Hanmi Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $23.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with $22.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2026. The return on average assets for the second quarter was 1.20% and the return on average equity was 11.09%, compared with a return on average assets of 1.18% and a return on average equity of 10.86% for the first quarter of 2026.

CEO Commentary

“Hanmi delivered another quarter of strong earnings growth, reflecting consistent execution across our business,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our capital position remained healthy while returning 58% of earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Return on average equity increased to 11.1%, supported by robust deposit growth, solid loan production, lower funding costs, and prudent expense management. Deposits grew 2.3% sequentially, with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing 5.2%, underscoring the strength of our relationship-based banking model and the value of our franchise.”

“Consistent with our strategy, we maintained a steady pace of loan production while continuing to diversify our loan portfolio. Importantly, credit quality remained excellent, reflecting our prudent underwriting standards and disciplined approach to risk management.”

“Based on our strong first-half performance, robust loan and deposit pipelines, and the momentum we are seeing across the business, we remain optimistic about our outlook and are confident in our ability to deliver continued earnings growth and strong financial performance through the second half of 2026,” concluded Lee.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Net income was $23.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, up 4.2% from the first quarter, driven by continued growth in net interest income and lower credit loss expense.

Return on average assets and return on average equity during the second quarter were 1.20% and 11.09%, respectively.

Deposits increased 2.3% to $7.0 billion from the prior quarter and noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased to 31% of total deposits, from 30% for the prior quarter.

Net interest income increased 1.0% from the prior quarter, driven by the growth in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial lending. The increase was further supported by an improved funding mix, including lower-cost interest-bearing deposits and reduced borrowings.

Net interest margin decreased two basis points to 3.36%, due primarily to normalization of FHLB dividend income, which elevated interest income in the prior quarter.

Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.12%, an improvement of four basis points from the prior quarter, and nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.15%, also an improvement of four basis points from the prior quarter.

Hanmi returned 58% of second-quarter net earnings to shareholders in the form of $8.3 million in dividends and $5.2 million in share repurchases; capital ratios remained healthy with tangible common equity to tangible assets at 10.03%.(1)





(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for further details.

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q2 2026 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.



Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Net income $ 23,505 $ 22,557 $ 21,239 $ 22,061 $ 15,117 $ 948 $ 8,388 Net income per diluted common share $ 0.79 $ 0.75 $ 0.70 $ 0.73 $ 0.50 $ 0.04 $ 0.29 Assets $ 8,001,473 $ 7,839,227 $ 7,869,185 $ 7,856,731 $ 7,862,363 $ 162,246 $ 139,110 Loans $ 6,535,312 $ 6,545,466 $ 6,563,367 $ 6,528,259 $ 6,305,957 $ (10,154 ) $ 229,355 Deposits $ 6,955,342 $ 6,800,622 $ 6,677,650 $ 6,766,639 $ 6,729,122 $ 154,720 $ 226,220 Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.18 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 0.79 % 0.02 0.41 Return on average stockholders’ equity 11.09 % 10.86 % 10.14 % 10.69 % 7.48 % 0.23 3.61 Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.38 % 3.28 % 3.22 % 3.07 % -0.02 0.29 Efficiency ratio(1) 54.07 % 53.48 % 54.95 % 52.65 % 55.74 % 0.59 -1.67 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2) 10.03 % 10.11 % 9.99 % 9.80 % 9.58 % -0.08 0.45 Tangible common equity per common share(2) $ 27.04 $ 26.56 $ 26.27 $ 25.64 $ 24.91 0.48 2.13 (1 )Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for further details.

Results of Operations

Net interest income increased $0.7 million, or 1.0%, to $63.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, from $63.2 million for the first quarter. This increase was principally due to higher interest income on loans, which increased by $0.9 million from the first quarter, as well as a $0.8 million increase in interest income from securities and interest-bearing deposits in other institutions. Interest expense on deposits, however, increased by $1.0 million from the first quarter.

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) declined by two basis points to 3.36%, from 3.38% for the first quarter of 2026. This decline was driven by lower contributions from loans and FHLB stock, with unfavorable impacts of five basis points and three basis points, respectively, compared to the first quarter. Partially offsetting the decline were higher contributions from borrowings and interest-bearing deposits, with favorable impacts of three basis points each.

