-7097

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)       
        
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(In thousands) 2026   2025   2026   2025 
Profitability for the period:       
Net interest income$48,831  $49,512  $97,836  $98,273 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans 338   209   1,066   (345)
Recovery of credit losses - unfunded loan commitments    (100)  (376)  (100)
Noninterest income 13,836   12,915   29,413   24,539 
Noninterest expenses 37,666   37,614   74,394   75,790 
Income before income tax expense 24,663   24,704   52,165   47,467 
Income tax expense 3,505   5,256   9,198   9,968 
Net income available to common shareholders$21,158  $19,448  $42,967  $37,499 
        
Financial ratios:       
Return on average assets (1) 1.53%  1.45%  1.56%  1.40%
Return on average assets, adjusted (1)(3)(4) n/a   1.51%  n/a   1.48%
Return on average equity (1) 13.96%  14.56%  14.35%  14.28%
Return on average equity, adjusted (1)(3)(4) n/a   15.12%  n/a   15.05%
Net interest margin (1) 3.87%  4.07%  3.89%  4.04%
Net interest margin, adjusted (1)(2)(4) 4.00%  n/a   3.95%  n/a 
Efficiency ratio 60.1%  60.3%  58.5%  61.7%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2)(3)(4) 58.6%  58.7%  57.7%  59.6%
Income per common share:       
Basic$1.10  $1.01  $2.23  $1.96 
Basic, adjusted (3)(4) n/a  $1.05   n/a  $2.06 
Diluted$1.09  $1.01  $2.21  $1.94 
Diluted, adjusted (3)(4) n/a  $1.04   n/a  $2.04 
        
Average equity to average assets 10.97%  9.97%  10.89%  9.81%
        
(1) Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for accelerated amortization of the remaining fair value mark of $1.6 million from the redemption of the subordinated notes during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
(3) Ratio has been adjusted for the non-recurring charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
(4) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.
 


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)   
(continued)   
 June 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026   2025 
At period-end:   
Total assets$5,612,151  $5,542,255 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 4,066,399   3,973,012 
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 3,639   6,090 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 949,281   952,740 
Total deposits 4,620,023   4,528,774 
FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 282,362   299,243 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 8,049   37,122 
Shareholders' equity 621,650   591,535 
    
Credit quality and capital ratios (1):   
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.13%  1.19%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.58%  0.70%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.44%  0.51%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 196%  170%
Total risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 13.2%  13.3%
Orrstown Bank 13.1%  13.3%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 12.2%  11.7%
Orrstown Bank 12.1%  12.2%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 12.0%  11.5%
Orrstown Bank 12.1%  12.2%
Tier 1 leverage capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.1%  9.5%
Orrstown Bank 10.0%  9.9%
    
Book value per common share$31.60  $30.32 
    
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. At December 31, 2025, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the CECL standard. At June 30, 2026, the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 was fully applied to the capital ratios.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)   
    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$58,319  $42,083 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 86,522   107,691 
Cash and cash equivalents 144,841   149,774 
Restricted investments in bank stocks 27,429   26,717 
Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $973,712 and $972,138 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 949,281   952,740 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,639   6,090 
Loans 4,113,031   4,020,693 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (46,632)  (47,681)
Net loans 4,066,399   3,973,012 
Premises and equipment, net 50,166   51,029 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 147,787   146,994 
Goodwill 69,751   69,751 
Other intangible assets, net 33,572   37,990 
Accrued interest receivable 19,789   21,473 
Deferred tax assets, net 32,693   33,931 
Other assets 66,804   72,754 
Total assets$5,612,151  $5,542,255 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$920,851  $870,906 
Interest-bearing 3,699,172   3,657,868 
Total deposits 4,620,023   4,528,774 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 7,594   24,542 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 274,768   274,701 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 8,049   37,122 
Other liabilities 80,067   85,581 
Total liabilities 4,990,501   4,950,720 
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding     
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,710,341 shares issued and 19,669,802 outstanding at June 30, 2026; 19,711,628 shares issued and 19,507,208 outstanding at December 31, 2025 1,026   1,026 
Additional paid—in capital 421,960   424,596 
Retained earnings 217,969   186,752 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,826)  (15,201)
Treasury stock— 40,539 and 204,420 shares, at cost at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (1,479)  (5,638)
Total shareholders’ equity 621,650   591,535 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,612,151  $5,542,255 
        


