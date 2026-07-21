FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $7.9 Million or $1.04 Per Diluted Share and Declares 54th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend 

 | Source: FS Bancorp, Inc. FS Bancorp, Inc.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2026 second quarter net income of $7.9 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $7.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $7.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $15.8 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.7 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2025.

“From the announcement of our proposed merger with Pacific West Bank in the first quarter of 2026, our teams have been diligently working toward a successful integration, while concurrently contributing to our financial success this quarter,” stated Matthew Mullet, President and CEO of FS Bancorp, Inc. “We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our 54th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, demonstrating our commitment to returning capital to long-term shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on August 21, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2026,” concluded Mullet.

2026 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income totaled $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $7.8 million for the previous quarter, and $7.7 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Total deposits decreased $188.7 million, or 7.2%, to $2.45 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $2.63 billion at March 31, 2026. This decrease was primarily due to a $201.1 million decrease in brokered deposits, with an offsetting increase of $12.1 million in retail deposits. Compared to June 30, 2025, total deposits decreased $104.5 million, or 4.1%. The cost of deposits decreased to 2.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from 2.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, primarily due to the Company's funding strategy of shifting from higher cost brokered deposits to borrowings, while maintaining sufficient liquidity;
  • Loans receivable, net increased $4.9 million, to $2.63 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2026, and increased $46.7 million, from $2.58 billion at June 30, 2025. The year-over-year loan growth was primarily due to an increase of $88.9 million in the commercial real estate portfolio, partially offset by heightened payoff activity in the consumer loan portfolio which decreased $33.1 million during the same period;
  • Consumer loans were $573.2 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $10.3 million, or 1.8%, from $583.5 million in the previous quarter, and a decrease of $33.1 million, or 5.5%, from $606.3 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, consumer loan originations included 87.3% of indirect home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;
  • The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment reported net income of $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $6.7 million for the prior quarter and $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2025.  The Home Lending segment reported net income of $1.1 million for both the first and second quarters of 2026, compared to $352,000 for the second quarter of 2025;
  • Repurchased 87,000 shares of the Company's common stock for $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, at an average price of $41.81 per share;
  • Book value per share increased $1.15, or 2.7%, to $43.57 at June 30, 2026, compared to $42.42 at March 31, 2026, and increased $4.02, or 10.2%, from $39.55 at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $1.23 to $41.84 at June 30, 2026, compared to $40.61 at March 31, 2026, and increased $4.38 from $37.46 at June 30, 2025. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures;” and
  • Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 14.0% for total risk-based capital and 11.4% for Tier 1 leverage capital at June 30, 2026, compared to 13.8% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at March 31, 2026. The Bank remained well capitalized under applicable regulatory capital standards.

Segment Reporting

The Company operates through two reportable segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending and cash management services. This segment also manages the Bank's investment portfolio and other assets. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (dollars in thousands):

  At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 
Condensed income statement: Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income (1) $29,662   $2,986   $32,648  
Provision for credit losses  (2,297)   (344)   (2,641) 
Noninterest income (2)  2,740    3,410    6,150  
Noninterest expense (3)  (21,413)   (4,691)   (26,104) 
Income before provision for income taxes  8,692    1,361    10,053  
Provision for income taxes  (1,899)   (218)   (2,117) 
Net income $6,793   $1,143   $7,936  
Total average assets for period ended $2,511,682   $668,842   $3,180,524  
Full-time employees ("FTEs")  476    117    593  
                


  At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025  
Condensed income statement: Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		   Home Lending   Total  
Net interest income (1) $29,179   $2,933   $32,112  
Provision for credit losses  (1,849)   (172)   (2,021) 
Noninterest income (2)  2,298    2,872    5,170  
Noninterest expense (3)  (20,314)   (5,188)   (25,502) 
Income before provision for income taxes  9,314    445    9,759  
Provision for income taxes  (1,938)   (93)   (2,031) 
Net income $7,376   $352   $7,728  
Total average assets for period ended $2,466,917   $649,443   $3,116,360  
FTEs  452    115    567  
                


  At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 
Condensed income statement: Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income (1) $59,214   $5,979   $65,193  
Provision for credit losses  (4,842)   (328)   (5,170) 
Noninterest income (2)  5,204    6,347    11,551  
Noninterest expense (3)  (42,275)   (9,349)   (51,624) 
Income before provision for income taxes  17,301    2,649    19,950  
Provision for income taxes  (3,762)   (422)   (4,184) 
Net income $13,539   $2,227   $15,766  
Total average assets for period ended $2,527,284   $663,600   $3,190,884  
FTEs  476    117    593  
                