While the average yield on loans for the second quarter remained unchanged at 5.90%, the average balance of loans for the second quarter was $6.44 billion, up 0.1% from the previous quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter was 3.17%, down three basis points from the first quarter, and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits was $4.78 billion, up 2.7% from the previous quarter. The ratio of average loans to average deposits for the second quarter was 95.5%, compared with 97.5% for the previous quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 Net Interest Income 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Interest and fees on loans(1) $ 94,808 $ 93,866 $ 96,592 $ 95,691 $ 92,589 1.0 % 2.4 % Interest on securities 6,337 5,959 6,323 6,592 6,261 6.3 % 1.2 % Dividends on FHLB stock 219 831 361 357 354 -73.6 % -38.1 % Interest on deposits in other banks 1,958 1,496 1,837 2,586 2,129 30.9 % -8.0 % Total interest and dividend income $ 103,322 $ 102,152 $ 105,113 $ 105,226 $ 101,333 1.1 % 2.0 % Interest on deposits 37,774 36,738 39,978 42,244 41,924 2.8 % -9.9 % Interest on borrowings 154 676 695 324 684 -77.2 % -77.5 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,537 1,535 1,561 1,579 1,586 0.1 % -3.1 % Total interest expense 39,465 38,949 42,234 44,147 44,194 1.3 % -10.7 % Net interest income $ 63,857 $ 63,203 $ 62,879 $ 61,079 $ 57,139 1.0 % 11.8 % (1)Includes loans held for sale.





For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 Liabilities 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Loans(1) $ 6,441,853 $ 6,434,316 $ 6,456,239 $ 6,304,435 $ 6,257,741 0.1 % 2.9 % Securities 950,786 921,065 955,811 985,888 993,975 3.2 % -4.3 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 221,361 171,953 191,731 239,993 200,266 28.7 % 10.5 % Average interest-earning assets $ 7,630,385 $ 7,543,719 $ 7,620,166 $ 7,546,701 $ 7,468,367 1.1 % 2.2 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 81,682 $ 74,963 $ 77,297 $ 86,839 $ 81,308 9.0 % 0.5 % Money market and savings 2,056,148 2,063,186 2,130,616 2,122,967 2,109,221 -0.3 % -2.5 % Time deposits 2,646,480 2,522,505 2,506,582 2,494,285 2,434,659 4.9 % 8.7 % Average interest-bearing deposits 4,784,310 4,660,654 4,714,495 4,704,091 4,625,188 2.7 % 3.4 % Borrowings 15,330 69,388 64,565 27,772 60,134 -77.9 % -74.5 % Subordinated debentures 130,695 130,541 130,385 130,766 130,880 0.1 % -0.1 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,930,335 $ 4,860,583 $ 4,909,445 $ 4,862,629 $ 4,816,202 1.4 % 2.4 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 1,963,242 $ 1,937,628 $ 1,969,908 $ 1,960,331 $ 1,934,985 1.3 % 1.5 % (1)Includes loans held for sale.





For the Three Months Ended Yield/Rate Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 Average Yields and Rates 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Loans(1) 5.90 % 5.90 % 5.94 % 6.03 % 5.93 % 0.00 -0.03 Securities(2) 2.69 % 2.62 % 2.67 % 2.70 % 2.55 % 0.07 0.14 FHLB stock 5.36 % 20.56 % 8.75 % 8.65 % 8.65 % -15.20 -3.29 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 3.55 % 3.53 % 3.80 % 4.27 % 4.26 % 0.02 -0.71 Interest-earning assets 5.43 % 5.48 % 5.48 % 5.54 % 5.44 % -0.05 -0.01 Interest-bearing deposits 3.17 % 3.20 % 3.36 % 3.56 % 3.64 % -0.03 -0.47 Borrowings 4.06 % 3.94 % 4.27 % 4.63 % 4.58 % 0.12 -0.52 Subordinated debentures 4.70 % 4.70 % 4.79 % 4.83 % 4.84 % 0.00 -0.14 Interest-bearing liabilities 3.21 % 3.25 % 3.41 % 3.60 % 3.68 % -0.04 -0.47 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.36 % 3.38 % 3.28 % 3.22 % 3.07 % -0.02 0.29 Cost of deposits 2.25 % 2.26 % 2.37 % 2.51 % 2.56 % -0.01 -0.31 (1)Includes loans held for sale. (2)Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.



Credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $1.2 million, compared with $2.9 million for the first quarter. The $1.7 million decline was due to lower net charge-offs during the second quarter. Credit loss expense during the second quarter included a $1.3 million provision for loan losses and a negative provision of $0.1 million for off-balance sheet items. First-quarter credit loss expense included a $3.2 million provision for loan losses and a negative provision of $0.3 million for off-balance sheet items.

Noninterest income was $8.3 million, down 2.2% from $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a $0.8 million decrease in gain on sales of SBA loans. The gain was $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared with $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2026. The decrease in gain on sales of SBA loans was partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in trade finance and other service charges and fees and modest increases in the other noninterest income categories.

