U.S. House Unanimously Passes DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act – A Historic Victory for Down Syndrome Research

Washington, DC, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following unanimous passage by the House Energy and Commerce committee in late May, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed the DeOndra Dixon NIH INCLUDE Project Act (H.R. 3491) Monday evening.

Led by Representatives Diana DeGette (D-CO) and Richard Hudson (R-NC), the bipartisan legislation would permanently authorize the National Institutes of Health’s Investigation of Co-occurring Conditions Across the Lifespan to Understand Down Syndrome, known as the INCLUDE Project.

The NIH INCLUDE Project is the first-ever NIH-wide initiative dedicated to advancing research to improve the health and quality of life of people with Down syndrome while accelerating scientific discoveries that benefit all Americans. The INCLUDE Project was originally established and appropriated through the bipartisan leadership of Chairman Tom Cole (R-OK) and Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT). It has catalyzed discoveries related to Alzheimer's disease, autoimmune conditions, sleep apnea, cancer, heart disease, liver dysfunction, and other co-occurring conditions that disproportionately affect individuals with Down syndrome.

The bill honors the life and legacy of DeOndra Dixon, who inspired people across the country and around the world through her advocacy, talent, warmth, and determination. DeOndra served as a GLOBAL Ambassador and was the inspiration for GLOBAL’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. A gifted dancer and musician, she performed at the 52nd Grammy Awards, delivered keynote speeches at national and international conferences, and was a beloved presence at GLOBAL events alongside her big brother, Jamie Foxx, and their family.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that our family doesn’t miss DeOndra, but today I know she is dancing in heaven,” says Academy Award-winning actor and Grammy Award-winning musician, Jamie Foxx. “My little sister brought so much love, joy, and light into this world, and she was really dedicated to helping people, checking in and seeing if they were okay. Seeing the House unanimously pass a bill bearing her name is an incredible honor and knowing the DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act will help people with Down syndrome live longer, healthier lives ensures that DeOndra’s legacy will continue to make a difference for generations. I am deeply grateful to GLOBAL and to the bipartisan leaders working to make this bill law.”

“GLOBAL is incredibly grateful for the overwhelming bipartisan support for the DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act and for the unanimous House passage,” says Michelle Sie Whitten, President and CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. “It is so important that we honor GLOBAL Ambassador DeOndra Dixon. This legislation will help preserve her extraordinary legacy by making the NIH INCLUDE Project permanent and ensuring that life-saving Down syndrome research will continue and grow. GLOBAL helped catalyze INCLUDE into existence as the first NIH-wide Down syndrome research program, and it is already transforming the field and improving health outcomes. We deeply appreciate the leadership and tenacity of Representatives Diana DeGette and Richard Hudson, and their bipartisan colleagues. Now we need the Senate to act so that this transformative bill can become law.”

GLOBAL advocated for an NIH-wide Down syndrome research program from its founding in 2009. In 2017, three GLOBAL leaders—Michelle Sie Whitten, Dr. Joaquin Espinosa, and self-advocate and GLOBAL board member Frank Stephens—testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies at a landmark hearing on the state of Down syndrome research and its potential to advance understanding of other major diseases.

Following years of advocacy by GLOBAL, its families, self-advocates, scientists, medical professionals, and bipartisan congressional champions, Congress began funding the NIH INCLUDE Project in 2018.

“Today’s passage of the INCLUDE Project Act shows what we can achieve when we make Down syndrome research a true bipartisan priority,” says Congresswoman Diana DeGette. “By advancing this critical legislation, we are showing our commitment to improving health outcomes for individuals with Down syndrome. Colorado is already leading the way as home to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and their affiliate, the Linda Crnic Institute—the largest institute for Down syndrome research in the world. When this bill becomes law, we will be doubling down on our commitment to groundbreaking science and to the Down syndrome community.”

“People with Down syndrome enrich our families and communities in so many ways,” says Representative Richard Hudson. “I’m proud the House passed my bill to support research that can help them live longer, healthier lives and reach their full potential without barriers standing in their way.”

The DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act was advanced by House lead sponsors DeGette and Hudson, together with original cosponsors Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Tom Cole (R-OK), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), and Pete Stauber (R-MN), as well as additional bipartisan cosponsors: Paul Tonko (D-NY), Brittany Pettersen (D-CO), Angie Craig (D-MN), Jason Crow (D-CO), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Ann Wagner (R-MO), Deborah Ross (D-NC), David Kustoff (R-TN), Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), James Walkinshaw (D-VA) and Rob Wittman (R-VA).

GLOBAL recognizes former House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, whose leadership and personal commitment as the mother of GLOBAL Ambassador Cole Rodgers, helped build bipartisan momentum for the legislation in the previous Congress.

The legislation now moves to the U.S. Senate, where Senators John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) are leading the bipartisan effort to secure passage.

GLOBAL urges the Senate to pass the DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act without delay and send it to the President’s desk.

Members of the public can learn more and contact their U.S. Senators at: https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/deondra-dixon-include-project-act/

About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 40 states and 11 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 130 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media: Facebook, X, Instagram , LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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