  At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025  
Condensed income statement: Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		   Home Lending   Total  
Net interest income (1) $57,585   $5,508   $63,093  
Provision for credit losses  (3,170)   (443)   (3,613) 
Noninterest income (2)  4,543    5,753    10,296  
Noninterest expense (3)  (40,489)   (10,067)   (50,556) 
Income before provision for income taxes  18,469    751    19,220  
Provision for income taxes  (3,314)   (157)   (3,471) 
Net income $15,155   $594   $15,749  
Total average assets for period ended $2,440,654   $634,013   $3,074,667  
FTEs  452    115    567  

________________________

(1) Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.
(2) Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded a net increase of $45,000 and a net decrease of $56,000 in fair value, respectively, compared to a net increase of $3,000 and a net increase of $266,000 in fair value for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.  As of both June 30, 2026 and 2025, there were $13.2 million in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value, which had previously been transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.
(3) Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs.  For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.7 million and $3.6 million, compared to $1.8 million and $3.7 million, respectively.
   

Asset Summary

The following table summarizes the composition of total assets and changes from the linked quarter and prior-year period.

ASSETSLinked QuarterPrior Year
(Dollars in thousands)June 30,March 31,June 30,ChangeQuarter Change
202620262025$%$%
Cash and due from banks$12,835$12,424$15,168$4113%$(2,333)(15)%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions16,87526,27818,027(9,403)(36)(1,152)(6)
Total cash and cash equivalents29,71038,70233,195(8,992)(23)(3,485)(10)
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions248NMNM
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value269,460271,007302,692(1,547)(1)(33,232)(11)
Securities held-to-maturity, net34,84533,26731,5621,57853,28310
Loans held for sale, at fair value30,54856,27553,630(25,727)(46)(23,082)(43)
Loans receivable, net2,628,9922,624,0912,582,2724,90146,7202
Accrued interest receivable14,26315,33314,270(1,070)(7)(7)
Premises and equipment, net43,45543,61230,098(157)13,35744
Long-lived assets held for sale3,2583,258NM
Operating lease right-of-use6,6555,4727,9691,18322(1,314)(16)
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost14,4208,70111,5795,719662,84125
Deferred tax asset, net6,4417,1757,782(734)(10)(1,341)(17)
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net36,77136,50838,2622631(1,491)(4)
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value8,9128,6768,65223632603
Goodwill3,5923,5923,592
Core deposit intangible, net9,0529,77412,071(722)(7)(3,019)(25)
Other assets38,70638,07238,13963425671
TOTAL ASSETS$3,179,080$3,203,515$3,176,013$(24,435)(1)%$3,067%
                             


                                
LOAN PORTFOLIO                              
(Dollars in thousands)                              
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE June 30, 2026  March 31, 2026  June 30, 2025  Linked
Quarter
$		  Prior
Year
Quarter
$		 
("CRE") LOANS Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Change  Change 
CRE owner occupied $184,136    6.9% $182,260   6.9% $180,250   6.8% $1,876  $3,886 
CRE non-owner occupied  188,258    7.1   182,568   6.9   171,979   6.6   5,690   16,279 
Commercial and speculative construction and development  370,459    13.9   358,657   13.5   300,723   11.5   11,802   69,736 
Multi-family  262,137    9.9   263,353   9.9   263,185   10.1   (1,216)  (1,048)
Total CRE loans  1,004,990    37.8   986,838   37.2   916,137   35.0   18,152   88,853 
                                 
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS                                
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  660,518    24.8   630,996   23.8   639,881   24.4   29,522   20,637 
Home equity  88,214    3.3   88,468   3.3   85,613   3.3   (254)  2,601 
Residential custom construction  44,765    1.7   44,134   1.7   54,024   2.1   631   (9,259)
Total residential real estate loans  793,497    29.8   763,598   28.8   779,518   29.8   29,899   13,979 
                                 
CONSUMER LOANS                                
Indirect home improvement  502,151    18.9   513,437   19.3   530,375   20.3   (11,286)  (28,224)
Marine  66,941    2.5   67,126   2.5   72,765   2.8   (185)  (5,824)
Other consumer  4,111    0.1   2,921   0.1   3,151   0.1   1,190   960 
Total consumer loans  573,203    21.5   583,484   21.9   606,291   23.2   (10,281)  (33,088)
                                 
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS                                
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)  281,181    10.6   304,470   11.5   294,563   11.3   (23,289)  (13,382)
Warehouse lending  7,286    0.3   18,144   0.6   17,952   0.7   (10,858)  (10,666)
Total commercial business loans  288,467    10.9   322,614   12.1   312,515   12.0   (34,147)  (24,048)
Total loans receivable, gross  2,660,157    100.0%  2,656,534   100.0%  2,614,461   100.0%  3,623   45,696 
                                 
