KPA Expands Automotive EHS Solutions to Help Businesses Maintain Compliance

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPA , the leading provider of automotive compliance and risk management software, today announced expanded EHS solutions that help dealerships, collision centers, and auto care businesses achieve compliance by streamlining workplace safety and environmental programs.

As automotive businesses navigate shifting OSHA and EPA regulations, many struggle to keep pace with compliance obligations that extend beyond periodic audits and corrective action plans. KPA serves over 15,000 dealerships, collision centers, and auto care businesses, and its expanded offerings will empower client organizations to build stronger EHS programs with greater visibility into workplace hazards, environmental risks, and compliance performance.

"Compliance shouldn’t be something collision centers and auto care organizations only address once a year during an audit," said Mike Tanguay, National Director, EHS Field Services at KPA. "It's an ongoing process that requires visibility, consistency, and documentation. KPA's approach combines software, consulting, and training to help automotive businesses protect their employees and reduce risk."

Building on its longstanding work with collision centers and auto repair shops, KPA expanded its suite of EHS solutions with enhanced capabilities for:

Collision Center Compliance: An EHS solution purpose-built for collision repair facilities, this product helps businesses reduce incident rates, increase uptime, and build regulatory confidence through KPA's integrated software, consulting, and training.





An EHS solution purpose-built for collision repair facilities, this product helps businesses reduce incident rates, increase uptime, and build regulatory confidence through KPA's integrated software, consulting, and training. Auto Care Compliance: Designed specifically for automotive service and repair organizations, this EHS solution helps auto shops build comprehensive safety programs, reduce risk, and achieve compliance.



“For organizations managing multiple locations, trust is built through experience, consistent systems, leadership, and local support,” said Wayne Curtis, CEO at KPA. “As KPA’s experts assist with thousands of regulatory events, environmental spills, and accident investigations each year, we provide hands-on guidance and support when it matters most.”

With over 150 in-house compliance consultants and a library of over 400 auto-specific training courses, KPA's software, training, and consulting programs have helped over 8 million employees identify risk and maintain compliance across their organizations.

For more information on KPA, visit kpa.io .