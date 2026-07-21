Newsweek Names California Water Service One of America’s Greatest Workplaces

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the utility’s commitment to supporting employees and fostering workplace engagement, Newsweek has named California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) one of only two water utilities in its 2026 list of “America’s Greatest Workplaces.” The ranking was developed by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, a statistics portal and industry-ranking provider.

Working with Aniline, a leading third-party human resources analytics firm, Newsweek and Plant-A evaluated 10 categories of worker satisfaction among U.S. employees, such as company culture, compensation and benefits, career progression and training, and mental well-being. The assessment also considered more than 120 key performance indicators, such as leadership, integrity, compensation, and work-life balance, as well as more than 37 million data points. The study incorporated publicly available data and a large-scale, confidential online employee survey, analyzing more than 7.6 million reviews from over 575,000 employee interviews. In total, the study evaluated 70,000 U.S. companies with more than 1,000 employees across more than 90 industries and recognized the top 1,500 companies.

“At California Water Service Group, we take care of our employees so they can take care of our customers and communities, and we are proud of our ongoing track record of being recognized as a top workplace for employees,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO. “We appreciate Newsweek recognizing our commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to deliver quality, service, and value to the communities we serve.”

The full list is available at rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-workplaces-2026.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, TWSC Inc. (Texas Water Service). This year, the company commemorates a century of service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yvonne Kingman, (310) 257-1434