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans  (31,165)       (32,443)      (32,189)      1,278   1,024 
Total loans receivable, net $2,628,992       $2,624,091      $2,582,272      $4,901  $46,720 
                                  

The following table includes CRE loans repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:

                             Current 
(Dollars in                            Weighted 
thousands) For the Quarter Ended     Average 
CRE by type: Sep 30,
2026		  Dec 31,
2026		  Mar 31,
2027		  Jun 30,
2027		  Sep 30,
2027		  Dec 31,
2027		  Mar 31,
2028		  Jun 30,
2028		  Total  Rate 
Apartment $6,957  $16,937  $7,345  $2,242  $4,101  $11,817  $15,901  $37,411  $102,711   5.85%
Industrial  198      13,497   3,645   5,641   5,204   2,790   6,334   37,309   5.88%
Mixed use     1,135   1,287         3,210   445      6,077   6.73%
Office  538   12,580   2,767      7,318   3,622      3,090   29,915   5.75%
Other  3,241   2,408      1,739   323   24   7   866   8,608   5.24%
Retail     3,298   2,902   2,322   7,370         417   16,309   4.88%
Senior housing and assisted living  2,092         1,336         3,022      6,450   6.88%
Total $13,026  $36,358  $27,798  $11,284  $24,753  $23,877  $22,165  $48,118  $207,379    
                                         

The composition of CRE loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)            
CRE by Type: June 30, 2026  March 31, 2026  June 30, 2025 
CRE non-owner occupied:            
Office  $43,705   $43,532   $39,141 
Retail   42,042    42,186    38,652 
Hospitality/restaurant   24,499    24,673    26,489 
Industrial   20,824    14,064    14,444 
Self-storage   18,767    18,844    19,075 
Mixed use   18,489    18,674    18,387 
Other   9,189    9,249    3,670 
Senior housing/assisted living   6,882    7,263    7,448 
Education/worship   2,359    2,387    2,467 
Land   1,502    1,696    2,206 
Total CRE non-owner occupied   188,258    182,568    171,979 
CRE owner occupied:            
Industrial   79,137    74,904    77,419 
Office   31,862    35,100    40,156 
Retail   27,433    27,443    19,470 
Other   10,539    10,674    9,483 
Mixed use   9,239    7,685    5,548 
Hospitality/restaurant   7,622    8,125    7,230 
Automobile related   6,745    6,792    7,215 
Car wash   4,376    4,394    4,447 
Agriculture   3,816    3,759    4,652 
Education/worship   3,367    3,384    4,630 
Total CRE owner occupied   184,136    182,260    180,250 
Total $ 372,394  $ 364,828  $ 352,229 

The composition of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026  March 31, 2026  June 30, 2025 
Construction Types: Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
Commercial construction – retail $8,447   2.0% $8,450   2.1% $8,447   2.4%
Commercial construction – office  7,164   1.7   9,442   2.3   9,083   2.6 
Commercial construction – self storage  25,234   6.1   24,217   6.0   16,553   4.7 
Commercial construction – hotel  13,463   3.3   11,968   3.0   3,673   1.0 
Multi-family  46,186   11.1   44,343   11.0   23,119   6.5 
Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential  33,944   8.2   33,425   8.3   45,570   12.8 
Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development  10,821   2.6   10,708   2.7   8,454   2.4 
Speculative residential construction – vertical  225,992   54.4   216,204   53.7   200,375   56.5 
Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development  43,973   10.6   44,034   10.9   39,473   11.1 
Total $415,224   100.0% $402,791   100.0% $354,747   100.0%
                         

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in                                 Prior Year 
thousands) For the Three Months Ended  Linked Quarter  Quarter 
  June 30, 2026  March 31, 2026  June 30, 2025  $  %  $  % 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Change  Change  Change  Change 
Purchase $163,100   79.2% $139,626   67.3% $170,854   85.7% $23,474   16.8  $(7,754)  (4.5)%
Refinance  42,741   20.8   67,864   32.7   28,470   14.3   (25,123)  (37.0)  14,271   50.1%
Total $205,841   100.0% $207,490   100.0% $199,324   100.0% $(1,649)  (0.8) $6,517   3.3%
                                         


(Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30,         
  2026  2025         
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  $ Change  % Change 
Purchase $302,726   73.2% $290,737   84.3% $11,989   4.1%
Refinance  110,605   26.8   53,983   15.7   56,622   104.9%
Total $413,331   100.0% $344,720   100.0% $68,611   19.9%
                         

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company sold $156.1 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $154.7 million during the previous quarter and $127.1 million during the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins on home loan sales decreased to 2.98% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.03% in the previous quarter and decreased from 3.06% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

