MarketBlazer, Inc. Launches MarketBlazer.ai Platform with Comprehensive AI-Powered Business Solutions

Atlanta, Georgia, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia - July 16, 2026 -

MarketBlazer, Inc. has announced the official launch of its MarketBlazer.ai platform, introducing a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence-powered business solutions designed to help small businesses automate their marketing, customer communication, lead generation, sales, and operational processes.

The new platform represents a significant development in accessible AI technology for small businesses, bringing together multiple specialized AI services under a unified system. The launch addresses the growing need for small business owners to streamline operations and compete more effectively in an increasingly digital marketplace.

MarketBlazer.ai serves as the parent platform for an expanding portfolio of AI-powered business solutions. The platform includes specialized services such as AI Chatbot Machine, AI Voicebot Machine, AI Sales Agent Machine, AI Review Machine, AI Ranking Machine, AI Newsletter Machine, AI Publication Machine, AI Social Posting Machine, AI Sales Funnel Machine, and AI Sales Leads Machine. Each service within the platform focuses on automating specific business functions that traditionally require significant time and resources from small business owners.

The platform's development comes at a time when small businesses face increasing pressure to maintain consistent customer engagement across multiple channels while managing limited resources. By consolidating various AI-powered tools into a single platform, MarketBlazer aims to simplify the adoption of artificial intelligence technology for businesses that may lack dedicated technical teams.

"Small business owners spend countless hours on repetitive marketing and customer communication tasks that could be automated with the right technology," said Ray L. Perry, Founder of MarketBlazer. "Our vision with MarketBlazer.ai is to make practical AI automation accessible to businesses of all sizes, allowing owners to focus on strategic growth while intelligent systems handle routine operations. This platform represents our commitment to democratizing AI technology for the small business community."

The platform's approach differs from traditional software solutions by leveraging artificial intelligence to adapt and optimize performance based on each business's unique needs. Rather than requiring extensive technical knowledge or setup, the system provides small businesses with ready-to-deploy AI solutions that can begin delivering value immediately.

MarketBlazer has also expanded its educational initiatives with the launch of the AI Marketing Unplugged Podcast, hosted by David Hamilton, a digital marketing professional with over two decades of industry experience. The podcast aims to help small business owners understand and implement practical marketing strategies while exploring the potential of AI-powered solutions.

The introduction of MarketBlazer.ai builds on the company's 25-year history of serving small businesses with marketing solutions. The platform represents a strategic evolution from traditional marketing services to AI-powered automation, reflecting broader industry trends toward intelligent business systems.

About MarketBlazer, Inc.

MarketBlazer is an Atlanta-based marketing technology company that specializes in AI-powered business solutions. With over 25 years of experience serving small businesses, the company has developed a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence tools designed to automate marketing, customer engagement, lead generation, and business operations. The company's MarketBlazer.ai platform provides businesses with access to multiple specialized AI services that streamline routine tasks and improve operational efficiency.

###

For more information about MarketBlazer, Inc., contact the company here:



MarketBlazer, Inc.

info@marketblazer.ai

Ray L. Perry

info@marketblazer.ai

744 Noah Drive

Suite 113-301

Jasper, GA 30143