First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

 | Source: First Community Bankshares, Inc. First Community Bankshares, Inc.

BLUEFIELD, Va., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company reported a record quarterly net income of $22.51 million, or $1.19 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $34.54 million or $1.82 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-three cents, $0.33, per common share, an increase of $0.02, or 6.45%, over last quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on August 7, 2026, and is expected to be paid on August 21, 2026. This year marks the 41st consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders. 

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2026 reached a record $22.51 million, an increase of $7.87 million over the previous record of $14.64 million reported in the third quarter of 2023, and $10.27 million, or 83.84%, higher than net income of $12.25 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net income of $34.54 million for the first six months of 2026, was an increase of $10.48 million or 43.54%, from the same period in 2025.
  • When adjusted for merger-related and other non-recurring items, net income for the quarter was $14.38 million, an increase of $2.14 million, or 17.47%, compared to the same period in 2025. The most significant non-recurring item in the second quarter was a $10.39 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Company's stake in Bearing Insurance. For the first six months of 2026 adjusted net income totaled $28.05 million, an increase of $3.99 million, or 16.57%, from the same time period of 2025. In addition to the Bearing gain, the first six months of 2026 includes pre-tax merger-related costs of $2.31 million.
  • Net interest margin remained strong at 4.38% in the second quarter of 2026, up one basis point from the second quarter of 2025. Net interest rate spread increased nine basis points to 4.06%, driving a $4.27 million, or 13.87%, increase in tax-equivalent net interest income. The improvement was primarily driven by an increase in the average balance of interest earnings assets and lower funding cost yields. Average earning assets increased $382.18 million, or 13.52%, contributing $4.27 million in additional interest income, while the yield of interest-bearing deposits declined 16 basis points.
  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $3.45 million, or 11.15%, compared to June 30, 2025. The increase was driven by an increase in average earning assets, a result of last quarter's acquisition of Hometown Bancshares.
  • Noninterest income increased approximately $12.00 million, or 116.06%, when compared to the same quarter of 2025. The increase is attributable primarily to a gain of $10.38 million on the sale of the Company's portion of Bearing Insurance. Noninterest expense increased $2.11 million, or 8.29%, when compared to the same period of 2025. The increase is attributable mostly to increases in salaries and benefits of $778 thousand, or 5.42%, other operating expense of $627 thousand, or 18.70%, and service fees of $383 thousand, or 15.47%.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 2.49% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.53% for the same period of 2025. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 16.90% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 9.84% for the same period of 2025.
  • When adjusted for merger and non-recurring expenses, ROA was 1.59% for the second quarter of 2026 and ROE was 10.80%. Return on average tangible common equity continues to remain strong at 15.58% for the second quarter of 2026.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Consolidated assets totaled $3.61 billion at June 30, 2026.
  • The Company's loan portfolio increased $145.00 million, or 6.26% from year-end 2025. Excluding the Hometown acquisition, the loan portfolio decreased approximately $26.05 million, or 1.13%. However, loan production for the second quarter of 2026 was $134.45 million, compared to $78.89 million for the same quarter in 2025, a 70.43% increase.
  • The Company did not repurchase any common shares in the second quarter of 2026; however, 504,652 common shares at total cost of $20.33 million were repurchased during the first quarter of 2026. The company repurchased 50,338 common shares during the second quarter of 2025 at a cost of $1.85 million.
  • Total non-performing assets as of June 30, 2026, declined to $17.15 million, compared to $19.11 million as of June 30, 2025.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.70%, a 0.09% reduction when compared with the same quarter of 2025. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2026 of $1.3 million, or 0.21%, of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $472 thousand, or 0.08%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2025. Significant recoveries, in the amount of $1.04 million were received in the second quarter of 2025 driving the year over year variance.
  • The allowance for credit losses increased $2.04 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to December 31, 2025, primarily driven by the $3.21 million impact of the Hometown transaction. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.33% on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.33% on December 31, 2025, and 1.40% on June 30, 2025.
  • Book value per share on June 30, 2026, was $ 28.52, an increase of $1.22, or 4.47%, from year-end 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 61 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of June 30, 2026. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.83 billion in combined assets as of June 30, 2026. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.61 billion as of June 30, 2026. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 June 30,  March 31,  December
31,		  September
30,		  June 30,  June 30, 
 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025  2026  2025 
Interest income                            
Interest and fees on loans $32,638  $31,722  $31,232  $30,805  $30,637  $64,360  $61,306 
Interest on securities  2,106   2,198   1,221   1,050   1,029   4,304   2,267 
Interest on deposits in banks  4,865   3,861   3,826   3,844   3,722   8,726   6,984 
Total interest income  39,609   37,781   36,279   35,699   35,388   77,390   70,557 
Interest expense                            
Interest on deposits  4,734   4,487   3,918   4,402   4,731   9,221   9,602 
Total interest expense  4,734   4,487   3,918   4,402   4,731   9,221   9,602 
Net interest income  34,875   33,294   32,361   31,297   30,657   68,169   60,955 
Provision for credit losses  483   378   36   -   (285)  861   36 
Net interest income after provision  34,392   32,916   32,325   31,297   30,942   67,308   60,919 
Noninterest income  22,341   11,457   11,429   10,889   10,340   33,798   20,569 
Noninterest expense  27,565   28,737   27,624   26,279   25,455   56,302   50,399 
Income before income taxes  29,168   15,636   16,130   15,907   15,827   44,804   31,089 
Income tax expense  6,655   3,609   3,665   3,641   3,581   10,264   7,025 
Net income $22,513  $12,027  $12,465  $12,266  $12,246  $34,540  $24,064 
Earnings per common share                            
Basic $1.19  $0.64  $0.68  $0.67  $0.67  $1.83  $1.31 
Diluted $1.19  $0.63  $0.68  $0.67  $0.67  $1.82  $1.31 
Cash dividends per common share                            
Regular  0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31   0.62   0.62 
Special cash dividend  -   -   1.00   -   -   -   2.07 
Weighted average shares outstanding                            
Basic  18,879,907   18,925,478   18,315,268   18,314,865   18,295,465   18,902,567   18,310,032 
Diluted  18,979,314   19,032,945   18,390,550   18,400,289   18,400,793   18,999,498   18,427,503 
Performance ratios                            
Return on average assets  2.49%  1.39%  1.53%  1.53%  1.53%  1.95%  1.51%
Return on average common equity  16.90%  9.29%  9.63%  9.58%  9.84%  13.15%  9.67%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  24.39%  13.46%  13.80%  13.82%  14.32%  19.01%  14.04%


