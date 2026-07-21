VENHUB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating VenHub Global, Inc. on Behalf of VenHub Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In VenHub (VHUB) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in VenHub and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VHUB) on behalf of VenHub stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether VenHub has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On March 24, 2026, VenHub filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company disclosed that it generated total revenue of just $864,450 during FY 2025 while reporting a net loss of approximately $62.4 million.



VenHub further disclosed significant balance sheet and liquidity concerns, including total liabilities of approximately $13.9 million, a stockholders’ deficit of approximately $10.3 million, and a working capital deficit of approximately $9.2 million. The Company also disclosed that its operating losses, working capital deficit, and negative cash flows from operations raised substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.



In addition, VenHub stated that its cash position was not significant enough to support daily operations and that, if it could not secure additional short-term capital, it may cease operations.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired VenHub shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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