Range Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its second quarter 2026 financial results.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights –

Cash flow from operating activities of $235 million

Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $333 million

Repurchased $78 million of shares and paid $24 million in dividends

Realized price, including hedges, was $3.53 per mcfe – a $0.64 premium versus NYMEX natural gas

Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $29.10 per barrel, a premium of $3.49 over the Mont Belvieu equivalent

Natural gas differential, including basis hedging, of ($0.47) per mcf to NYMEX

Production averaged 2.30 Bcfe per day, approximately 67% natural gas

Record completion efficiency with 1,900 stages completed by two crews and single-day record of 22 hours pumping

Record drilling efficiency of nearly two miles drilled in a single day

Capital spending was $222 million, approximately 33% of the annual 2026 budget





Commenting on the results, Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO said, “Range’s year-to-date results reflect continued progress on our multi-year growth plan, which was supported by record drilling and completion efficiencies in the most recent quarter. Range’s strategic access to international markets drove a record NGL premium for the quarter, bolstering margins. The resulting strong free cash flow funded shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases while advancing our operational momentum.

Looking beyond our announced development plans through 2027, we expect steadily increasing demand for natural gas will require additional supply from Appalachia, as the lowest-cost, longest duration natural gas basin in the United States. Range’s strong financial position and operational momentum provide us with the flexibility to shape our capital reinvestment plans to meet this demand as it materializes, while prioritizing returns of capital to shareholders. We believe Range’s extensive Marcellus inventory, diverse marketing access and advantaged full-cycle cost structure provide the necessary foundation for supplying both domestic and international energy demand growth while consistently delivering returns to shareholders for decades to come.”

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables that reconcile each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

GAAP revenues and other income for second quarter 2026 totaled $834 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $235 million, and GAAP net income was $195 million ($0.83 per diluted share). Second quarter earnings results include a $74 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $333 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $186 million ($0.79 per diluted share) in second quarter 2026.

The following table details Range’s second quarter 2026 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 2Q 2026

(per mcfe) 2Q 2025

(per mcfe) Increase

(Decrease) Direct operating(a) $0.13 $0.11 18% Transportation, gathering,

processing and compression(a) 1.52 1.52 0% Taxes other than income 0.03 0.04 (25)% General and administrative(a) 0.18 0.16 13% Interest expense(a) 0.07 0.13 (46)% Total cash unit costs(b) 1.92 1.97 (3)% Depletion, depreciation and

amortization (DD&A) 0.45 0.46 (2)% Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $2.37 $2.43 (2)% (a) Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of debt issuance costs.

(b) Totals may not add due to rounding.





The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for second quarter 2026(a):

2Q26 Production & Realized Pricing

Natural Gas

(mcf)

Oil

(bbl)

NGLs

(bbl)

Natural Gas

Equivalent (mcfe)

Net production per day 1,548,871 6,475 118,113 2,296,399 Average NYMEX price $2.89 $93.58 $25.61 Differential, including basis hedging (0.47) (9.62) 3.49 Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 2.42 83.96 29.10 3.37 Settled NYMEX hedges 0.36 (17.50) (0.67) 0.16 Average realized prices after hedges $2.79 $66.45 $28.44 $3.53 (a) Totals may not add due to rounding.





Second quarter 2026 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $3.53 per mcfe.

The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $2.42 per mcf, or a ($0.47) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Range is improving its 2026 natural gas differential to average ($0.35) to ($0.40) relative to NYMEX.

Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $29.10 per barrel, approximately $3.49 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Range is improving its full-year NGL price guidance to a range of +$2.00 to +$2.50 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.

Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $83.96 per barrel, or $9.62 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range is improving its 2026 condensate differential to average ($10.00) to ($12.00) relative to WTI.





Financial Position and Repurchase Activity

As of June 30, 2026, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $881 million, consisting of $500 million of senior notes and $381 million on the credit facility.

During the quarter, Range repurchased 2,000,000 shares at an average price of approximately $39.18 per share. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $1.4 billion of availability under the share repurchase program.

Capital Expenditures and Operational Activity

Second quarter 2026 drilling and completion expenditures were $204 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $8 million was invested in acreage, and $10 million was invested in infrastructure, pneumatic upgrades, and other investments. Second quarter capital spending represented approximately 33% of Range’s total capital budget in 2026.

