Definica Introduces Ethereum-Native Protocol to Connect ETH Staking With Liquidity and Borrowing





ATHENS, Greece, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definica today introduced its Ethereum-native protocol, designed to connect ETH staking with liquidity and, over time, collateralized borrowing infrastructure. The protocol's initial product is a pooled ETH staking layer built on established Ethereum infrastructure, with additional liquidity and borrowing modules planned for subsequent phases of development.

The Ethereum-native protocol is being developed to connect ETH staking with productive liquidity and, over time, collateralized borrowing markets, beginning with a pooled staking layer built on proven infrastructure.



What happens to ETH after it is staked? For many participants, it earns staking rewards. Definica is being developed around the concept that the same staked position could eventually become part of a broader liquidity and borrowing framework while remaining connected to Ethereum's staking economy.



The protocol is being developed as an Ethereum-native infrastructure layer designed to connect ETH staking with productive liquidity and, in later phases, collateralized borrowing markets. Rather than introducing every planned component simultaneously, Definica begins with the foundation of pooled ETH staking.



A Staking Layer Built on Proven Infrastructure

In the first stage, users will be able to deposit ETH through the Definica interface and gain proportional exposure to rewards generated by Ethereum validator activity. Deposited assets are grouped within a dedicated staking structure, with each participant's position determined by their share of the total pool. Rewards from validator operations are distributed proportionally among participants, influenced by protocol fees, validator performance, and the general conditions of Ethereum staking.



As part of this setup, Definica plans to integrate a dedicated StakeWise Vault. The vault-based system provides established infrastructure for ETH deposits, validator management, reward tracking, and withdrawal processing, giving the protocol a foundation for its initial staking layer.



From Staking Foundation to Liquidity Framework

Staking is intended as the starting point rather than the endpoint. Definica's longer-term aim is to build additional financial infrastructure around staked Ethereum, allowing these positions to participate in a larger on-chain ecosystem instead of remaining confined to a single staking product.



As the protocol develops, its initial staking layer is expected to support osETH integration with Aave-compatible liquidity markets, aEthosETH positions, the Main Liquidity Module, protocol incentives, and eventually borrowing markets built around ETH-linked collateral. Within this system, osETH is StakeWise's liquid staking token, while aEthosETH represents osETH supplied to an Aave liquidity market. These components are intended to connect Definica's staking foundation with the liquidity mechanisms planned for later phases.



A Modular, Phased Design

Definica plans to build the protocol step by step, keeping the initial staking layer distinct from future liquidity and borrowing components. This modular design is intended to allow each part of the system to be reviewed, tested, and deployed independently as the ecosystem expands.



Security and Transparency

Definica states that security and transparency remain central to its approach. The project intends to emphasize transparent on-chain accounting, clearly defined protocol roles, limited administrative rights, and independently audited smart contracts. It also plans to use static core contracts where possible and to publicly disclose risks associated with staking and third-party integrations.

Roadmap

Phase 1 — Establish pooled ETH staking.

Phase 2 — Introduce the Main Liquidity Module and aEthosETH functionality.

Phase 3 — Introduce borrowing infrastructure for ETH-correlated collateral.



By starting with Ethereum staking and gradually building layers around it, Definica positions its first product not as the final goal but as the entry point into a broader liquidity framework. The question is no longer only whether ETH can earn staking rewards — it is what else that staked capital might eventually accomplish.



About Definica

Definica is an Ethereum-native protocol in development, designed to connect ETH staking with liquidity and, over time, collateralized borrowing infrastructure. The project's initial product is a pooled ETH staking layer, with liquidity and borrowing modules planned for subsequent phases.

Explore Definica and follow the protocol's development at Definica.com .

Contact

Ilias Ganeas

Definica

Contact@definica.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/567a41e5-1e09-4f57-97a2-ced23faa69da.