The following table summarizes the components and changes in deposits, borrowings, equity, and book value per common share at the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)                         Linked  Prior Year 
DEPOSITS June 30, 2026  March 31, 2026  June 30, 2025  Quarter  Quarter 
Transactional deposits: Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  $ Change  $ Change 
Noninterest-bearing checking $629,799   25.7% $634,787   24.1% $643,573   25.2% $(4,988) $(13,774) 
Interest-bearing checking  209,721   8.6   185,793   7.0   181,240   7.1   23,928   28,481  
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced (1)  12,057   0.5   18,904   0.7   10,496   0.4   (6,847)  1,561  
Subtotal  851,577   34.8   839,484   31.8   835,309   32.7   12,093   16,268  
Savings and money market:                                
Savings  173,091   7.1   169,192   6.4   159,601   6.3   3,899   13,490  
Money market  375,833   15.3   377,685   14.3   350,548   13.7   (1,852)  25,285  
Subtotal  548,924   22.4   546,877   20.7   510,149   20.0   2,047   38,775  
Certificates of deposit:                                
CDs  922,022   37.6   923,801   35.0   896,892   35.1   (1,779)  25,130  
Brokered Deposits                                
Non-maturity brokered deposits  4,027   0.2   250      251      3,777   3,776  
Maturity brokered deposits  122,332   5.0   327,164   12.5   310,774   12.2   (204,832)  (188,442) 
Subtotal  126,359   5.2   327,414   12.5   311,025   12.2   (201,055)  (184,666) 
Total deposits $2,448,882   100.0% $2,637,576   100.0% $2,553,375   100.0% $(188,694) $(104,493) 
Borrowings (2) $324,500      $167,305      $234,305      $157,195  $90,195  
Stockholders' equity $318,960      $313,852      $297,203      $5,108  $21,757  
Book value per common share $43.57      $42.42      $39.55      $1.15  $4.02  
                                  

_____________

(1) Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law.
(2) Comprised of FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.
   

Brokered deposits declined from the prior quarter, partially offset by increased borrowings, which offered a slightly lower cost of funds.

In the table above, the linked quarter increase in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2026, compared to March 31, 2026, was primarily due to net income of $7.9 million. Changes in the fair value of available‑for‑sale securities and interest rate swap cash flow hedges increased accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) by $2.1 million, net of tax. Gains and losses in fair value reflect changes in market interest rates during the periods. The increase in stockholders’ equity was partially offset by share repurchases of $3.6 million and cash dividends paid of $2.2 million.

The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the capital requirement established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements. At June 30, 2026, capital ratios presented for the Bank and the Company were as follows:

  At June 30, 2026
  Bank Company
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.01% 13.87%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 11.43% 10.05%
CET 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.84% 11.29%
       

Credit Quality

The following tables summarize changes in the ACL on loans for the periods indicated and the balances of nonperforming and classified loans at the dates indicated.

  For the three months ended  Linked  Prior Year 
ACL ON LOANS June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  Quarter  Quarter 
(Dollars in thousands) 2026
  2026  2025  $ Change  $ Change 
Beginning ACL balance $32,443   $31,937  $31,653  $506   $790  
Provision  2,559    2,650   1,715   (91)   844  
Charge-offs                    
Indirect  (2,067)   (2,450)  (1,556)  383    (511) 
Marine  (7)   (75)  (43)  68    36  
Other  (49)   (95)  (42)  46    (7) 
Commercial and speculative construction and development  (2,277)         (2,277)   (2,277) 
Commercial business  (39)   (230)     191    (39) 
Subtotal  (4,439)   (2,850)  (1,641)  (1,589)   (2,798) 
Recoveries                    
Indirect  584    585   331   (1)   253  
Marine  3    36   54   (33)   (51) 
Other  15    7   7   8    8  
Commercial business      78   70   (78)   (70) 
Subtotal  602    706   462   (104)   140  
Ending ACL balance $31,165   $32,443  $32,189  $(1,278)  $(1,024) 
                        


NONPERFORMING LOANS         Linked Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, Quarter Quarter
CRE LOANS 2026 2026 2025 $ Change $ Change
CRE $614 $1,081 $2,046 $(467) $(1,432)
Commercial and speculative construction and development  7,164  9,442  9,083  (2,278)  (1,919)
Total CRE loans  7,778  10,523  11,129  (2,745)  (3,351)
                
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS               
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  1,973  1,983  1,809  (10)  164 
Home equity  472  475  251  (3)  221 
Total residential real estate loans  2,445  2,458  2,060  (13)  385 
                
CONSUMER LOANS               
Indirect home improvement  4,799  4,622  3,365  177   1,434 
Marine  606  466  567  140   39 
Other consumer  19  34  13  (15)  6 
Total consumer loans  5,424  5,122  3,945  302   1,479 
                
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS               
C&I    165  1,862  (165)  (1,862)
Total nonperforming loans $15,647 $18,268 $18,996 $(2,621) $(3,349)
                  

The decrease in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2026, compared to June 30, 2025, was primarily attributable to a $2.3 million charge-off on a commercial construction loan and a single payoff within the commercial real estate portfolio. The charge-off reflects leasing uncertainty and updated appraised values for the underlying property, as well as continued pressure on commercial real estate values in the surrounding market.