During the quarter, Range drilled ~190,000 lateral feet across 11 wells, while turning to sales ~300,000 feet across 21 wells. The table below summarizes expected 2026 activity plans regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.

Wells TIL

1H 2026 Remaining

2026 Planned Wells

TIL in 2026 Liquids Rich 31 19 50 Dry Gas 7 11 18 Total Appalachia 38 30 68



Guidance – 2026

Capital & Production Guidance

Range’s 2026 all-in capital budget is $650 million - $700 million. Annual production is expected to be approximately 2.35 - 2.40 Bcfe per day in 2026. Liquids are expected to be over 30% of production.

Full Year 2026 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense: $0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense (GP&T): $1.55 - $1.60 per mcfe Taxes other than income: $0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe Exploration expense: $22 - $28 million G&A expense: $0.17 - $0.18 per mcfe Net Interest expense: $0.07 - $0.09 per mcfe DD&A expense: $0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe Net brokered gas marketing expense: $8 - $12 million



Updated Full Year 2026 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2026.

Updated Guidance Prior Guidance FY 2026 Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.35 to $0.40 NYMEX minus $0.35 to $0.45 FY 2026 Natural Gas Liquids:(2) MB plus $2.00 to $2.50 per barrel MB plus $1.25 to $2.50 per barrel FY 2026 Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $10.00 to $12.00 WTI minus $10.00 to $14.00 (1) Includes basis hedging (2) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.



Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged basis across the Company’s numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of June 30, 2026, was a net loss of $10.6 million.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 22nd.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes certain non-GAAP measures may provide financial statement users with meaningful supplemental information for comparisons within the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to Net Income, excluding certain items, Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, realized prices, Net debt and Cash margin.

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors and industry analysts who utilize Net debt for comparative purposes across the industry.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.

We believe that the presentation of PV 10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV 10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV 10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando

817-869-4267

Matt Schmid

817-869-1538

Range Media Contact:

Mark Windle

724-873-3223







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional

details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q

(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 % 2026 2025 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 702,087 $ 666,638 $ 1,712,339 $ 1,458,558 Derivative fair value income (loss) 73,540 154,747 40,111 (4,210 ) Brokered natural gas and marketing 57,496 33,009 114,725 87,417 ARO settlement gain (b) - 1 - 1 Interest income (b) 27 1,762 82 4,815 Gain on sale of assets (b) 23 102 29 164 Other (b) 398 16 455 84 Total revenues and other income 833,571 856,275 -3 % 1,867,741 1,546,829 21 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 27,273 22,616 55,401 47,452 Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c) 518 504 1,064 1,041 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 316,812 304,714 640,141 610,823 Taxes other than income 6,926 7,835 12,749 14,822 Brokered natural gas, NGLs and marketing 58,620 34,183 115,859 91,544 Brokered natural gas, NGLs and marketing - stock-based compensation (c) 717 802 1,601 1,642 Exploration 6,112 7,562 11,808 13,606 Exploration - stock-based compensation (c) 386 366 720 713 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 4,561 6,781 8,458 11,355 General and administrative 36,579 32,757 71,032 64,310 General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c) 10,471 9,326 21,096 19,437 General and administrative - lawsuit settlements and other 657 63 930 90 Exit costs 9,569 8,502 16,519 17,399 Deferred compensation plan (d) (1,756 ) (88 ) 787 2,791 Interest expense 13,587 25,630 32,179 53,415 Interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs (e) 830 1,166 1,657 2,542 Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 12,344 (3 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 93,082 91,514 181,608 182,073 Total costs and expenses 584,944 554,233 6 % 1,185,953 1,135,052 4 % Income before income taxes 248,627 302,042 -18 % 681,788 411,777 66 % Income tax expense Current 2,629 4,645 8,430 6,645 Deferred 50,675 59,819 136,405 70,502 53,304 64,464 144,835 77,147 Net income $ 195,323 $ 237,578 -18 % $ 536,953 $ 334,630 60 % Net income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.99 $ 2.28 $ 1.40 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.99 $ 2.27 $ 1.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported Basic 234,739 238,187 -1 % 234,893 239,106 -2 % Diluted 236,210 239,717 -1 % 236,348 240,772 -2 % (a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.