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
          
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30,
 June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Interest income         
Loans $63,315  $63,036  $126,310  $126,468 
Investment securities - taxable  9,906   9,406   19,757   18,350 
Investment securities - tax-exempt  842   878   1,723   1,753 
Short-term investments  639   1,513   1,276   3,781 
Total interest income  74,702   74,833   149,066   150,352 
Interest expense         
Deposits  21,687   22,855   43,673   47,115 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased  29   106   126   190 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  1,635   1,030   3,990   2,148 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt  2,520   1,330   3,441   2,626 
Total interest expense  25,871   25,321   51,230   52,079 
Net interest income  48,831   49,512   97,836   98,273 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans  338   209   1,066   (345)
Recovery of credit losses - unfunded loan commitments     (100)  (376)  (100)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses  48,493   49,403   97,146   98,718 
Noninterest income         
Service charges  2,734   2,630   5,605   5,025 
Interchange income  1,602   1,441   3,115   2,868 
Swap fee income  651   669   1,990   1,063 
Wealth management income  5,946   5,267   11,503   10,682 
Mortgage banking activities  436   478   762   780 
Income from life insurance  1,376   1,311   5,137   2,600 
Investment securities gains  57   8   55   21 
Other income  1,034   1,111   1,246   1,500 
Total noninterest income  13,836   12,915   29,413   24,539 
Noninterest expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits  22,229   21,364   43,386   41,752 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment  3,887   4,211   8,108   8,886 
Data processing  1,703   965   3,240   1,889 
Advertising and bank promotions  1,126   1,077   1,809   1,576 
FDIC insurance  634   674   1,183   1,498 
Professional services  1,202   2,016   2,423   3,842 
Taxes other than income  392   295   1,417   1,237 
Intangible asset amortization  2,179   2,472   4,418   5,007 
Merger-related expenses     968      2,617 
Restructuring expenses           91 
Other operating expenses  4,314   3,572   8,410   7,395 
Total noninterest expenses  37,666   37,614   74,394   75,790 
Income before income tax expense  24,663   24,704   52,165   47,467 
Income tax expense  3,505   5,256   9,198   9,968 
Net income $21,158  $19,448  $42,967  $37,499 
continued
          
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30,
 June 30, June 30, June 30,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Share information:         
Basic earnings per share $1.10  $1.01  $2.23  $1.96 
Diluted earnings per share $1.09  $1.01  $2.21  $1.94 
Dividends paid per share $0.30  $0.26  $0.60  $0.52 
Weighted average shares - basic  19,313   19,173   19,293   19,165 
Weighted average shares - diluted  19,432   19,342   19,421   19,335 
                 


ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME    
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)  
 Three Months Ended
 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025
(In thousands)Average
Balance		 Taxable-
Equivalent
Interest		 Taxable-
Equivalent
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Taxable-
Equivalent
Interest		 Taxable-
Equivalent
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Taxable-
Equivalent
Interest		 Taxable-
Equivalent
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Taxable-
Equivalent
Interest		 Taxable-
Equivalent
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Taxable-
Equivalent
Interest		 Taxable-
Equivalent
Rate
Assets                             
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances$69,784 $639  3.67% $70,086 $637  3.69% $103,886 $1,017  3.88% $101,728 $1,123  4.38% $136,106 $1,513  4.46%
Investment securities (1)(2) 971,932  11,096  4.57   984,060  11,079  4.51   976,957  11,177  4.58   906,399  10,593  4.67   904,119  10,626  4.70 
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) 4,075,290  63,542  6.25   4,070,889  63,214  6.29   3,997,842  64,635  6.42   3,979,044  65,975  6.58   3,894,978  63,246  6.52 
Total interest-earning assets 5,117,006  75,277  5.90   5,125,035  74,930  5.91   5,078,685  76,829  6.01   4,987,171  77,691  6.19   4,935,203  75,385  6.13 
Other assets 425,913      423,779      426,626      433,659      439,569    
Total assets$5,542,919     $5,548,814     $5,505,311     $5,420,830     $5,374,772    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits$2,577,915  13,629  2.12  $2,534,291  13,796  2.21  $2,471,895  14,078  2.26  $2,450,034  14,145  2.29  $2,463,687  13,880  2.26 
Savings deposits 260,712  128  0.20   259,585  143  0.22   262,240  164  0.25   264,761  164  0.25   269,309  165  0.25 
Time deposits 900,412  7,930  3.53   906,875  8,047  3.60   912,611  8,342  3.63   897,416  8,330  3.68   914,108  8,810  3.87 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,739,039  21,687  2.33   3,700,751  21,986  2.41   3,646,746  22,584  2.46   3,612,211  22,639  2.49   3,647,104  22,855  2.51 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 12,024  29  0.98   23,674  97  1.66   27,348  105  1.52   27,772  107  1.53   25,917  106  1.64 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 175,734  1,635  3.73   248,357  2,355  3.85   238,806  2,371  3.94   168,939  1,791  4.21   104,068  1,030  3.97 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 36,664  2,520  27.57   37,175  921  10.05   37,023  669  7.17   68,749  1,597  9.21   68,910  1,330  7.74 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,963,461  25,871  2.62   4,009,957  25,359  2.56   3,949,923  25,729  2.58   3,877,671  26,134  2.67   3,845,999  25,321  2.64 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 889,378      850,415      882,552      902,128      904,031    
Other liabilities 81,981      89,112      93,977      89,086      89,058    
Total liabilities 4,934,820      4,949,484      4,926,452      4,868,885      4,839,088    
Shareholders' equity 608,099      599,330      578,859      551,945      535,684    
Total$5,542,919     $5,548,814     $5,505,311     $5,420,830     $5,374,772    
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread   49,406  3.28%    49,571  3.35%    51,100  3.43%    51,557  3.52%    50,064  3.49%
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin    3.87%     3.90%     4.00%     4.11%     4.07%
Taxable-equivalent adjustment   (575)      (566)      (569)      (569)      (552)  
Net interest income  $48,831      $49,005      $50,531      $50,988      $49,512   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    129%     128%     129%     129%     128%
                              
                              
NOTES:                             
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2 )Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $4.3 million, $4.2 million, $4.7 million, $5.3 million and $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
 


ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME    
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)  
(continued)           
 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-
 Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent
(In thousands)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Assets           
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances$69,934 $1,276  3.68% $169,541 $3,781  4.50%
Investment securities (1)(2) 977,962  22,174  4.54   884,730  20,787  4.70 
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) 4,073,103  126,757  6.27   3,902,295  126,883  6.56 
Total interest-earning assets 5,120,999  150,207  5.90   4,956,566  151,451  6.15 
Other assets 424,852      443,528    
Total assets$5,545,851     $5,400,094    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$2,556,224  27,424  2.16  $2,468,589  28,036  2.29 
Savings deposits 260,152  271  0.21   271,104  330  0.25 
Time deposits 903,625  15,978  3.57   942,387  18,749  4.01 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,720,001  43,673  2.37   3,682,080  47,115  2.58 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 17,817  126  1.43   26,039  190  1.47 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 211,844  3,990  3.80   108,439  2,148  3.99 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 36,918  3,441  18.80   68,825  2,626  7.69 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,986,580  51,230  2.59   3,885,383  52,079  2.70 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 870,004      895,924    
Other liabilities 85,528      89,067    
Total liabilities 4,942,112      4,870,374    
Shareholders' equity 603,739      529,720    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,545,851     $5,400,094    
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread   98,977  3.31%    99,372  3.45%
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin    3.89%     4.04%
Taxable-equivalent adjustment   (1,141)      (1,099)  
Net interest income  $97,836      $98,273   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    128%     128%


NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $8.5 million and $11.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.    
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)    
          