The volume of SBA loans sold for the second quarter of 2026 decreased to $20.9 million from $32.5 million for the first quarter, while trade premiums increased to 7.92% from 7.88% for the first quarter. Residential mortgage loans sold for the second quarter were $30.6 million with a premium of 2.00%, compared with $31.7 million and 2.50% for the first quarter. The gain on sales of residential mortgage loans was $0.4 million for the second quarter, compared with $0.5 million for the first quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 Noninterest Income 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,102 $ 2,127 $ 2,196 $ 2,160 $ 2,169 -1.2 % -3.1 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,902 1,501 1,735 1,551 1,461 26.7 % 30.2 % Servicing income 955 870 924 924 754 9.8 % 26.7 % Bank-owned life insurance income 799 610 315 1,259 708 31.0 % 12.9 % All other operating income 915 844 758 973 819 8.4 % 11.7 % Service charges, fees & other 6,673 5,952 5,928 6,867 5,911 12.1 % 12.9 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,318 2,102 1,790 1,857 2,160 -37.3 % -39.0 % Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans 357 485 581 1,156 — -26.4 % — Total noninterest income $ 8,348 $ 8,539 $ 8,299 $ 9,880 $ 8,071 -2.2 % 3.4 %



Noninterest expense was $39.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, up 1.7% from $38.4 million for the first quarter, primarily due to a $0.8 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.4 million increase in other real estate owned (OREO) expense. Salaries and employee benefits increased because of the additional business day in the second quarter and annual merit increases, while the increase in OREO expense reflected the absence of the first-quarter gain on sale of OREO. These increases were partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in professional fees that were attendant to the first-quarter resolution of several administrative items. The efficiency ratio increased to 54.07% for the second quarter, compared with 53.48% for the previous quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,784 $ 21,956 $ 22,472 $ 22,163 $ 22,069 3.8 % 3.2 % Occupancy and equipment 4,383 4,414 4,339 4,507 4,344 -0.7 % 0.9 % Data processing 4,555 4,386 4,098 3,860 3,727 3.9 % 22.2 % Professional fees 1,997 2,780 2,343 1,978 1,725 -28.2 % 15.8 % Supplies and communication 491 556 573 423 515 -11.7 % -4.7 % Advertising and promotion 679 688 1,010 712 798 -1.3 % -14.9 % All other operating expenses 4,103 3,849 3,795 3,665 3,567 6.6 % 15.0 % Subtotal 38,992 38,629 38,630 37,308 36,745 0.9 % 6.1 % Other real estate owned expense (income) 6 (345 ) 474 17 (461 ) 101.7 % 101.3 % Repossessed personal property expense (income) 41 84 5 32 63 -51.2 % -34.9 % Total noninterest expense $ 39,039 $ 38,368 $ 39,109 $ 37,357 $ 36,347 1.7 % 7.4 %



The effective tax rate was 26.5% for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 26.0% for the first quarter of 2026.

Financial Position

Total assets at June 30, 2026 increased 2.1%, or $162.2 million, to $8.00 billion from $7.84 billion at March 31, 2026. This increase was due primarily to a $77.2 million increase in cash and due from banks, a $60.9 million increase in securities available for sale, and a $21.3 million increase in prepaid expenses and other assets. The increase in prepaid expenses and other assets was primarily due to estimated income tax payments made during the second quarter.

Total loans, excluding the allowance for credit losses and loans held for sale, were $6.54 billion at June 30, 2026, down 0.2% from $6.55 billion at March 31, 2026.

Loans held for sale were $17.0 million at June 30, 2026, up from $4.9 million at March 31, 2026. At the end of the second quarter, loans held for sale consisted of $12.0 million representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans and $5.0 million of residential mortgage loans.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 4,022,320 $ 3,998,144 $ 4,030,105 $ 4,015,291 $ 3,948,922 0.6 % 1.9 % Residential/consumer loans 978,881 1,002,223 1,049,872 1,043,577 993,869 -2.3 % -1.5 % Commercial and industrial loans 1,171,272 1,152,544 1,074,907 1,052,522 917,995 1.6 % 27.6 % Equipment finance 362,839 392,555 408,483 416,869 445,171 -7.6 % -18.5 % Total loans held for investment 6,535,312 6,545,466 6,563,367 6,528,259 6,305,957 -0.2 % 3.6 % Loans held for sale 16,969 4,932 7,403 6,512 49,611 244.1 % -65.8 % Total loans $ 6,552,281 $ 6,550,398 $ 6,570,770 $ 6,534,771 $ 6,355,568 0.0 % 3.1 %







As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 61.4 % 61.0 % 61.3 % 61.4 % 62.2 % Residential/consumer loans 14.9 % 15.3 % 16.0 % 16.0 % 15.6 % Commercial and industrial loans 17.9 % 17.6 % 16.4 % 16.1 % 14.4 % Equipment finance 5.5 % 6.0 % 6.2 % 6.4 % 7.0 % Total loans held for investment 99.7 % 99.9 % 99.9 % 99.9 % 99.2 % Loans held for sale 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.8 % Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



New loan production was $371.9 million for the second quarter of 2026 at an average rate of 6.59%, while payoffs were $156.4 million at an average rate of 6.39%.