(b) Included in Other income in the 10-Q.

(c) Costs associated with stock compensation and amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.

(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.

(e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited, In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets $ 322,502 $ 390,835 Derivative assets 123,343 69,397 Natural gas, NGLs and oil properties, net (successful efforts method) 6,878,562 6,708,366 Other property and equipment, net 11,703 4,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets 147,179 173,477 Other 78,654 74,938 $ 7,561,943 $ 7,421,948 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 641,525 $ 658,783 Asset retirement obligations 1,173 1,173 Derivative liabilities 2,141 1,196 Bank debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 370,889 106,700 Senior notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 496,196 1,091,634 Deferred tax liabilities 838,000 701,601 Derivative liabilities 1,246 2,363 Deferred compensation liabilities 70,941 68,635 Operating lease liabilities 93,072 115,515 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 158,802 153,081 Divestiture contract obligation 179,209 202,586 2,853,194 3,103,267 Common stock and retained deficit 5,560,981 5,064,743 Accumulated other comprehensive income 401 424 Common stock held in treasury (852,633 ) (746,486 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,708,749 4,318,681 $ 7,561,943 $ 7,421,948





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT AS REPORTED

TO NET DEBT, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 % Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported $ 867,085 $ 1,198,334 -28 % Unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported 13,915 19,666 Less cash and cash equivalents, as reported (247 ) (204 ) Net debt, a non-GAAP measure $ 880,753 $ 1,217,796 -28 %





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 195,323 $ 237,578 $ 536,953 $ 334,630 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax expense 50,675 59,819 136,405 70,502 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 93,082 91,514 181,608 182,073 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 4,561 6,781 8,458 11,355 Derivative fair value (income) loss (73,540 ) (154,747 ) (40,111 ) 4,210 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments 35,288 31,466 (14,007 ) 36,039 Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion 9,569 8,502 16,519 17,399 Amortization of deferred financing costs and other 1,091 962 2,190 2,144 Deferred and stock-based compensation 10,492 11,047 25,823 26,130 Gain on sale of assets (23 ) (102 ) (29 ) (164 ) Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 12,344 (3 ) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable (13,398 ) 96,785 68,779 68,064 Other current assets 6,107 518 (85 ) (8,510 ) Accounts payable (76,901 ) (27,023 ) 6,322 9,158 Accrued liabilities and other (7,311 ) (26,912 ) (87,018 ) (86,754 ) Net changes in working capital (91,503 ) 43,368 (12,002 ) (18,042 ) Net cash provided from operating activities $ 235,015 $ 336,188 $ 854,151 $ 666,273 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 235,015 $ 336,188 $ 854,151 $ 666,273 Net changes in working capital 91,503 (43,368 ) 12,002 18,042 Exploration expense 6,112 7,562 11,808 13,606 Lawsuit settlements 411 63 426 90 Sale of seismic data (360 ) - (360 ) - Non-cash compensation adjustment and other (171 ) 66 (584 ) (109 ) Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure $ 332,510 $ 300,511 $ 877,443 $ 697,902 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 234,986 238,804 235,150 239,785 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (247 ) (617 ) (257 ) (679 ) Adjusted basic 234,739 238,187 234,893 239,106 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 234,986 238,804 235,150 239,785 Dilutive stock options under treasury method 1,224 913 1,198 987 Adjusted dilutive 236,210 239,717 236,348 240,772





