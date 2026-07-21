Apogee Minerals Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Minerals Ltd. (“Apogee” or the “Company”) (TSXV: APMI ), is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD $5,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is effective July 20, 2026, with market-making services to commence the same day. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days’ notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group:

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as new mineral discoveries.

To find out more about Apogee Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: APMI) visit the Company’s website:

www.apogeemineralsltd.com

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

“Tim Fernback”

Tim Fernback

Interim CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

Nicholas Coltura, Director

Email: ncoltura@sentinelmarket.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.