For the Three months Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 170,080 $ 131,426 $ 125,866 $ 176,826 $ 111,993 Residential/consumer loans 50,010 29,074 70,268 103,247 83,761 Commercial and industrial loans 89,227 134,717 82,079 211,454 53,444 SBA loans 37,109 40,652 44,065 44,931 46,829 Equipment finance 25,450 42,051 52,521 34,315 33,567 Subtotal 371,876 377,920 374,799 570,773 329,594 Payoffs (156,407 ) (198,936 ) (123,086 ) (142,963 ) (119,139 ) Amortization (121,208 ) (133,396 ) (133,992 ) (60,939 ) (151,357 ) Loan sales (54,761 ) (64,690 ) (63,642 ) (100,452 ) (35,388 ) Net line utilization (47,762 ) 4,373 (16,072 ) (39,497 ) 12,435 Charge-offs & OREO (1,892 ) (3,172 ) (2,899 ) (4,620 ) (12,377 ) Loans held for investment-beginning balance 6,545,466 6,563,367 6,528,259 6,305,957 6,282,189 Loans held for investment-ending balance $ 6,535,312 $ 6,545,466 $ 6,563,367 $ 6,528,259 $ 6,305,957



Deposits were $6.96 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, up $154.7 million, or 2.3%, from $6.80 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Driving the increase was a $104.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $54.4 million increase in time deposits over $250,000. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 30.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2026 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 94.0%.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,135,418 $ 2,030,743 $ 2,015,212 $ 2,087,132 $ 2,105,369 5.2 % 1.4 % Demand: interest-bearing 80,783 78,341 74,799 86,834 90,172 3.1 % -10.4 % Money market and savings 2,084,572 2,116,073 2,084,218 2,094,028 2,092,847 -1.5 % -0.4 % Time deposits $250,000 and less 1,314,544 1,318,250 1,277,382 1,235,755 1,198,472 -0.3 % 9.7 % Core deposits 5,615,317 5,543,407 5,451,611 5,503,749 5,486,860 1.3 % 2.3 % Time deposits over $250,000 1,073,083 1,018,712 987,536 1,024,378 1,006,750 5.3 % 6.6 % State of California time deposits 180,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 20.0 % 20.0 % Brokered time deposits 86,942 88,503 88,503 88,512 85,512 -1.8 % 1.7 % Total deposits $ 6,955,342 $ 6,800,622 $ 6,677,650 $ 6,766,639 $ 6,729,122 2.3 % 3.4 %





As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 30.7 % 29.9 % 30.2 % 30.8 % 31.3 % Demand: interest-bearing 1.2 % 1.1 % 1.1 % 1.3 % 1.3 % Money market and savings 29.9 % 31.1 % 31.2 % 31.0 % 31.1 % Time deposits $250,000 and less 18.9 % 19.4 % 19.1 % 18.3 % 17.8 % Core deposits 80.7 % 81.5 % 81.6 % 81.4 % 81.5 % Time deposits over $250,000 15.4 % 15.0 % 14.9 % 15.1 % 15.0 % State of California time deposits 2.6 % 2.2 % 2.2 % 2.2 % 2.2 % Brokered time deposits 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2026 was $812.7 million, up $9.9 million, or 1.2%, from $802.8 million at March 31, 2026. Offsetting the increase to stockholders’ equity from second quarter net income of $23.5 million were dividends of $8.3 million, share repurchases of $5.2 million, which included $0.4 million in purchases of vested employee stock in respect of Hanmi's equity compensation programs, and a $1.0 million increase in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale. During the second quarter, under its share repurchase program, Hanmi repurchased 160,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $30.24. As of June 30, 2026, there were 1.99 million shares available under the share repurchase program. In addition to the share repurchase program, Hanmi purchased 15,134 shares of common stock surrendered by employees to satisfy their tax liabilities upon the second-quarter vesting of their equity compensation awards.

Tangible common equity per share at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $27.04, up 1.8% from $26.56 at the end of the first quarter. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for more information.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, and the Bank continued to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category.

