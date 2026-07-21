BullFrog AI to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Thursday, July 23, 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), an AI company using three complementary capabilities to turn complex biomedical data into actionable insights, announces that Vin Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BullFrog AI, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series, taking place on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 1:00 pm ET.

The Company’s Fireside Chat will be hosted by James Kisner, Managing Director, Technology, at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

BullFrog AI’s value proposition and the problem it solves in pharma R&D

The company’s technology heritage from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and how its causal AI platform works across the drug development value chain

The first commercial agreement with a top five global pharma, applying bfLEAP™ in major depressive disorder

Converting pilots into larger, multi-year strategic partnerships

The new commercial leadership team and go-to-market strategy

The business model, including upfront fees, milestone payments, and royalties

Key milestones to watch over the coming quarters

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event through Water Tower Research at: BFRG Fireside Chat Registration.

Additionally, the registration link for the fireside chat is also available on BullFrog AI’s investor relations website here.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance pharmaceutical R&D and drug target discovery, providing AI-accelerated outputs that are optimized and human-validated. BullFrog AI operates through three complementary capabilities, deployable independently or as a combined platform: bfPREP™ for biology-aware data harmonization, bfLEAP® for causal AI analytics and patient subgroup discovery, and bfARENAS™ for structured, auditable decision support. The common thread across all three: every output is traceable, every analytical decision is logged, and every recommendation is designed to be reviewed and validated by the scientific team before it drives a decision.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com.

About Water Tower Research

Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight into a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present. To learn more, please visit Water Tower Research.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our and our partners’ ability to market and sell our offerings and services, including BullFrog Data Networks™; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

ir@bullfrogai.com

Media:

CORE PR

pr@bullfrogai.com