(In thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Profitability for the quarter:         
Net interest income$48,831  $49,005  $50,531  $50,988  $49,512 
Net provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments 338   352   75   396   109 
Noninterest income 13,836   15,577   14,392   13,382   12,915 
Noninterest expenses 37,666   36,728   37,355   36,297   37,614 
Income before income taxes 24,663   27,502   27,493   27,677   24,704 
Income tax expense 3,505   5,693   6,002   5,812   5,256 
Net income$21,158  $21,809  $21,491  $21,865  $19,448 
          
Financial ratios:         
Return on average assets (1) 1.53%  1.59%  1.55%  1.60%  1.45%
Return on average assets, adjusted(1)(3)(4) n/a   n/a   n/a   n/a   1.51%
Return on average equity (1) 13.96%  14.76%  14.73%  15.72%  14.56%
Return on average equity, adjusted (1)(3)(4) n/a   n/a   n/a   n/a   15.12%
Net interest margin (1) 3.87%  3.90%  4.00%  4.11%  4.07%
Net interest margin, adjusted (1)(2)(4) 4.00%  n/a   n/a   n/a   n/a 
Efficiency ratio 60.1%  56.9%  57.5%  56.4%  60.3%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2)(3)(4) 58.6%  n/a   n/a   n/a   58.7%
          
Per share information:         
Income per common share:         
Basic$1.10  $1.13  $1.12  $1.14  $1.01 
Basic, adjusted (3)(4) n/a   n/a   n/a   n/a   1.05 
Diluted 1.09   1.12   1.11   1.13   1.01 
Diluted, adjusted (3)(4) n/a   n/a   n/a   n/a   1.04 
Book value 31.60   30.76   30.32   29.33   28.07 
Tangible book value (4) 26.71   25.76   25.21   24.12   22.77 
Average tangible common equity (4) 16.86   17.96   18.15   19.70   18.43 
Cash dividends paid 0.30   0.30   0.27   0.27   0.26 
          
Average basic shares 19,313   19,274   19,251   19,224   19,173 
Average diluted shares 19,432   19,410   19,384   19,364   19,342 
(1) Annualized.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for accelerated amortization of the remaining fair value mark of $1.6 million from the redemption of the subordinated notes during the three months ended June 30, 2026.
(3) Ratio has been adjusted for non-recurring expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025. There were no non-recurring expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.
(4) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)    
(continued)         
(In thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Noninterest income:         
Service charges$2,734 $2,871  $3,225 $2,997 $2,630
Interchange income 1,602  1,513   1,553  1,620  1,441
Swap fee income 651  1,339   1,112  816  669
Wealth management income 5,946  5,557   5,739  5,277  5,267
Mortgage banking activities 436  326   503  522  478
Income from life insurance 1,376  3,761   1,331  1,471  1,311
Other income 1,034  212   834  629  1,111
Investment securities gains (losses) 57  (2)  95  50  8
Total noninterest income$13,836 $15,577  $14,392 $13,382 $12,915
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits$22,229 $21,157  $21,980 $21,439 $21,364
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 3,887  4,221   4,017  4,075  4,211
Data processing 1,703  1,537   1,292  1,116  965
Advertising and bank promotions 1,126  683   561  154  1,077
FDIC insurance 634  549   683  652  674
Professional services 1,202  1,221   1,947  1,703  2,016
Taxes other than income 392  1,025   574  828  295
Intangible asset amortization 2,179  2,239   2,348  2,410  2,472
Merger-related expenses          968
Other operating expenses 4,314  4,096   3,953  3,920  3,572
Total noninterest expenses$37,666 $36,728  $37,355 $36,297 $37,614
          
 


HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)      
(continued)         
(In thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Balance Sheet at quarter end:         
Cash and cash equivalents$144,841  $161,136  $149,774  $184,146  $149,377 
Restricted investments in bank stocks 27,429   23,984   26,717   24,111   21,204 
Securities available for sale 949,281   947,018   952,740   890,357   885,373 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,639   3,366   6,090   6,026   5,206 
Loans:         
Commercial real estate:         
Owner occupied 679,295   645,026   644,713   629,481   622,315 
Non-owner occupied 1,305,379   1,322,251   1,260,198   1,254,959   1,203,038 
Multi-family 229,425   216,658   236,703   234,782   239,388 
Non-owner occupied residential 150,917   151,560   155,749   163,138   165,479 
Agricultural 97,729   114,409   121,417   118,596   124,291 
Commercial and industrial 489,247   481,815   489,371   479,929   487,063 
Acquisition and development:         
1-4 family residential construction 39,344   46,355   41,489   41,141   38,490 
Commercial and land development 198,399   198,957   198,234   195,158   198,889 
Municipal 33,950   27,744   25,302   28,664   28,693 
Total commercial loans 3,223,685   3,204,775   3,173,176   3,145,848   3,107,646 
Residential mortgage:         
First lien 501,306   484,022   478,870   476,006   469,569 
Home equity – term 5,401   5,685   5,972   5,800   5,784 
Home equity – lines of credit 344,495   327,141   321,438   311,458   305,968 
Other - term(1) 20,929   22,442   22,906   23,737   25,384 
Installment and other loans 17,215   17,254   18,331   16,887   17,028 
Total loans 4,113,031   4,061,319   4,020,693   3,979,736   3,931,379 
Allowance for credit losses (46,632)  (47,463)  (47,681)  (48,105)  (47,898)
Net loans held for investment 4,066,399   4,013,856   3,973,012   3,931,631   3,883,481 
Goodwill 69,751   69,751   69,751   69,751   69,751 
Other intangible assets, net 33,572   35,751   37,990   40,338   42,748 
Total assets 5,612,151   5,576,972   5,542,255   5,470,233   5,387,645 
Total deposits 4,620,023   4,627,424   4,528,774   4,533,560   4,516,625 
FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 282,362   225,958   299,243   241,719   166,381 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 8,049   37,274   37,122   36,970   69,021 
Total shareholders' equity 621,650   603,184   591,535   571,936   548,448 
          
(1) Other - term includes property assessed clean energy ("PACE") loans.
 


HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)      
(continued)         
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Capital and credit quality measures(1):         
Total risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 13.2%  13.5%  13.3%  13.1%  13.3%
Orrstown Bank 13.1%  13.6%  13.3%  12.9%  13.3%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 12.2%  12.0%  11.7%  11.3%  11.1%
Orrstown Bank 12.1%  12.5%  12.2%  11.8%  12.1%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 12.0%  11.8%  11.5%  11.1%  10.9%
Orrstown Bank 12.1%  12.5%  12.2%  11.8%  12.1%
Tier 1 leverage capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.1%  9.7%  9.5%  9.3%  9.0%
Orrstown Bank 10.0%  10.2%  9.9%  9.6%  9.8%
          
Average equity to average assets 10.97%  10.80%  10.51%  10.18%  9.97%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.13%  1.17%  1.19%  1.21%  1.22%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.58%  0.74%  0.70%  0.66%  0.57%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.44%  0.56%  0.51%  0.48%  0.42%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 196%  158%  170%  184%  214%
          
Other information:         
Net charge-offs$1,169  $946  $499  $189  $115 
Classified loans 49,190   57,584   58,351   64,089   65,754 
Nonperforming and other risk assets:         
Nonaccrual loans 23,751   30,025   28,031   26,191   22,423 
Other real estate owned 1,055   1,055          
Total nonperforming assets 24,806   31,080   28,031   26,191   22,423 
Financial difficulty modifications still accruing 1,794   949   1,253   1,245   5,759 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 853   443   1,040   497   1,312 
Total nonperforming and other risk assets$27,453  $32,472  $30,324  $27,933  $29,494 
 
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard, which concluded at December 31, 2025. Starting with periods in 2026, the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 was fully applied to the capital ratios.
 

Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Management believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges.

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $103.3 million and $107.7 million at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company incurred $1.0 million and $2.6 million in merger-related expenses, respectively. The Company did not incur merger-related or other non-recurring expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.

On June 30, 2026, the Company redeemed the $31.0 million outstanding 4.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes assumed from Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. on July 1, 2024. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company amortized the remaining fair value mark to interest expense as a result of the redemption, which reduced net interest margin.

Tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity, and the impact of the accelerated amortization of fair value marks on net interest margin and the efficiency ratio and merger-related expenses on net income and associated ratios, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(In thousands)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Shareholders' equity (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure) $621,650  $603,184  $591,535  $571,936  $548,448 
Less: Goodwill  69,751   69,751   69,751   69,751   69,751 
Other intangible assets  33,572   35,751   37,990   40,338   42,748 
Related tax effect  (7,050)  (7,508)  (7,978)  (8,471)  (8,977)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $525,377  $505,190  $491,772  $470,318  $444,926 
           
Common shares outstanding  19,670   19,611   19,507   19,501   19,536 
           
Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure) $31.60  $30.76  $30.32  $29.33  $28.07 
Intangible assets per share  4.89   5.00   5.11   5.21   5.30 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $26.71  $25.76  $25.21  $24.12  $22.77 
           


Return on Average Common Equity June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Net Income $21,158  $21,809  $21,491  $21,865  $19,448 
Average shareholders' equity $608,099  $599,330  $578,859  $551,945  $535,684 
Less: Average goodwill  69,751   69,751   69,751   69,751   68,126 
Less: Average other intangible assets, gross  34,920   37,132   39,467   41,809   44,304 
Average tangible equity $503,428  $492,447  $469,641  $440,385  $423,254 
Return on average tangible equity(non-GAAP)(1)  16.86%  17.96%  18.15%  19.70%  18.43%
(1) - Annualized          
           


(In thousands)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Adjusted Ratios for Non-recurring ChargesJune 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Net income (A) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$21,158  $21,809  $21,491  $21,865  $19,448  $42,967  $37,499 
Plus: Merger-related expenses (B)             968      2,617 
Less: Related tax effect (C)             (221)     (590)
Adjusted net income (D=A+B-C) - Non-GAAP$21,158  $21,809  $21,491  $21,865  $20,195  $42,967  $39,526 
              
Average assets (E)$5,542,919  $5,548,814  $5,505,311  $5,420,830  $5,374,772  $5,545,851  $5,400,094 
Return on average assets (= A / E) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure(1) 1.53%  1.59%  1.55%  1.60%  1.45%  1.56%  1.40%
Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E) - Non-GAAP (1) n/a   n/a   n/a   n/a   1.51%  n/a   1.48%
              
Average equity (F)$608,099  $599,330  $578,859  $551,945  $535,684  $603,739  $529,720 
Return on average equity (= A / F) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure(1) 13.96%  14.76%  14.73%  15.72%  14.56%  14.35%  14.28%
Return on average equity, adjusted (= D / F) - Non-GAAP (1) n/a   n/a   n/a   n/a   15.12%  n/a   15.05%
              
Weighted average shares - basic (G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 19,313   19,274   19,251   19,224   19,173   19,293   19,165 
Basic earnings (loss) per share (= A / G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$1.10  $1.13  $1.12  $1.14  $1.01  $2.23  $1.96 
Basic earnings per share, adjusted (= D / G) - Non-GAAP n/a   n/a   n/a   n/a  $1.05   n/a  $2.06 
              
Weighted average shares - diluted (H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 19,432   19,410   19,384   19,364   19,342   19,421   19,335 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (= A / H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$1.09  $1.12  $1.11  $1.13  $1.01  $2.21  $1.94 
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (= D / H) - Non-GAAP n/a   n/a   n/a   n/a  $1.04   n/a  $2.04 
              
continued


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Noninterest expense (I) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$37,666  $36,728  $37,355  $36,297  $37,614  $74,394  $75,790 
Less: Merger-related expenses (B)             (968)     (2,617)
Adjusted noninterest expense (J = I - B) - Non-GAAP$37,666  $36,728  $37,355  $36,297  $36,646  $74,394  $73,173 
              
