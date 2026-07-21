LA Knight Riders Capture First MLC Championship as Record Crowd Caps Historic 2026 Season

GRAND PRAIRIE, Tex, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) captured their first Cognizant Major League Cricket championship on Saturday, June 18, defeating 2024 champions Washington Freedom by just one-run off the last ball of the Tournament in a thrilling Final before a record crowd of fans at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum—the final attendance number for the Final was 10,693.

The dramatic championship provided a fitting conclusion to Major League Cricket’s landmark fourth season, which featured record-breaking performances, historic individual milestones, expanded global broadcast distribution, the opening of a future Olympic cricket venue and continued growth for professional cricket across the United States.

Sunil Narine starred in the championship victory to earn Player of the Final honors as the LA Knight Riders held off a late Washington Freedom charge to secure the franchise’s maiden title in one of the most memorable Finals in league history.

Johnny Grave, CEO Major League Cricket, said:

"Congratulations to the Los Angeles Knight Riders on winning their first Cognizant Major League Cricket championship and to the Washington Freedom for another outstanding season. The quality of cricket throughout this year’s competition has been exceptional, and the thrilling Final in front of a record crowd of over ten thousand fans at the Coliseum was a fitting conclusion to our biggest season yet.

“From record-breaking performances on the field to the opening of Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles, the future venue for cricket at the LA28 Olympic Games, the 2026 season demonstrated the incredible momentum behind our sport in the United States. We also witnessed remarkable milestones from some of the world’s greatest players while continuing to showcase the next generation of American cricket talent.

“I’d like to thank our players, coaches, team owners, partners, broadcasters, venues, officials, staff and, most importantly, our fans, whose passion and support continue to drive the growth of Major League Cricket. Together, we are building something truly special, and we’re excited to continue raising the bar as we look ahead to an even bigger 2027 season.”

Historic Records

The 2026 MLC season will be remembered as one of the most significant in franchise T20 cricket history. Fans witnessed two hat-tricks, nine centuries, the highest individual innings in Major League Cricket history, the highest successful run chase in T20 history, the first T20 match ever to feature three individual centuries and a record 51 sixes in a single match.

Several of the game’s biggest stars also reached significant career milestones throughout the season. Faf du Plessis became the first player in Major League Cricket history to surpass 1,000 career runs. Kieran Pollard became the highest run-scorer in men’s T20 cricket history and achieved 1000 career sixes. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell each celebrated their 600th career T20 appearance, underscoring the world-class talent competing in Major League Cricket.

USA National Team Players Demonstrate the Rising Standard of American Cricket

Major League Cricket's commitment to developing American talent was on full display throughout the 2026 season. USA National Team players made significant contributions across the league, led by Washington Freedom's Andries Gous, who finished as the league's leading run-scorer with 547 runs and a competition-best 36 sixes while producing a remarkable 132 in the highest successful run chase in T20 history. Saiteja "Sai" Mukkamalla (80 runs off 55 balls) and Matthew Tromp (58* runs off 28 balls) both scored career-high T20 scores in Major League Cricket. They were joined by fellow USA internationals including USA captain Monank Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Ali Khan, Hassan Khan, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar and Saurabh Netravalkar, whose contributions throughout the season reflected the growing depth of American cricket and Major League Cricket's role in developing the national team's player pathway.

Venue Expansion with LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground

The season also marked another milestone for cricket’s growth in the United States with the successful opening of Knight Riders Cricket Ground at Fairplex, Pomona, the future venue for cricket at the LA28 Summer Olympic Games. The new Southern California venue joined Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium and the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in hosting matches during the league’s fourth season, further expanding Major League Cricket’s footprint while also continuing the significant investment in world-class cricket infrastructure.

Major League Cricket Available to a Global Audience in 2026

Major League Cricket also reached its broadest global audience to date through an expanded network of media and streaming partners across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Oceania, ensuring fans around the world had the opportunity to watch Cognizant Major League Cricket. New partnerships, including Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, alongside expanded international distribution, further strengthened the league’s global footprint and showcased world-class cricket from the United States to audiences worldwide.

The league’s continued momentum was further supported by a growing roster of commercial partners who helped deliver a world-class experience for fans on and off the field, reflecting increasing confidence in Major League Cricket’s long-term vision and commercial potential.

With another landmark season complete, Major League Cricket continues to build the foundation for the long-term growth of professional cricket in the United States while strengthening its position as one of the world’s premier T20 leagues. The league now turns its attention to the 2027 season as it continues to expand its reach, develop domestic talent and inspire the next generation of cricket fans across America.

Additional details can be found at majorleaguecricket.com.



ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET

Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) is the first professional Twenty20 franchise cricket tournament in the United States. Exclusively sanctioned by USA Cricket and the International Cricket Council, MLC features superstar players from around the globe, bringing world-class T20 cricket to America. Six teams make up the MLC and include the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. For more information, visit www.majorleaguecricket.com.

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