_________________

(1)A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December
31,		  September
30,		  June 30,  June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025  2026  2025 
Noninterest income                            
Wealth management $1,399  $1,299  $1,181  $1,371  $1,222  $2,698  $2,384 
Service charges on deposits  4,431   4,185   4,292   4,520   4,120   8,616   7,956 
Other service charges and fees  4,473   3,943   4,046   3,847   3,791   8,416   7,131 
(Loss) gain on sale of securities  210   (2)  -   -   -   208   - 
Other operating income(1)  11,828   2,032   1,911   1,151   1,207   13,860   3,098 
Total noninterest income $22,341  $11,457  $11,429  $10,889  $10,340  $33,798  $20,569 
Noninterest expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits $15,127  $14,367  $14,398  $14,351  $14,349  $29,494  $27,684 
Occupancy expense  1,529   1,666   1,306   1,508   1,290   3,195   2,866 
Furniture and equipment expense  1,576   1,573   1,484   1,502   1,587   3,149   3,162 
Service fees  2,858   2,789   2,648   2,728   2,475   5,647   4,959 
Advertising and public relations  922   873   923   939   1,154   1,795   2,209 
Professional fees  324   238   240   293   360   562   732 
Amortization of intangibles  841   846   433   433   526   1,687   1,050 
FDIC premiums and assessments  408   415   360   362   361   823   723 
Merger expense  -   2,310   2,125   787   -   2,310   - 
Other operating expense  3,980   3,660   3,707   3,376   3,353   7,640   7,014 
Total noninterest expense $27,565  $28,737  $27,624  $26,279  $25,455  $56,302  $50,399 

_________________

(1)includes other operating income and expense items, such as the gain from the sale of Bearing Insurance.


