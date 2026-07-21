BlackLine Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 followed by a conference call hosted by management at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/. To access the conference call by phone, please register here, and dial-in details will be provided. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform™, powered by Studio360 and Verity™ AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and the processes where finance owns the controls and demands integrity at every step.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time.

Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, approximately 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.



For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

matt.humphries@blackline.com