As of Ratio Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Regulatory Capital ratios(1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 15.29 % 15.22 % 15.06 % 15.05 % 15.20 % 0.07 0.09 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.61 % 12.52 % 12.37 % 12.33 % 12.46 % 0.09 0.15 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.28 % 12.20 % 12.05 % 12.00 % 12.12 % 0.08 0.16 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.94 % 10.93 % 10.70 % 10.64 % 10.63 % 0.01 0.31 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.48 % 14.45 % 14.25 % 14.28 % 14.39 % 0.03 0.09 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.40 % 13.37 % 13.17 % 13.20 % 13.32 % 0.03 0.08 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.40 % 13.37 % 13.17 % 13.20 % 13.32 % 0.03 0.08 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.71 % 11.74 % 11.47 % 11.46 % 11.43 % -0.03 0.28 (1) Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2026





Asset Quality

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Nonperforming Loans and Assets Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 32,773 $ 13,274 $ 17,610 $ 11,560 $ 10,953 $ 19,499 $ 21,820 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 9,931 $ 12,420 $ 18,112 $ 19,369 $ 25,967 $ (2,489 ) $ (16,036 ) Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing — — — — — — — Nonperforming loans 9,931 12,420 18,112 19,369 25,967 (2,489 ) (16,036 ) Other real estate owned, net — — 1,980 1,995 — — — Nonperforming assets(1) $ 9,931 $ 12,420 $ 20,092 $ 21,364 $ 25,967 $ (2,489 ) $ (16,036 ) Delinquent loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.30 0.33 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.41 % -0.04 -0.26 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.33 % -0.04 -0.21 (1)Excludes repossessed personal property of $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.6 million, $0.4 million, and $0.6 million as of Q2-26, Q1-26, Q4-25, Q3-25, and Q2-25, respectively.



Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were $32.8 million, or 0.50% of loans, at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared with $13.3 million, or 0.20% of loans, at the end of the first quarter of 2026. The $19.5 million increase was primarily due to a $21.2 million commercial real estate loan, identified as special mention in the first quarter, that became delinquent during the second quarter.

Nonaccrual loans were $9.9 million, or 0.15% of loans, at June 30, 2026, compared with $12.4 million, or 0.19% of loans, at March 31, 2026. The decrease for the second quarter reflects the sale of a $3.2 million commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status and $1.6 million of equipment finance agreement charge-offs, partially offset by $2.9 million of new nonaccrual loans and equipment finance agreements.

Nonperforming assets were $9.9 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, compared with $12.4 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at March 31, 2026. The decline reflects the changes described in the above paragraph.

As of (in thousands) Amount Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Criticized Loans Special mention $ 68,198 $ 93,682 $ 71,113 $ 16,775 $ 12,700 $ (25,484 ) $ 55,498 Classified 45,748 22,736 25,891 28,590 33,857 23,012 11,891 Total criticized loans(1) $ 113,946 $ 116,418 $ 97,004 $ 45,365 $ 46,557 $ (2,472 ) $ 67,389 Criticized loans to total loans 1.74 % 1.78 % 1.48 % 0.69 % 0.74 % -0.04 1.00 (1)Includes nonaccrual loans of $9.9 million, $12.4 million, $18.1 million, $19.4 million, and $24.1 million as of Q2-26, Q1-26, Q4-25, Q3-25, and Q2-25, respectively.



Criticized loans were $113.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared with $116.4 million for the first quarter of 2026. This $2.5 million decrease in criticized loans included a $25.5 million decrease for special mention loans, partially offset by a $23.0 million increase for classified loans. Both the special mention decrease and classified increase were primarily due to the downgrade of three special mention loans totaling $23.6 million to the classified category, which included the previously mentioned $21.2 million commercial real estate loan.

There were no transfers of criticized loans into other-real-estate-owned during the second quarter of 2026. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 1.74% as of June 30, 2026, compared with 1.78% as of March 31, 2026.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Allowance for credit losses related to loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 70,468 $ 69,903 $ 69,781 $ 66,756 $ 70,597 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 1,271 3,163 1,701 2,543 7,523 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (1,264 ) (2,598 ) (1,579 ) 482 (11,364 ) Balance at end of period $ 70,475 $ 70,468 $ 69,903 $ 69,781 $ 66,756 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.10 % -0.03 % 0.73 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 2,078 $ 2,349 $ 2,107 $ 2,506 $ 2,399 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items (85 ) (271 ) 242 (399 ) 107 Balance at end of period $ 1,993 $ 2,078 $ 2,349 $ 2,107 $ 2,506 Unused commitments to extend credit $ 946,544 $ 891,594 $ 930,122 $ 952,475 $ 915,847 (1)Annualized



The allowance for credit losses was $70.5 million, or 1.08% of loans, at both June 30 and March 31, 2026. Collectively evaluated allowances increased $0.6 million, while specific allowances decreased $0.6 million.

Gross charge-offs for the second quarter of 2026 were $1.9 million, compared with $3.2 million for the preceding quarter. Charge-offs during the second quarter included $1.6 million of equipment financing agreements. Recoveries of previously charged off loans were $0.6 million, substantially all of which were equipment financing agreements. As a result, there were $1.3 million of net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2026, or 0.08% of loans (annualized), compared with $2.6 million, or 0.16% of loans, for the first quarter of 2026.

