Imagine Releases latest Trends Report Freshness Reimagined: The New Role of Food in Everyday Life, Examining How Fresh Food Is Driving Traffic, Loyalty and Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, North America’s leading provider of visual communications, today announced the release of its latest trends report, Freshness Reimagined: The New Role of Food in Everyday Life, examining how food has evolved beyond a transaction to become a defining factor in brand perception, customer loyalty, and store choice. The report highlights the growing influence of fresh, ready-to-eat, and convenience-focused food offerings as consumers increasingly seek elevated experiences that fit seamlessly into their daily lives.

The report explores a significant shift occurring across multiple industries. Whether consumers are visiting a convenience store, grocery store, quick-service restaurant, mass retailer, or specialty retailer, food is becoming a powerful differentiator that drives traffic, influences purchasing decisions, and strengthens brand affinity. Freshness, convenience, quality, and presentation are no longer optional—they are central to how consumers evaluate brands and choose where to spend their time and money.

“Consumers increasingly expect food experiences that are fresh, convenient, and reflective of their lifestyles,” said Don McKenzie, CEO of Imagine. “The brands that win will be those that create seamless, consistent, and visually compelling food environments that inspire confidence and encourage repeat visits. This report provides leaders with insights into how those expectations are evolving and where the greatest opportunities exist.”

The report is particularly relevant for leaders across convenience stores, grocery, QSR, retail, and specialty retail, where food offerings are becoming a strategic growth driver. From expanding prepared foods programs and grab-and-go solutions to creating differentiated in-store dining experiences, organizations are looking for new ways to elevate food as part of the overall customer journey.

Imagine partners with many of the nation’s most recognized brands to transform food environments into high-performing experiences. Through a combination of strategy, design, creative development, production, signage, décor, menu systems, digital experiences, and large-scale rollout execution, Imagine helps organizations create food destinations that drive engagement, improve operational consistency, and strengthen brand connection across every location.

“Our customers are rethinking how food fits into their broader business strategy,” added McKenzie. “Whether it’s a convenience retailer expanding fresh offerings, a grocer modernizing the shopper experience, a restaurant chain scaling a new concept, or a retailer introducing food service for the first time, success depends on bringing together design, execution, and operational excellence. That is where Imagine delivers exceptional value.”

The full report provides insights into consumer behavior shifts, emerging food-service trends, and practical considerations for brands seeking to create food experiences that resonate with today’s consumers.

To download the report, visit Freshness Reimagined: The New Role of Food in Everyday Life.

About Imagine

Imagine is the leading provider of visual communication and marketing solutions, helping brands create meaningful customer experiences through strategy, creative, production, technology, and execution. The company partners with leading organizations across retail, grocery, convenience, restaurant, financial services, healthcare, and other industries to deliver impactful experiences at scale.