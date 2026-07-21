Backyard Discovery Introduces 10 New Outdoor Living Products

PITTSBURG, Kan., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Discovery, a leader in premium outdoor living products, has once again expanded its collection of innovative backyard solutions designed to inspire connection, relaxation, and outdoor recreation for consumers. From backyard wellness retreats and outdoor entertaining spaces to adventure-filled playsets and gardening solutions, the company's newest collection offers something for every family looking to create lasting memories at home.

The new additions include:

NEW Outdoor Saunas:

Bennett 2–4 Person Cabin Sauna – A traditional cabin-style sauna with sleek black trim and 8mm tempered glass to help add privacy to every session. Inside, the sauna features two-tier stacked benches and a PrarieFire™ 9kW heater to help you select your desired heat level. Retail Price: $3,999.

– A traditional cabin-style sauna with sleek black trim and 8mm tempered glass to help add privacy to every session. Inside, the sauna features two-tier stacked benches and a PrarieFire™ 9kW heater to help you select your desired heat level. Retail Price: $3,999. Knox 2-Person Infrared Sauna – A sleek, compact infrared indoor sauna designed to deliver soothing heat therapy in any room of the house thanks to the 8mm tempered glass that not only retains heat but creates privacy. The sauna provides red light therapy, chromotherapy and includes a Bluetooth speaker. Retail Price: $2,299.

NEW Outdoor Playsets:

Voyager Swing Set – Packed with engaging play features including a large upper clubhouse and a lower, shaded sandbox area, monkey bars, rock climbing, swings, and a wave slide. Retail Price: $2,199.

– Packed with engaging play features including a large upper clubhouse and a lower, shaded sandbox area, monkey bars, rock climbing, swings, and a wave slide. Retail Price: $2,199. Adventurer Swing Set – A feature-rich playset that encourages hours of backyard entertainment with a raised clubhouse, monkey bars, rock climbing wall, 8-foot wave slide, swings, and a shaded lower play area. Retail Price: $1,799.

– A feature-rich playset that encourages hours of backyard entertainment with a raised clubhouse, monkey bars, rock climbing wall, 8-foot wave slide, swings, and a shaded lower play area. Retail Price: $1,799. Explorer Swing Set – Designed to inspire climbing, swinging, and creative play for growing families with its raised clubhouse, wave slide, rock climbing wall, two belt swings, a trapeze bar, and a shaded lower play area. Retail Price: $1,499.





NEW Animal Enclosures:

Sweetwater Brown Chicken Coop – A stylish and functional home for backyard flocks, offering ample space, easy access, and dependable protection from outdoor elements. The farmhouse design features a solar-powered door that opens and closes on a timer, keeping chickens safe at night. Retail price: $1,199.

– A stylish and functional home for backyard flocks, offering ample space, easy access, and dependable protection from outdoor elements. The farmhouse design features a solar-powered door that opens and closes on a timer, keeping chickens safe at night. Retail price: $1,199. Rustic Roots Chicken Coop – A charming coop that houses up to six chickens and includes a solar-powered door that opens and closes on a timer, a four-hole nesting box and roosting bars. Retail Price: $1,599.

– A charming coop that houses up to six chickens and includes a solar-powered door that opens and closes on a timer, a four-hole nesting box and roosting bars. Retail Price: $1,599. Animal Enclosure XL – A spacious enclosure designed to provide a secure, versatile environment for dogs, pets or livestock. The outdoor pet enclosure is a spacious cedar wood outdoor shelter with a weather-resistant steel roof, customizable gate, built-in feeding station, and convenient storage, providing a safe and comfortable retreat for pets or small farm animals. Retail Price: $2,299.





New Backyard Structures:

Crosswind Gazebo – A contemporary four-sided gable roof designed gazebo offering shade, comfort, and a stylish gathering space for outdoor living. The gazebo includes a PowerPort™ offering three outlets and three USB ports to power lights, fans and chargers. Retail Price: $2,999.

– A contemporary four-sided gable roof designed gazebo offering shade, comfort, and a stylish gathering space for outdoor living. The gazebo includes a PowerPort™ offering three outlets and three USB ports to power lights, fans and chargers. Retail Price: $2,999. Larkspur Metal Greenhouse – The Larkspur greenhouse features a sleek and durable black, galvanized steel and aluminum frame. Wood-tone composite paneling adds an architectural presence, and its durable 10mm 4-wall polycarbonate design helps retain 30 percent more heat than the standard 6mm twin wall design of most greenhouses. Retail Price: $9,999.

"At Backyard Discovery we are passionate about meeting the needs of today's homeowners and know they are looking for more from their outdoor spaces than ever before," said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing for Backyard Discovery. "Whether it's creating a space to relax, to entertain friends, or a place for children to play and explore, our newest products are all designed with our consumers in mind so they can create meaningful experiences in their own backyards."

Each product reflects Backyard Discovery's commitment to thoughtful design, durable materials, and easy-to-enjoy outdoor living. Built to withstand the elements while delivering exceptional value, the new offerings continue the company's mission of making premium outdoor experiences accessible for every home.

The new products are available through Amazon, select retailers and online. For more information on Backyard Discovery, or their new collections, please visit www.backyarddiscovery.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Backyard Discovery

For more than 50 years, Backyard Discovery has designed and manufactured high-quality swing sets, playhouses, pergolas, gazebos, greenhouses, saunas, outdoor kitchens, and patio products. With a focus on craftsmanship, innovation, and family connection, the brand helps bring meaningful indoor and outdoor experiences to homes across the country.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

630.347.9338

jen@arrowheadcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4047803d-698f-4282-9b36-a9336acc846c