Corporate Developments

On April 23, 2026, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.28 per share for the 2026 second quarter. Hanmi paid the dividend on May 20, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

Hanmi Bank will host its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call today, July 21, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hanmi.com/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;

our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;

risks of natural disasters;

legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;

risks associated with cybersecurity threats, data breaches, ransomware attacks, or other failures in our operational or security systems and infrastructure, including the risks arising from our dependence on third-party service providers and vendors;

failure to maintain current technologies;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract, develop, or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, trade restrictions, and any retaliatory measures impacting our borrowers and the broader economy;

the impact of a potential federal government shutdown, which may impact on our ability to effect sales of Small Business Administration loans or debt ceiling impasses or fiscal uncertainty;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

strategic transactions we may enter into, including the costs associated with the evaluation of any strategic opportunities and the overall effects of any acquisitions or dispositions we may make;

the adequacy of and changes in the economic assumptions and methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses;

the inability of third-party service providers to perform their obligations to us; and

the ability of the Company to withstand disruptions that may be caused by any failure of the operational systems of third parties.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Lisa Fortuna

Investor Relations

Financial Profiles, Inc.

lfortuna@finprofiles.com

310-622-8251





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, March 31, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2026 2026 Change 2025 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 331,206 $ 254,045 30.4 % $ 380,050 -12.9 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 896,610 835,725 7.3 % 918,094 -2.3 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 16,969 4,932 244.1 % 49,611 -65.8 % Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 6,464,837 6,474,998 -0.2 % 6,239,201 3.6 % Accrued interest receivable 24,613 23,320 5.5 % 23,749 3.6 % Premises and equipment, net 20,251 20,015 1.2 % 20,607 -1.7 % Customers’ liability on acceptances 116 — — 214 -45.8 % Servicing assets 6,419 6,535 -1.8 % 6,420 0.0 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,031 11,031 0.0 % 11,031 0.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 56,048 56,534 -0.9 % 56,985 -1.6 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 156,988 135,707 15.7 % 140,016 12.1 % Total assets $ 8,001,473 $ 7,839,227 2.1 % $ 7,862,363 1.8 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,135,418 $ 2,030,743 5.2 % $ 2,105,369 1.4 % Interest-bearing 4,819,924 4,769,879 1.0 % 4,623,753 4.2 % Total deposits 6,955,342 6,800,622 2.3 % 6,729,122 3.4 % Accrued interest payable 27,530 30,592 -10.0 % 30,567 -9.9 % Bank's liability on acceptances 116 — — 214 -45.8 % Borrowings — — 0.0 % 127,500 -100.0 % Subordinated debentures 130,773 130,618 0.1 % 130,960 -0.1 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 75,032 74,576 0.6 % 81,166 -7.6 % Total liabilities 7,188,793 7,036,408 2.2 % 7,099,529 1.3 % Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 34 34 0.0 % 34 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 596,303 595,374 0.2 % 592,825 0.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (46,552 ) (45,553 ) 2.2 % (54,511 ) -14.6 % Retained earnings 423,499 408,327 3.7 % 367,251 15.3 % Less treasury stock (160,604 ) (155,363 ) 3.4 % (142,765 ) 12.5 % Total stockholders’ equity 812,680 802,819 1.2 % 762,834 6.5 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,001,473 $ 7,839,227 2.1 % $ 7,862,363 1.8 %









Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2026 2026 Change 2025 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 94,808 $ 93,866 1.0 % $ 92,589 2.4 % Interest on securities 6,337 5,959 6.3 % 6,261 1.2 % Dividends on FHLB stock 219 831 -73.6 % 354 -38.1 % Interest on deposits in other banks 1,958 1,496 30.9 % 2,129 -8.0 % Total interest and dividend income 103,322 102,152 1.1 % 101,333 2.0 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 37,774 36,738 2.8 % 41,924 -9.9 % Interest on borrowings 154 676 -77.2 % 684 -77.5 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,537 1,535 0.1 % 1,586 -3.1 % Total interest expense 39,465 38,949 1.3 % 44,194 -10.7 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 63,857 63,203 1.0 % 57,139 11.8 % Credit loss expense 1,186 2,892 -59.0 % 7,631 -84.5 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 62,671 60,311 3.9 % 49,508 26.6 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,102 2,127 -1.2 % 2,169 -3.1 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,902 1,501 26.7 % 1,461 30.2 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans 1,318 2,102 -37.3 % 2,160 -39.0 % Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans 357 485 -26.4 % — — Other operating income 2,669 2,324 14.8 % 2,281 17.0 % Total noninterest income 8,348 8,539 -2.2 % 8,071 3.4 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,784 21,956 3.8 % 22,069 3.2 % Occupancy and equipment 4,383 4,414 -0.7 % 4,344 0.9 % Data processing 4,555 4,386 3.9 % 3,727 22.2 % Professional fees 1,997 2,780 -28.2 % 1,725 15.8 % Supplies and communications 491 556 -11.7 % 515 -4.7 % Advertising and promotion 679 688 -1.3 % 798 -14.9 % Other operating expenses 4,150 3,588 15.7 % 3,169 31.0 % Total noninterest expense 39,039 38,368 1.7 % 36,347 7.4 % Income before tax 31,980 30,482 4.9 % 21,232 50.6 % Income tax expense 8,475 7,925 6.9 % 6,115 38.6 % Net income $ 23,505 $ 22,557 4.2 % $ 15,117 55.5 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.79 $ 0.76 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.79 $ 0.75 $ 0.50 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 29,514,712 29,629,130 29,948,836 Diluted 29,689,113 29,808,999 30,054,456 Common shares outstanding 29,650,306 29,806,694 30,176,568









Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Percentage 2026 2025 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 188,674 $ 183,476 2.8 % Interest on securities 12,296 12,430 -1.1 % Dividends on FHLB stock 1,050 714 47.1 % Interest on deposits in other banks 3,454 3,969 -13.0 % Total interest and dividend income 205,474 200,589 2.4 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 74,512 82,483 -9.7 % Interest on borrowings 830 2,708 -69.4 % Interest on subordinated debentures 3,072 3,167 -3.0 % Total interest expense 78,414 88,358 -11.3 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 127,060 112,231 13.2 % Credit loss expense 4,078 10,352 -60.6 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 122,982 101,879 20.7 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,229 4,387 -3.6 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 3,403 2,858 19.1 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans 3,421 4,161 -17.8 % Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans 842 175 381.1 % Other operating income 4,992 4,215 18.4 % Total noninterest income 16,887 15,796 6.9 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 44,740 43,041 3.9 % Occupancy and equipment 8,797 8,794 0.0 % Data processing 8,941 7,514 19.0 % Professional fees 4,777 3,194 49.6 % Supplies and communications 1,047 1,031 1.6 % Advertising and promotion 1,368 1,382 -1.0 % Other operating expenses 7,737 6,374 21.4 % Total noninterest expense 77,407 71,330 8.5 % Income before tax 62,462 46,345 34.8 % Income tax expense 16,400 13,556 21.0 % Net income $ 46,062 $ 32,789 40.5 % Basic earnings per share: $ 1.54 $ 1.09 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.54 $ 1.08 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 29,593,872 29,943,279 Diluted 29,770,045 30,048,704 Common shares outstanding 29,650,306 30,176,568