Net interest income (K)$48,831  $49,005  $50,531  $50,988  $49,512  $97,836  $98,273 
Noninterest income (L) 13,836   15,577   14,392   13,382   12,915   29,413   24,539 
Total operating income (M = K + L) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$62,667  $64,582  $64,923  $64,370  $62,427  $127,249  $122,812 
Plus: Accelerated amortization of fair value mark on redeemed subordinated notes (N) 1,624               1,624    
Adjusted total operating income (O = M + N) - Non-GAAP$64,291  $64,582  $64,923  $64,370  $62,427  $128,873  $122,812 
              
Efficiency ratio (= I / M) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 60.1%  56.9%  57.5%  56.4%  60.3%  58.5%  61.7%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= J / N) - Non-GAAP 58.6%  n/a   n/a   n/a   58.7%  57.7%  59.6%
              
              
              
(1) Annualized             
              


 Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
 Average Balance - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure Taxable-Equivalent Interest -
most directly comparable GAAP-based measure		 Less: accelerated amortization on fair value mark from subordinated notes redemption Adjusted Taxable-Equivalent Interest -
Non-GAAP		 Taxable-Equivalent Rate - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure Adjusted Taxable-Equivalent Rate -
Non-GAAP
Total interest-earning assets$5,117,006 $75,277 $  $75,277 5.90% 5.90%
            
Total interest-bearing liabilities$3,963,461 $25,871 $(1,624) $24,247 2.62% 2.45%
            
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread  $49,406 $1,624  $51,030 3.28% 3.45%
            
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin        3.87% 4.00%
            
 Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
 Average Balance - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure Taxable-Equivalent Interest -
most directly comparable GAAP-based measure		 Less: accelerated amortization on fair value mark from subordinated notes redemption Adjusted Taxable-Equivalent Interest -
Non-GAAP		 Taxable-Equivalent Rate - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure Adjusted Taxable-Equivalent Rate -
Non-GAAP
Total interest-earning assets$5,120,999 $150,207 $  $150,207 5.90% 5.90%
            
Total interest-bearing liabilities$3,986,580 $51,230 $(1,624) $49,606 2.59% 2.51%
            
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread  $98,977 $1,624  $100,601 3.31% 3.40%
            
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin        3.89% 3.95%
              

Appendix B- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at June 30, 2026:

(In thousands)

SectorPortfolio Mix Amortized Book Fair Value Credit Enhancement AAA AA A BBB BB NR Collateral / Guarantee Type
Unsecured ABS% $2,327 $2,254 30% % % % % % 100% Unsecured Consumer Debt
Student Loan ABS   2,553  2,548 33            100  Seasoned Student Loans
Federal Family Education Loan ABS7   66,511  66,295 12    49  31  7  13    Federal Family Education Loan (1)
PACE Loan ABS   1,602  1,469 8  100            PACE Loans (2)
Non-Agency CMBS3   29,576  29,437 29            100   
Non-Agency RMBS5   42,114  41,031 20  94  6          Reverse Mortgages (3)
Municipal - General Obligation10   99,568  93,435   16  78  6         
Municipal - Revenue12   119,287  110,693     75  19      6   
SBA ReRemic (5)   1,226  1,214     100          SBA Guarantee (4)
Small Business Administration   2,648  2,699     100          SBA Guarantee (4)
Agency MBS25   238,301  234,635     100          Residential Mortgages (4)
Agency CMO36   351,736  348,092     100           
U.S. Treasury securities2   15,012  14,206     100          U.S. Government Guarantee (4)
Corporate bonds   953  975         100       
 100% $973,414 $948,983   6% 83% 5% 1% 1% 4%  
                      
(1) 97% guaranteed by U.S. government
(2) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans
(3) Non-agency reverse mortgages with current structural credit enhancements
(4) Guaranteed by U.S. government or U.S. government agencies
(5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits
                      
Note: Ratings in table are the lowest of the six rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch, Morningstar, DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+.
 

About the Company

With $5.6 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company’s lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, predictions or projections about events or the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, cost savings initiatives and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigation of losses in the future. Factors which could cause the actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: interest rate changes or volatility; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ineffectiveness of the Company’s strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws and regulations; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; geopolitical tensions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; expenses associated with litigation and legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this document are used for illustrative purposes only and are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.


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