CLASSIFIED LOANS         Linked Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, Quarter Quarter
CRE LOANS 2026 2026 2025 $ Change $ Change
CRE $4,236 $4,122 $2,046 $114  $2,190 
Commercial and speculative construction and development  7,164  9,442  9,083  (2,278)  (1,919)
Total CRE loans  11,400  13,564  11,129  (2,164)  271 
                
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS               
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  3,794  3,814  4,383  (20)  (589)
Home equity  472  475  251  (3)  221 
Total residential real estate loans  4,266  4,289  4,634  (23)  (368)
                
CONSUMER LOANS               
Indirect home improvement  4,799  4,622  3,365  177   1,434 
Marine  606  466  567  140   39 
Other consumer  19  34  13  (15)  6 
Total consumer loans  5,424  5,122  3,945  302   1,479 
                
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS               
C&I  3,889  3,168  5,220  721   (1,331)
Total classified loans $24,979 $26,143 $24,928 $(1,164) $51 
                  

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $536,000 to $32.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from $32.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $959,000, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $423,000. The $536,000 increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, resulting from net loan growth. The $423,000 increase in total interest expense reflected a $612,000 increase in interest expense on borrowings resulting from higher average borrowing balances and a $423,000 increase in interest expense on the subordinated note following its repricing to a higher interest rate in 2026, partially offset by a $612,000 decrease in interest expense on deposits. 

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $2.1 million to $65.2 million, from $63.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, with a $3.5 million increase in total interest income, partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in interest expense.  The $3.5 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to an increase of $3.9 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, resulting from net loan growth.  The $1.4 million increase in total interest expense was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in interest expense on deposits, reflecting higher average deposit balances and funding costs during the period, and a $629,000 increase in interest expense on the subordinated note following its repricing to a higher interest rate in 2026, partially offset by a $267,000 decrease in interest expense on borrowings. 

Net interest margin (“NIM”) (annualized) was unchanged at 4.30% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period in the prior year and decreased one basis point from 4.31% to 4.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. Net interest margin remained relatively stable during both periods as modest increases in earning asset yields were largely offset by corresponding increases in funding costs.

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased two basis points to 2.41% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from 2.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This increase primarily reflected the repricing of the subordinated note together with changes in the Company's funding mix during the period, partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit as those deposits repriced. The average cost of funds increased two basis points to 2.40% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from 2.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily for the same reason noted above. 

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $2.6 million and $5.2 million, compared to $2.0 million and $3.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The year-to-date provision for credit losses on loans reflects a $3.1 million increase in net charge-off activity, primarily due to a $2.3 million partial charge-off on a single commercial construction loan as well as increased charge-offs in the consumer loan portfolio. The commercial construction loan had been partially reserved for in prior periods.

During the three months ended  June 30, 2026, total net charge-offs increased $2.7 million to $3.8 million, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to an additional charge-off on a commercial construction loan relationship that was previously partially charged off in 2024, as well as higher net charge-offs within the indirect home improvement portfolio. The additional charge-off reflects leasing uncertainty and updated appraised values for the underlying property, as well as continued pressure on commercial real estate values in the surrounding market. Following the additional charge-off, management believes the remaining carrying value appropriately reflects current collateral values. Management expects final resolution of the relationship during the second half of 2026. The increase in indirect home improvement loan net charge-offs primarily reflects elevated delinquency levels within portions of the portfolio.

During the six months ended June 30, 2026, net charge-offs increased $3.1 million to $6.0 million, compared to $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher net charge-offs within the indirect home improvement portfolio and the additional charge-off on the commercial construction loan relationship discussed above.

Total noninterest income increased $980,000 to $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase primarily reflected higher gain on sale of loans of $609,000 and a $404,000 increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a $42,000 decrease in service charges and fee income. 

Total noninterest income increased $1.3 million to $11.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This increase was the result of a $1.3 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $158,000 increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a $213,000 decrease in service charges and fee income.