       
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December
31,		  September
30,		  June 30,  June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025  2026  2025 
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share $22,513  $12,027  $12,465  $12,266  $12,246  $34,540  $24,064 
Non-GAAP adjustments:                            
(Gain) loss on sale of securities  (210)  2   -   -   -   (208)  - 
Merger expense  -   2,310   2,125   787   -   2,310   - 
Gain on divestiture  (10,384)  -   -   -   -   (10,384)  - 
Other items (1)  (77)  (216)  -   -   -   (293)  - 
Total adjustments  (10,671)  2,096   2,125   787   -   (8,575)  - 
Tax effect  (2,543)  457   434   152   -   (2,086)  - 
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $14,385  $13,666  $14,156  $12,901  $12,246  $28,051  $24,064 
                             
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $0.76  $0.72  $0.77  $0.70  $0.67  $1.48  $1.31 
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                            
Adjusted return on average assets  1.59%  1.58%  1.74%  1.60%  1.53%  1.58%  1.51%
Adjusted return on average common equity  10.80%  10.56%  10.94%  10.08%  9.84%  10.68%  9.67%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)  15.58%  15.30%  15.67%  14.53%  14.32%  15.44%  14.04%

_________________

(1)Includes other non-recurring income and expense items, such as BOLI proceeds.
(2)A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.


    
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
    
  Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
  Average      Average Yield/  Average      Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands) Balance  Interest (1)  Rate (1)  Balance  Interest (1)  Rate (1) 
Assets                        
Earning assets                        
Loans(2)(3) $2,459,135  $32,795   5.35% $2,364,362  $30,731   5.21%
Securities available for sale  243,177   2,118   3.49%  128,457   1,053   3.29%
Interest-bearing deposits  506,561   4,866   3.85%  333,872   3,722   4.47%
Total earning assets  3,208,873   39,779   4.97%  2,826,691   35,506   5.04%
Other assets  417,245           377,879         
Total assets $3,626,118          $3,204,570         
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Interest-bearing deposits                        
Demand deposits $835,345  $570   0.27% $657,888  $177   0.11%
Savings deposits  1,027,941   3,260   1.27%  895,024   3,322   1.49%
Time deposits  212,504   891   1.68%  228,485   1,232   2.16%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,075,790   4,721   0.91%  1,781,397   4,731   1.07%
Borrowings                        
Federal funds purchased  -   -   -   -   -   - 
Retail repurchase agreements  2,992   13   1.72%  1,293   -   0.07%
Total borrowings  2,992   13   1.72%  1,293   -   0.07%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,078,782   4,734   0.91%  1,782,690   4,731   1.06%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  958,302           877,346         
Other liabilities  54,601           45,310         
Total liabilities  3,091,685           2,705,346         
Stockholders' equity  534,433           499,224         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,626,118          $3,204,570         
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $35,045          $30,775     
Net interest rate spread          4.06%          3.97%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)          4.38%          4.37%

_________________

(1)Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $372 thousand and $430 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026,and 2025, respectively.


    
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
    
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
  Average      Average Yield/  Average      Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands) Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                        
Earning assets                        
Loans(2)(3) $2,446,811  $64,650   5.33% $2,379,630  $61,488   5.21%
Securities available for sale  250,856   4,341   3.49%  138,804   2,314   3.36%
Interest-bearing deposits  458,716   8,731   3.84%  315,011   6,984   4.47%
Total earning assets  3,156,383   77,722   4.97%  2,833,445   70,786   5.04%
Other assets  415,245           375,846         
Total assets $3,571,628          $3,209,291         
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Interest-bearing deposits                        
Demand deposits $807,894  $987   0.25% $658,268  $357   0.11%
Savings deposits  1,012,667   6,356   1.27%  893,096   6,633   1.50%
Time deposits  214,287   1,856   1.75%  233,343   2,612   2.26%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,034,848   9,199   0.91%  1,784,707   9,602   1.09%
Borrowings                        
Federal funds purchased  -   -   -   -   -   - 
Retail repurchase agreements  2,780   22   1.59%  1,183   -   0.06%
Total borrowings  2,780   22   1.59%  1,183   -   0.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,037,628   9,221   0.91%  1,785,890   9,602   1.08%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  945,763           868,714         
Other liabilities  58,531           52,698         
Total liabilities  3,041,922           2,707,302         
Stockholders' equity  529,706           501,989         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,571,628          $3,209,291         
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $68,501          $61,184     
Net interest rate spread          4.05%          3.96%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)          4.38%          4.35%

_________________

(1)Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $861 thousand and $986 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026,and 2025, respectively.


