[Latest] Global AI in Drug Repurposing Market Size/Share Worth USD 10.56 Billion by 2035 at a 23.4% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “AI in Drug Repurposing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software & Platforms, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning/Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Knowledge Graphs & Network-Based AI, Generative AI & Large Language Models (LLMs), Computer Vision), By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Rare & Orphan Diseases, Other), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global AI in Drug Repurposing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.51 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 10.56 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 23.4% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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AI in Drug Repurposing Market Revenue and Trends

The AI in the drug repurposing market is a substantial part of the global healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry and it's primarily driven by the growing need for drug discovery acceleration and cost reduction. With the prevalence of rare diseases and chronic diseases becoming higher, the demand for swift and effective identification of existing drugs for the purpose of their use in new treatment areas is growing. AI-powered platforms allow researchers to delve into large amounts of data, predict the success rate of certain drug candidates and identify potential drug targets more effectively, thereby enhancing success rates.

The integration of AI with clinical trial data, biomedical data and real-world data is further empowering the decision-making and streamlining of drug repurposing procedures. Innovation in technology, rise in funding for AI-driven solutions, and increased collaborations between pharmaceutical and technology companies will likely escalate the market growth to a new level. Favorable regulatory environments and an increasing shift toward personalized medicine further influence market growth.

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Which have been the major drivers behind the huge growth of the AI in Drug Repurposing Market?

The AI in the drug repurposing market is primarily driven by the increasing need to reduce the drug discovery period and development costs. With growing instances of chronic, rare, and infectious diseases, a great need for the discovery of an effective therapy at a greater pace has led to an increase in the AI market to help in the analysis of large amounts of biological and clinical data.

Artificial intelligence now enables the discovery of new applications for already known drugs with greater precision and accuracy than was possible before. Also, the development of an extensive collaboration between big pharmaceutical and technology firms, along with increasing use of data driven approach will lead to increase in the market

Also, technological advancements within the fields of machine learning, big data, and clinical and real world data analysis are increasing the functionalities of the drug repurposing platform. With increasing investment in an artificial intelligence-based healthcare system, regulatory guidelines, and a paradigm shift towards a data-centric and precision medicine approach, these factors are driving demand. The ever-growing development in artificial intelligence algorithms and increasing healthcare infrastructure with a particular boost in developing nations is expected to provide good growth in the long term.

(A free sample of the AI in Drug Repurposing report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By Component

Software & Platform dominates the AI in Drug Repurposing market share since they serve as the backbone of AI-driven drug discovery through enabling integration of data, developing predictive models, and identifying potential repurposing of existing drugs. Pharma and biotech companies extensively adopt these platforms, which reduces costs and accelerates drug development. The Services market also registers robust growth and is attributed to the rise in demand for consulting, implementation, and support services required for smooth integration and adoption of AI solutions into drug repurposing processes.

By Technology

Machine learning algorithms hold the largest share in the AI drug repurposing market due to their strong capability to analyze vast amounts of data and identify trends, which enables the development of accurate predictive models. NLP is also expected to see significant growth, as it plays a pivotal role in extracting relevant information from unstructured data and thus improving decision-making.

By Application

The oncology sector held the largest market share owing to the higher incidence of cancer globally and thus the dire need to discover novel therapeutics at faster rates. The neurology and cardiology sectors hold a significant share as there is a significant increase in cases of these diseases. The infectious diseases sector is witnessing rapid growth post the global health crisis outbreak. The Rare & Orphan Diseases segment is expected to be the fastest growing sector owing to the lower number of alternatives available and cost-efficient development processes by AI, whereas the other applications follow a consistent growth trend.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the AI in the drug repurposing market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the AI in the drug repurposing market forward?

What are the top companies in the AI in the drug repurposing industry?

What are the different categories that the AI in the drug repurposing market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for obtaining a free copy of the AI in Drug Repurposing market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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By Region

North America accounted for the highest market share owing to superior healthcare infrastructure and strong adoption rates of technology and proliferation of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The Europe follows with a steady growth rate due to growing investments and initiatives to facilitate the use of AI in healthcare sector. The Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth rate owing to booming investments in healthcare, increasing adoption of AI, and the flourishing pharmaceutical sector of countries like China and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to grow at a moderate growth rate owing to the upgradation of health care infrastructure and the awareness level of AI-based solution development in the respective regions.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.51 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 10.56 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.28 billion CAGR Growth Rate 23.4% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Component, Technology, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. announced it would invest more in its AI-driven drug repurposing platform, aiming to improve machine learning functions and clinical data incorporation to speed up new therapeutic area discovery and make drug development more efficient.

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List of the prominent players in the AI in Drug Repurposing Market:

BostonGene Corporation

BenevolentAI

Innophore

Delta4.ai

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BullFrog AI Holdings Inc.

Graphwise

Owkin Inc

Insilico Medicine

Healx.

Others

The AI in Drug Repurposing Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software & Platforms

Services

By Technology

Machine Learning/Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Knowledge Graphs & Network-Based AI

Generative AI & Large Language Models (LLMs)

Computer Vision

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Infectious Diseases

Rare & Orphan Diseases

Other

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global AI in Drug Repurposing Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/ai-in-drug-repurposing-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This AI in Drug Repurposing Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who are the global key players in the AI drug repurposing market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What was the global market status of AI in the drug repurposing market? What were the capacity, production value, cost, and PROFIT of the AI in the drug repurposing market?

What Is the Current Market Status of AI in the Drug Repurposing Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of AI in the drug repurposing market by considering applications and types?

What are projections of global AI in the drug repurposing industry considering capacity, production, and production value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an AI in the drug repurposing market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on AI in the drug repurposing industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of AI in the Drug Repurposing Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for AI in the Drug Repurposing Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global AI in Drug Repurposing Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/ai-in-drug-repurposing-market

Reasons to Purchase AI in Drug Repurposing Market Report

The AI in Drug Repurposing Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

AI in Drug Repurposing The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

AI in Drug Repurposing Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

AI in Drug Repurposing Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global AI in drug repurposing market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide AI in drug repurposing market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the AI in drug repurposing market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the AI in the drug repurposing market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide AI in Drug Repurposing market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the AI in drug repurposing industry.

Managers in the AI in Drug Repurposing sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide AI in drug repurposing market.

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