Total noninterest expense increased $602,000 to $26.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $25.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $602,000 increase was primarily attributable to a $1.5 million increase in salaries and benefits expense resulting from annual compensation adjustments implemented during the second quarter as part of the Company's annual focal review process, as well as higher benefit costs. In addition, the Company recorded $417,000 of acquisition-related costs associated with the previously announced merger with Pacific West Bancorp (“Pacific West”), which remains subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals.  These increases were partially offset by a $1.1 million reduction in operations expense, primarily due to an approximately $800,000 decrease in the mortgage repurchase reserve. The reduction reflects the continued seasoning of loans originated during the high-volume production years of 2020 and 2021, which reduced expected future repurchase losses. 

Total noninterest expense increased $1.1 million to $51.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $50.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This increase included a $1.8 million increase in salaries and benefits, a $712,000 increase in acquisition costs, and a $515,000 increase in loan costs, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in operations, primarily due to the same reason mentioned above.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon. It operates through 27 bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to the following: adverse economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets in which the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rate levels and volatility, and the timing and pace of such changes, including actions by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect the Company's revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; inflationary pressures and related monetary and fiscal policy responses, and their impact on consumer and business behavior; geopolitical developments and international conflicts including but not limited to tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, commodity prices, or economic activity in specific industry sectors; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on the Company's market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including the Company's ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements in artificial intelligence, digital banking platforms, and cybersecurity; legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to shifts in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws, or consumer protection laws; vulnerabilities  in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or attacks; environmental, social and governance matters; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the Company's website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the Company's proposed merger with Pacific West on the Company's business, financial results, and condition may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in the forward-looking statements due to factor and future developments which are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases, beyond the Company's control, including the following: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the merger might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; governmental approval of the merger may not be obtained, or adverse regulatory conditions may be imposed in connection with governmental approvals of the merger; conditions to the closing of the merger may not be satisfied; the shareholders of Pacific West may fail to approve the consummation of the merger; the integration of the combined company, including the retention of key personnel, might not proceed as planned; and the combined company might not perform as well as expected.

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward‑looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. 

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
              Linked  Prior Year 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  Quarter  Quarter 
ASSETS 2026
  2026  2025  % Change  % Change 
Cash and due from banks $12,835   $12,424  $15,168   3   (15)
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  16,875    26,278   18,027   (36)  (6)
Total cash and cash equivalents  29,710    38,702   33,195   (23)  (10)
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions         248      NM 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  269,460    271,007   302,692   (1)  (11)
Securities held-to-maturity, net  34,845    33,267   31,562   5   10 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  30,548    56,275   53,630   (46)  (43)
Loans receivable, net  2,628,992    2,624,091   2,582,272      2 
Accrued interest receivable  14,263    15,333   14,270   (7)   
Premises and equipment, net  43,455    43,612   30,098      44 
Long-lived assets held for sale  3,258    3,258         NM 
Operating lease right-of-use  6,655    5,472   7,969   22   (16)
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  14,420    8,701   11,579   66   25 
Deferred tax asset, net  6,441    7,175   7,782   (10)  (17)
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net  36,771    36,508   38,262   1   (4)
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value  8,912    8,676   8,652   3   3 
Goodwill  3,592    3,592   3,592       
Core deposit intangible, net  9,052    9,774   12,071   (7)  (25)
Other assets  38,706    38,072   38,139   2   1 
TOTAL ASSETS $3,179,080   $3,203,515  $3,176,013   (1)   
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing accounts $641,856   $653,691  $654,069   (2)  (2)
Interest-bearing accounts  1,807,026    1,983,885   1,899,306   (9)  (5)
Total deposits  2,448,882    2,637,576   2,553,375   (7)  (4)
Borrowings  324,500    167,305   234,305   94   38 
Subordinated notes:                    
Principal amount  50,000    50,000   50,000       
Unamortized debt issuance costs  (306)   (322)  (373)  (5)  (18)
Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs  49,694    49,678   49,627       
Operating lease liability  6,753    5,570   8,138   21   (17)
Other liabilities  30,291    29,534   33,365   3   (9)
Total liabilities  2,860,120    2,889,663   2,878,810   (1)  (1)
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                    
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding                
Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,423,772 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026, 7,501,542 at March 31, 2026, and 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025  74    75   76   (1)  (3)
Additional paid-in capital  40,886    43,668   48,418   (6)  (16)
Retained earnings  291,635    285,854   268,509   2   9 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (13,635)   (15,745)  (19,800)  (13)  (31)
Total stockholders’ equity  318,960    313,852   297,203   2   7 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $3,179,080   $3,203,515  $3,176,013   (1)   
                      


FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  Linked  Prior Year 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  Quarter  Quarter 
INTEREST INCOME 2026
  2026  2025  % Change  % Change 
Loans receivable, including fees $46,202   $46,012  $45,038       3 
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  3,460    3,321   3,665   4    (6)
Total interest and dividend income  49,662    49,333   48,703   1    2 
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits  13,908    14,713   14,520   (5)   (4)
Borrowings  2,197    1,384   1,585   59    39 
Subordinated notes  909    691   486   32    87 
Total interest expense  17,014    16,788   16,591   1    3 
NET INTEREST INCOME  32,648    32,545   32,112       2 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  2,641    2,529   2,021   4    31 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  30,007    30,016   30,091        
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges and fee income  2,281    2,073   2,323   10    (2)
Gain on sale of loans  2,581    2,384   1,972   8    31 
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI  263    259   254   2    4 
Other noninterest income  1,025    685   621   50    65 
Total noninterest income  6,150    5,401   5,170   14    19 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and benefits  15,570    14,854   14,088   5    11 
Operations  2,699    3,380   3,824   (20)   (29)
Occupancy  1,938    1,876   1,780   3    9 
Data processing  1,826    1,594   2,137   15    (15)
Loan costs  900    882   719   2    25 
Professional and board fees  1,060    1,014   1,155   5    (8)
FDIC insurance  531    627   554   (15)   (4)
Marketing and advertising  445    309   398   44    12 
Acquisition costs  417    295      41    100 
Amortization of core deposit intangible  722    744   809   (3)   (11)
(Recovery) impairment of servicing rights  (4)   (55)  38   (93)   (111)
Total noninterest expense  26,104    25,520   25,502   2    2 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  10,053    9,897   9,759   2    3 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  2,117    2,067   2,031   2    4 
NET INCOME $7,936   $7,830  $7,728   1    3 
Basic earnings per share $1.06   $1.04  $1.00   2    6 
Diluted earnings per share $1.04   $1.02  $0.99   2    5 
                       


FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
          Year 
  Six Months Ended June 30,  Over Year 
INTEREST INCOME 2026
  2025  % Change 
Loans receivable, including fees $92,214   $88,340   4 
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  6,781    7,150   (5)
Total interest and dividend income  98,995    95,490   4 
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Deposits  28,621    27,578   4 
Borrowings  3,581    3,848   (7)
Subordinated note  1,600    971   65 
Total interest expense  33,802    32,397   4 
NET INTEREST INCOME  65,193    63,093   3 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  5,170    3,613   43 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  60,023    59,480   1 
NONINTEREST INCOME            
Service charges and fee income  4,354    4,567   (5)
Gain on sale of loans  4,965    3,672   35 
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI  522    505   3 
Other noninterest income  1,710    1,552   10 
Total noninterest income  11,551    10,296   12 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE            
Salaries and benefits  30,424    28,621   6 
Operations  6,079    7,269   (16)
Occupancy  3,814    3,496   9 
Data processing  3,420    4,182   (18)
Loan costs  1,782    1,267   41 
Professional and board fees  2,074    2,342   (11)
FDIC insurance  1,158    1,092   6 
Marketing and advertising  754    619   22 
Acquisition costs  712      NM 
Amortization of core deposit intangible  1,466    1,639   (11)
(Recovery) impairment of MSRs  (59)   29   (303)
Total noninterest expense  51,624    50,556   2 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  19,950    19,220   4 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  4,184    3,471   21 
NET INCOME $15,766   $15,749    
Basic earnings per share $2.11   $2.02   4 
Diluted earnings per share $2.07   $1.99   4 
              

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2026  2026  2025 
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1)  1.00%  0.99%  0.99%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity) (1)  9.94   10.03   10.29 
Yield on average interest-earning assets (1)  6.54   6.53   6.52 
Average total cost of funds (1)  2.41   2.39   2.39 
Interest rate spread information – average during period  4.13   4.14   4.13 
Net interest margin (1)  4.30   4.31   4.30 
Operating expense to average total assets (1)  3.29   3.23   3.28 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1)  139.32   139.86   140.98 
Efficiency ratio (2)  67.28   67.25   68.40 
Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets)  10.03   9.80   9.36 
Tangible common equity ratio (3)  9.67   9.42   8.91 
             


  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2026  2025 
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)  1.00%  1.03%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)  9.98   10.55 
Yield on average interest-earning assets  6.54   6.52 
Average total cost of funds  2.40   2.38 
Interest rate spread information – average during period  4.14   4.14 
Net interest margin  4.30   4.31 
Operating expense to average total assets  3.26   3.32 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  139.59   141.93 
Efficiency ratio (2)  67.27   68.89 
         