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans: Commercial real estate(1) $ 3,986,661 $ 57,244 5.76 % $ 3,964,174 $ 55,836 5.71 % $ 3,978,350 $ 56,385 5.68 % Residential mortgage(1) 1,001,859 13,511 5.39 % 1,035,929 14,035 5.42 % 990,135 13,254 5.37 % Commercial and industrial(1) 1,065,744 17,467 6.57 % 1,024,117 16,970 6.72 % 818,498 15,206 7.45 % Consumer 5,711 92 6.44 % 5,295 84 6.40 % 7,786 139 7.14 % Equipment finance 381,878 6,494 6.80 % 404,801 6,941 6.86 % 462,972 7,605 6.57 % Total loans(1) 6,441,853 94,808 5.90 % 6,434,316 93,866 5.90 % 6,257,741 92,589 5.93 % Securities(2) 950,786 6,337 2.69 % 921,065 5,959 2.62 % 993,975 6,261 2.55 % FHLB stock 16,385 219 5.36 % 16,385 831 20.56 % 16,385 354 8.65 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 221,361 1,958 3.55 % 171,953 1,496 3.53 % 200,266 2,129 4.26 % Total interest-earning assets 7,630,385 103,322 5.43 % 7,543,719 102,152 5.48 % 7,468,367 101,333 5.44 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 48,769 52,668 53,977 Allowance for credit losses (70,249 ) (69,284 ) (70,222 ) Other assets 255,426 247,771 250,241 Total assets $ 7,864,331 $ 7,774,874 $ 7,702,363 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 81,682 $ 33 0.16 % $ 74,963 $ 27 0.15 % $ 81,308 $ 29 0.15 % Money market and savings 2,056,148 13,540 2.64 % 2,063,186 13,082 2.57 % 2,109,221 17,342 3.30 % Time deposits 2,646,480 24,201 3.67 % 2,522,505 23,629 3.80 % 2,434,659 24,553 4.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,784,310 37,774 3.17 % 4,660,654 36,738 3.20 % 4,625,188 41,924 3.64 % Borrowings 15,330 154 4.06 % 69,388 675 3.94 % 60,134 684 4.58 % Subordinated debentures 130,695 1,537 4.70 % 130,541 1,536 4.70 % 130,880 1,586 4.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,930,335 39,465 3.21 % 4,860,583 38,949 3.25 % 4,816,202 44,194 3.68 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,963,242 1,937,628 1,934,985 Other liabilities 120,896 134,153 140,053 Stockholders’ equity 849,858 842,510 811,123 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,864,331 $ 7,774,874 $ 7,702,363 Net interest income $ 63,857 $ 63,203 $ 57,139 Cost of deposits 2.25 % 2.26 % 2.56 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.22 % 2.23 % 1.76 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.36 % 3.38 % 3.07 % (1)Includes average loans held for sale (2)Yields calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans: Commercial real estate(1) $ 3,975,480 $ 113,080 5.74 % $ 3,958,335 $ 111,248 5.67 % Residential mortgage(1) 1,018,800 27,547 5.41 % 975,579 26,004 5.38 % Commercial and industrial(1) 1,045,045 34,437 6.65 % 808,069 30,458 7.60 % Consumer 5,504 175 6.42 % 7,343 257 7.08 % Equipment finance 393,276 13,435 6.83 % 474,499 15,509 6.54 % Loans receivable(1) 6,438,105 188,674 5.90 % 6,223,825 183,476 5.94 % Securities(2) 936,007 12,296 2.66 % 997,716 12,430 2.52 % FHLB stock 16,385 1,050 12.92 % 16,385 714 8.79 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 196,794 3,454 3.54 % 188,214 3,969 4.25 % Total interest-earning assets 7,587,291 205,474 5.45 % 7,426,140 200,589 5.44 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 50,707 53,824 Allowance for credit losses (69,769 ) (69,936 ) Other assets 251,621 249,697 Total assets $ 7,819,850 $ 7,659,725 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 78,341 $ 61 0.16 % $ 80,344 $ 56 0.14 % Money market and savings 2,059,647 26,622 2.61 % 2,073,421 33,779 3.29 % Time deposits 2,584,835 47,829 3.73 % 2,390,249 48,648 4.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,722,823 74,512 3.18 % 4,544,014 82,483 3.66 % Borrowings 42,210 830 3.96 % 119,460 2,708 4.57 % Subordinated debentures 130,619 3,072 4.70 % 130,799 3,167 4.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,895,652 78,414 3.23 % 4,794,273 88,358 3.72 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,950,506 1,915,577 Other liabilities 127,488 142,341 Stockholders’ equity 846,204 807,534 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,819,850 $ 7,659,725 Net interest income $ 127,060 $ 112,231 Cost of deposits 2.25 % 2.58 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.22 % 1.73 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.37 % 3.05 % (1)Includes average loans held for sale (2)Yields calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Assets $ 8,001,473 $ 7,839,227 $ 7,869,185 $ 7,856,731 $ 7,862,363 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) Tangible assets $ 7,990,442 $ 7,828,196 $ 7,858,154 $ 7,845,700 $ 7,851,332 Stockholders’ equity(1) $ 812,680 $ 802,819 $ 796,386 $ 779,550 $ 762,834 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) $ 801,649 $ 791,788 $ 785,355 $ 768,519 $ 751,803 Stockholders’ equity to assets 10.16 % 10.24 % 10.12 % 9.92 % 9.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 10.03 % 10.11 % 9.99 % 9.80 % 9.58 % Common shares outstanding 29,650,306 29,806,694 29,894,757 29,975,371 30,176,568 Tangible common equity per common share $ 27.04 $ 26.56 $ 26.27 $ 25.64 $ 24.91 (1)There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.





Preprovision Net Revenues

Preprovision net revenues is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP measure is used by management to measure Hanmi’s core operational performance, excluding the impact of provisions for loan losses. By isolating preprovision net revenues, management can better understand the Company’s true profitability and make more informed strategic decisions. Preprovision net revenues is calculated adding income tax expense and credit loss expense to net income. Management believes this financial measure highlights the Company’s revenue activities and operational efficiency, excluding unpredictable loan loss provisions.

The following table details the Company’s preprovision net revenues, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods indicated:

Preprovision Net Revenues (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

Percentage Change Hanmi Financial Corporation and Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-26 Q2-26 Subsidiaries 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 vs. Q1-26 vs. Q2-25 Net income $ 23,505 $ 22,557 $ 21,239 $ 22,061 $ 15,117 Add back: Credit loss expense 1,186 2,892 1,943 2,145 7,631 Income tax expense 8,475 7,925 8,887 9,396 6,115 Preprovision net revenue $ 33,166 $ 33,374 $ 32,069 $ 33,602 $ 28,863 -0.6 % 14.9 %