                
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
                
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $591,913  $600,299  $512,240  $427,705  $395,057 
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value  239,050   267,522   132,688   131,314   132,535 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income  2,459,746   2,456,029   2,314,755   2,331,305   2,353,277 
Allowance for credit losses  (32,654)  (33,543)  (30,761)  (31,597)  (33,020)
Loans held for investment, net  2,427,092   2,422,486   2,283,994   2,299,708   2,320,257 
Premises and equipment, net  50,161   50,204   47,560   47,522   48,023 
Other real estate owned  52   -   -   264   455 
Interest receivable  9,344   9,856   8,720   9,121   8,787 
Goodwill  145,672   145,672   143,946   143,946   143,946 
Other intangible assets  18,001   18,841   11,098   11,531   11,964 
Other assets  126,435   130,067   119,397   118,502   119,990 
Total assets $3,607,720  $3,644,947  $3,259,643  $3,189,613  $3,181,014 
                     
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing $973,218  $959,555  $896,255  $865,554  $873,677 
Interest-bearing  2,043,373   2,104,832   1,789,074   1,765,039   1,761,687 
Total deposits  3,016,591   3,064,387   2,685,329   2,630,593   2,635,364 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  2,924   3,181   1,214   1,429   1,016 
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities  49,105   55,985   72,553   46,866   41,805 
Total liabilities  3,068,620   3,123,553   2,759,096   2,678,888   2,678,185 
                     
Stockholders' equity                    
Common stock  18,903   18,861   18,335   18,315   18,311 
Additional paid-in capital  186,291   184,684   170,358   169,569   169,358 
Retained earnings  342,103   325,439   319,368   330,895   324,307 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (8,197)  (7,590)  (7,514)  (8,054)  (9,147)
Total stockholders' equity  539,100   521,394   500,547   510,725   502,829 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,607,720  $3,644,947  $3,259,643  $3,189,613  $3,181,014 
                     
Shares outstanding at period-end  18,902,628   18,861,295   18,334,787   18,314,905   18,311,232 
Book value per common share $28.52  $27.64  $27.30  $27.89  $27.46 
Tangible book value per common share(1)  19.86   18.92   18.84   19.40   18.95 

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(1)A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.


                
SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
                
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
Allowance for Credit Losses                    
Balance at beginning of period:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans $33,543  $30,761  $31,597  $33,020  $33,784 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments  433   355   319   319   312 
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period  33,976   31,116   31,916   33,339   34,096 
Adjustments to beginning balance:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans - Hometown acquisition  -   3,213   -   -   - 
Net Adjustments  -   3,213   -   -   - 
Provision for credit losses:                    
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans  411   300   -   -   (292)
Provision for credit losses - loan commitments  72   78   36   -   7 
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans and loan commitments  483   378   36   -   (285)
Charge-offs  (1,804)  (1,379)  (1,527)  (2,015)  (1,509)
Recoveries  504   648   691   592   1,037 
Net charge-offs  (1,300)  (731)  (836)  (1,423)  (472)
Balance at end of period:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans  32,654   33,543   30,761   31,597   33,020 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments  505   433   355   319   319 
Ending balance $33,159  $33,976  $31,116  $31,916  $33,339 
                     
Nonperforming Assets                    
Nonaccrual loans $16,816  $17,672  $13,941  $16,514  $18,084 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  280   30   212   125   568 
Total nonperforming loans  17,096   17,702   14,153   16,639   18,652 
OREO  52   -   -   264   455 
Total nonperforming assets $17,148  $17,702  $14,153  $16,903  $19,107 
                     
                     
Additional Information                    
Total modified loans $3,435  $2,736  $2,442  $2,291  $2,129 
                     
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.70%  0.72%  0.61%  0.71%  0.79%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.48%  0.49%  0.43%  0.53%  0.60%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  191.00%  189.49%  217.35%  189.90%  177.03%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.33%  1.37%  1.33%  1.36%  1.40%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans  0.21%  0.12%  0.14%  0.24%  0.08%
                     

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000


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