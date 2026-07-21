The Giorgi Companies and U.S. Mushroom Leaders Welcome Preliminary U.S. Antidumping Ruling on Canadian Imports

BLANDON, Pa., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Giorgi Companies, joined by mushroom producers across the United States, today welcomed the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (USDOC) announcement of its preliminary ruling that fresh mushrooms imported from Canada are being sold at unfairly low prices, calling the decision an important step toward restoring fair competition in the U.S. mushroom market.

After lengthy investigations, the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) announced yesterday its preliminary determination that Canadian producers sold fresh mushrooms in the United States at unfairly low (or “dumped”) prices. In a preliminary determination announced in May, Commerce found that the Canadian growers received unfair Canadian government subsidies and announced preliminary duties on imports of fresh mushrooms from Canada to counteract the government subsidies.

Based on Commerce’s announcement yesterday, fresh mushroom imports from Canada will be subject to preliminary duties to offset the Canadian government subsidies and unfairly low pricing (dumping). These duties will begin to level the playing field for U.S. fresh mushroom growers and packers as they compete with fresh mushrooms imported into the United States from Canada at unfairly low prices.

Together, the dumping and subsidy determinations reinforce the importance of ensuring mushroom producers compete based on quality, service, efficiency and innovation within a fair marketplace.

“This ruling is a win for fairness, competition and the future of American mushroom farming,” said Mark Currie, CEO of Food Division of The Giorgi Companies. “As Giorgi approaches its 100th anniversary next year, we know that a fair marketplace enables U.S. growers to invest, innovate, support good-paying jobs and provide retailers, foodservice operators and consumers with a reliable supply of fresh mushrooms.”

During the past two years, nine U.S. mushroom farms closed amid growing pressure from Canadian mushroom imports, which gained market share while overall U.S. mushroom consumption remained relatively flat. The Giorgi Companies said the US International Trade Commission’s preliminary injury determination announced in January and Commerce’s dumping and subsidy determinations help restore the competitive conditions needed for American mushroom growers to continue investing in domestic production.

“We greatly appreciate the diligence and time the Commerce Department devoted to this investigation,” Currie said. “Our focus now is on what comes next: continuing to serve our customers, investing in our business, growing mushroom demand and competing successfully in a marketplace where everyone plays by the same rules.”

Mushroom Industry Leaders Welcome Decision

“Family-owned mushroom farms have played an important role in American agriculture for generations,” said CJ Ciarrocchi, CEO and president of Modern Mushroom Farms and a member of the coalition. “As a fourth-generation leader, I believe this ruling supports the long-term health of our industry and the people who depend on it.”

“This determination is a win for fairness in our industry,” said Ron Moule, COO of Kennett Square Mushroom Operation, a member of the coalition. “A more level playing field allows for growth and investment among U.S. producers.”

“American mushroom growers have spent decades investing in their businesses, employees and customers,” said Pat Jurgensmeyer, president of J-M Farms. “As a second-generation grower, I am optimistic that this decision will help strengthen the industry's future and create a more balanced competitive environment.”

About Giorgi Mushrooms

The Giorgi Companies is a family-owned leader in mushroom cultivation, production and innovation, serving customers across the United States. As the company approaches its 100th anniversary in 2027, it remains committed to American agriculture, domestic food production and delivering high-quality fresh mushrooms to retailers, foodservice operators and consumers nationwide.

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Naba Bakar

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