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES

AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO

CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND

OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY

TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND

COMPRESSION COSTS, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 % 2026 2025 % Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components: Natural gas sales $ 339,796 $ 397,955 $ 1,043,877 $ 888,332 NGLs sales 312,822 238,034 572,054 513,688 Oil sales 49,469 30,649 96,408 56,538 Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported $ 702,087 $ 666,638 5 % $ 1,712,339 $ 1,458,558 17 % Derivative Fair Value Income (Loss), as reported $ 73,540 $ 154,747 $ 40,111 $ (4,210 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss: Natural gas (52,789 ) (29,114 ) (7,120 ) (33,843 ) NGLs 7,190 (1,508 ) 7,190 (1,096 ) Oil 10,311 (844 ) 13,937 (1,100 ) Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure $ 38,252 $ 123,281 $ 54,118 $ (40,249 ) Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural Gas $ 152,091 $ 154,704 $ 321,297 $ 312,223 NGLs 163,854 149,209 317,198 297,047 Oil 867 801 1,646 1,553 Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 316,812 $ 304,714 $ 640,141 $ 610,823 Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 392,585 $ 427,069 $ 1,050,997 $ 922,175 NGLs sales 305,632 239,542 564,864 514,784 Oil Sales 39,158 31,493 82,471 57,638 Total $ 737,375 $ 698,104 6 % $ 1,698,332 $ 1,494,597 14 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 140,947,296 136,297,159 3 % 276,743,067 272,260,589 2 % NGLs (bbls) 10,748,270 10,029,051 7 % 20,485,652 19,949,040 3 % Oil (bbls) 589,230 580,791 1 % 1,330,754 1,004,370 32 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 208,972,296 199,956,211 5 % 407,641,503 397,981,049 2 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 1,548,871 1,497,771 3 % 1,528,967 1,504,202 2 % NGLs (bbls) 118,113 110,209 7 % 113,180 110,216 3 % Oil (bbls) 6,475 6,382 1 % 7,352 5,549 32 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,296,399 2,197,321 5 % 2,252,163 2,198,790 2 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party transportation costs: Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 2.41 $ 2.92 -17 % $ 3.77 $ 3.26 16 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 29.10 $ 23.73 23 % $ 27.92 $ 25.75 8 % Oil (per bbl) $ 83.96 $ 52.77 59 % $ 72.45 $ 56.29 29 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 3.36 $ 3.33 1 % $ 4.20 $ 3.66 15 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party transportation costs: (c) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 2.79 $ 3.13 -11 % $ 3.80 $ 3.39 12 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 28.44 $ 23.88 19 % $ 27.57 $ 25.80 7 % Oil (per bbl) $ 66.45 $ 54.22 23 % $ 61.97 $ 57.39 8 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 3.53 $ 3.49 1 % $ 4.17 $ 3.75 11 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party transportation costs: (d) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 1.71 $ 2.00 -15 % $ 2.64 $ 2.24 18 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 13.19 $ 9.01 46 % $ 12.09 $ 10.91 11 % Oil (per bbl) $ 64.98 $ 52.84 23 % $ 60.74 $ 55.84 9 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 2.01 $ 1.97 2 % $ 2.60 $ 2.22 17 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.52 $ 1.52 0 % $ 1.57 $ 1.53 3 % (a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.

(b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.

(c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.

(d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 % 2026 2025 % Income from operations before income taxes, as reported $ 248,627 $ 302,042 -18 % $ 681,788 $ 411,777 66 % Adjustment for certain special items: Gain on the sale of assets (23 ) (102 ) (29 ) (164 ) ARO settlement gain - (1 ) - (1 ) Sale of seismic data (360 ) - (360 ) - Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (38,252 ) (123,281 ) (54,118 ) 40,249 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 4,561 6,781 8,458 11,355 Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 12,344 (3 ) Lawsuit settlements and other 657 63 930 90 Exit costs 9,569 8,502 16,519 17,399 Direct operating - stock-based compensation 518 504 1,064 1,041 Brokered natural gas, NGLs and marketing - stock-based compensation 717 802 1,601 1,642 Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation 386 366 720 713 General & administrative - stock-based compensation 10,471 9,326 21,096 19,437 Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment (1,756 ) (88 ) 787 2,791 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 235,115 204,914 15 % 690,800 506,326 36 % Income tax expense, as adjusted Current 2,629 4,645 8,430 6,645 Deferred (a) 46,745 42,485 136,638 109,810 Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 185,741 $ 157,784 18 % $ 545,732 $ 389,871 40 % Non-GAAP income per common share Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.66 20 % $ 2.32 $ 1.63 42 % Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.66 20 % $ 2.31 $ 1.62 43 % Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 236,210 239,717 236,348 240,772 (a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 21% for 2026 and 23% for 2025







