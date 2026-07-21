WHEELS UP STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wheels Up Experience Inc. on Behalf of Wheels Up Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Wheels Up and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Wheels Up Experience Inc. (“Wheels Up” or the “Company”) (NYSE:UP) on behalf of Wheels Up stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Wheels Up has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On February 19, 2026, Wheels Up announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Although the Company reported improvement in certain profitability metrics, Wheels Up disclosed that full-year 2025 revenue decreased to $736.5 million, compared to $792.1 million in 2024. The Company also disclosed that net cash used in operating activities increased to $166.3 million in 2025, compared to $77.9 million in 2024.





Then, on April 14, 2026, Wheels Up announced that it expected to complete a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, effective after the close of trading on April 24, 2026, with trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis expected to begin on April 27, 2026. The Company stated that the reverse split was expected to help Wheels Up regain compliance with NYSE listing standards and meet criteria for inclusion in the Russell 3000.





Following the reverse stock split announcement, Wheels Up’s stock price continued to decline.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wheels Up shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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