  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: 2026  2026  2025 
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4)  0.49%  0.57%  0.60%
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS) (5)  0.59   0.69   0.73 
ACL – loans to nonperforming loans (5)  199.15   177.67   168.89 
ACL – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)  1.17   1.22   1.23 
             


  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,  
PER COMMON SHARE DATA: 2026   2026   2025  
Basic earnings per share $1.06   $1.04   $1.00  
Diluted earnings per share $1.04   $1.02   $0.99  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding  7,340,326    7,402,375    7,580,576  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  7,483,199    7,531,291    7,698,173  
Common shares outstanding at end of period  7,320,801 (6)  7,398,571 (7)  7,515,480 (8)
Book value per share using common shares outstanding $43.57   $42.42   $39.55  
Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (9) $41.84   $40.61   $37.46  
                

__________

(1) Annualized.
(2) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.
(3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(4) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.
(5) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
(6) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,423,772 at June 30, 2026, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(7) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,501,542 at March 31, 2026, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(8) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(9) Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
   


(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30,  For the Six Months Ended June 30,  QTR Over QTR  YTD Over YTD 
Average Balances 2026  2025  2026  2025  $ Change  $ Change 
Assets                        
Loans receivable, net (1) $2,695,907  $2,613,121  $2,698,436  $2,586,761  $82,786  $111,675 
Investment securities - taxable  245,713   275,951   249,955   258,786   (30,238)  (8,831)
Investment securities - nontaxable  77,460   78,155   77,800   77,900   (695)  (100)
Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  13,806   19,502   18,418   17,840   (5,696)  578 
FHLB stock, at cost  11,323   8,775   9,699   10,353   2,548   (654)
Total interest-earning assets  3,044,209   2,995,504   3,054,308   2,951,640   48,705   102,668 
Noninterest-earning assets  136,315   120,856   136,576   123,027   15,459   13,549 
Total assets $3,180,524  $3,116,360  $3,190,884  $3,074,667  $64,164  $116,217 
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing deposit accounts $1,911,053  $1,924,586  $1,959,834  $1,845,534  $(13,533) $114,300 
Borrowings  224,176   150,492   178,467   184,377   73,684   (5,910)
Subordinated notes  49,683   49,617   49,675   49,608   66   67 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,184,912   2,124,695   2,187,976   2,079,519   60,217   108,457 
Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts  644,215   657,820   651,440   660,805   (13,605)  (9,365)
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  31,061   32,700   32,923   33,218   (1,639)  (295)
Total liabilities $2,860,188  $2,815,215  $2,872,339  $2,773,542  $44,973  $98,797 
                         


____________

(1) Includes loans HFS.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, March 31, June 30, 
Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2026
 2026
 2025
 
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $318,960  $313,852  $297,203  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (12,644)  (13,366)  (15,663) 
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $306,316  $300,486  $281,540  
           
Common shares outstanding at end of period  7,320,801 (1) 7,398,571 (2) 7,515,480 (3)
           
Book value per share (GAAP) $43.57  $42.42  $39.55  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $41.84  $40.61  $37.46  
           
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:          
Total assets (GAAP) $3,179,080  $3,203,515  $3,176,013  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets  (12,644)  (13,366)  (15,663) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $3,166,436  $3,190,149  $3,160,350  
           
Common equity ratio (GAAP)  10.03 %  9.80 %  9.36 % 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)  9.67   9.42   8.91  
              

_____________________________

(1) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,423,772 at June 30, 2026, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(2) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,501,542 at March 31, 2026, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(3) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
   

Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction with Pacific West.  No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

In connection with the proposed merger, a registration statement on Form S-4 has been filed with the SEC which includes a proxy statement of Pacific West and a prospectus of the Company, which will be distributed to the shareholders of Pacific West in connection with the vote of Pacific West's shareholders on the merger of Pacific West with and into the Company and the issuance of Company common stock in the proposed transaction.  INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CONTAINED THEREIN, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the registration statement on Form S-4, including the proxy statement/prospectus, contained therein, as well as any amendments thereto, and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, and other documents filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.  These documents may also be obtained free of charge by accessing the Company’s website at www.fsbwa.com under the tab “Investor Relations” and then under “SEC Filings.”  Alternatively, copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge by (1) writing to FS Bancorp, Inc at 6920 220th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043, Attn: Investor Relations or (2) by calling (425) 771-5299.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company, Pacific West and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Pacific West in connection with the proposed transaction.  Information about the Company's directors and executive officers is included in the proxy statement for its 2026 annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 6, 2026.  Information about Pacific West’s participants and additional information regarding the interests of these participants is included in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available.  Free copies of this document may be obtained as described above.

Contacts:
Matthew D. Mullet,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phillip D. Whittington,
Chief Financial Officer

(425) 771-5299
www.FSBWA.com


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