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING

CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER

SHARE, non-GAAP measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income, as reported $ 195,323 $ 237,578 $ 536,953 $ 334,630 Adjustments for certain special items: Gain on the sale of assets (23 ) (102 ) (29 ) (164 ) ARO settlement gain - (1 ) - (1 ) Sale of seismic data (360 ) - (360 ) - Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 12,344 (3 ) Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (38,252 ) (123,281 ) (54,118 ) 40,249 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 4,561 6,781 8,458 11,355 Lawsuit settlements and other 657 63 930 90 Exit costs 9,569 8,502 16,519 17,399 Stock-based compensation 12,092 10,998 24,481 22,833 Deferred compensation plan (1,756 ) (88 ) 787 2,791 Tax impact 3,930 17,334 (233 ) (39,308 ) Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 185,741 $ 157,784 $ 545,732 $ 389,871 Net income per diluted share, as reported $ 0.83 $ 0.99 $ 2.27 $ 1.39 Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share: Gain on the sale of assets - - - - ARO settlement gain - - - - Sale of seismic data - - - - Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 0.05 - Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (0.16 ) (0.51 ) (0.23 ) 0.17 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.05 Lawsuit settlements and other - - - - Exit costs 0.04 0.04 0.07 0.07 Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.09 Deferred compensation plan (0.01 ) - - 0.01 Adjustment for rounding differences - (0.01 ) 0.01 - Tax impact 0.02 0.07 - (0.16 ) Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other) - - - - Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 0.79 $ 0.66 $ 2.31 $ 1.62 Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.66 $ 2.32 $ 1.63 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.66 $ 2.31 $ 1.62





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-

GAAP measure

(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales, as reported $ 702,087 $ 666,638 $ 1,712,339 $ 1,458,558 Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported 73,540 154,747 40,111 (4,210 ) Less non-cash fair value (gain) loss (38,252 ) (123,281 ) (54,118 ) 40,249 Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported 57,496 33,009 114,725 87,417 Other income, as reported 448 1,881 566 5,064 Less gain on sale of assets (23 ) (102 ) (29 ) (164 ) Less ARO settlement - (1 ) - (1 ) Cash revenues and other income 795,296 732,891 1,813,594 1,586,913 Expenses Direct operating, as reported 27,791 23,120 56,465 48,493 Less direct operating stock-based compensation (518 ) (504 ) (1,064 ) (1,041 ) Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported 316,812 304,714 640,141 610,823 Taxes other than income, as reported 6,926 7,835 12,749 14,822 Brokered natural gas, NGLs and marketing, as reported 59,337 34,985 117,460 93,186 Less brokered natural gas, NGLs and marketing stock-based compensation (717 ) (802 ) (1,601 ) (1,642 ) General and administrative, as reported 47,707 42,146 93,058 83,837 Less G&A stock-based compensation (10,471 ) (9,326 ) (21,096 ) (19,437 ) Less lawsuit settlements and other (657 ) (63 ) (930 ) (90 ) Interest expense, as reported 14,417 26,796 33,836 55,957 Less amortization of debt issuance costs (830 ) (1,166 ) (1,657 ) (2,542 ) Cash expenses 459,797 427,735 927,361 882,366 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 335,499 $ 305,156 $ 886,233 $ 704,547 Mmcfe produced during period 208,972 199,956 407,642 397,981 Cash margin per mcfe $ 1.61 $ 1.53 $ 2.17 $ 1.77 RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO CASH MARGIN, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income before income taxes, as reported $ 248,627 $ 302,042 $ 681,788 $ 411,777 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to cash margin: ARO settlements - (1 ) - (1 ) Derivative fair value (income) loss (73,540 ) (154,747 ) (40,111 ) 4,210 Net cash receipts (payments) on derivative settlements 35,288 31,466 (14,007 ) 36,039 Exploration expense 6,112 7,562 11,808 13,606 Lawsuit settlements and other 657 63 930 90 Exit costs 9,569 8,502 16,519 17,399 Deferred compensation plan (1,756 ) (88 ) 787 2,791 Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas, NGLs and 12,092 10,998 24,481 22,833 marketing, exploration and general and administrative) Bad debt expense - - - - Interest - amortization of debt issuance costs 830 1,166 1,657 2,542 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 93,082 91,514 181,608 182,073 Gain on sale of assets (23 ) (102 ) (29 ) (164 ) Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 12,344 (3 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 4,561 6,781 8,458 11,355 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 335,499 $ 305,156 $ 886,233 $ 704,547



