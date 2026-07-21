Energetic Exotics Launches Luxury Hospitality Partnership Program, Bringing Premium Mobility, Concierge, and Chauffeur Services Directly to Hotel Guests

New partnership program enables hotels to elevate the guest experience through luxury vehicle rentals, executive transportation, chauffeur services, and personalized concierge experiences

TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energetic Exotics today announced the launch of its Luxury Hospitality Partnership Program, a new offering designed to help luxury hotels, resorts, and boutique properties deliver world class transportation and lifestyle experiences to their guests. The program provides hotel partners with seamless access to a full suite of premium mobility services, including luxury and exotic vehicle rentals, executive transportation, professional chauffeur services, airport transfers, special event transportation, and personalized concierge experiences. By integrating these services into the guest journey, hotels can offer an elevated amenity while creating an additional revenue opportunity through strategic partnership.

"Luxury hospitality is no longer defined solely by where guests stay. It is defined by every experience they have while they're there," said Marlon Wentworth, Co-Founder of Energetic Exotics. "Our goal is to become an extension of a hotel's concierge team by providing effortless access to exceptional transportation, whether a guest wants to drive a luxury vehicle, enjoy a professionally chauffeured evening, arrange executive transportation, or celebrate a special occasion."

Unlike traditional rental companies, Energetic Exotics delivers a concierge-first experience. Every reservation is tailored to the guest's itinerary and preferences, ensuring a seamless experience from arrival through departure. Services are coordinated directly with hotel staff, allowing guests to access premium transportation without ever leaving the property. The Luxury Hospitality Partnership Program offers a comprehensive suite of premium transportation and guest services designed to enhance the hospitality experience. Through a single partnership, hotels gain access to luxury and exotic vehicle rentals, executive sedan and SUV transportation, professional chauffeur services, airport transfers, and transportation for weddings, corporate events, and other special occasions. The program also includes personalized concierge coordination, white-glove vehicle delivery directly to participating properties, and dedicated support for hotel concierge and guest services teams, allowing hotels to provide a seamless, elevated mobility experience without the operational burden of managing their own transportation fleet.

As travelers increasingly seek personalized and memorable experiences, hotels continue to invest in premium amenities that differentiate their properties. Energetic Exotics' hospitality program enables hotels to expand their luxury offerings without investing in their own transportation fleet or operational infrastructure.The company is actively expanding its hospitality network and is seeking partnerships with luxury hotels, resorts, boutique properties, lifestyle hotels, and hospitality management groups throughout Florida, with plans to expand nationally.

"Our vision is to become the preferred luxury mobility partner for the hospitality industry," said Antwan Shirley of Energetic Exotics. "Whether guests are visiting for business, celebrating a milestone, or simply looking to experience the destination in style, we want hotels to know they have a trusted partner capable of delivering a five-star transportation experience every time."

As the Luxury Hospitality Partnership Program continues to grow, luxury hotels, boutique properties, resorts, and hospitality groups are invited to explore how premium mobility, chauffeur, and concierge services can enhance their guest experience. Hospitality professionals interested in becoming a partner are encouraged to contact info@energeticexotics.com to learn more.

About Energetic Exotics

Energetic Exotics is a premier luxury mobility and concierge transportation company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company offers luxury and exotic vehicle rentals, executive transportation, professional chauffeur services, and personalized concierge experiences for travelers, business executives, and special events. Through its commitment to exceptional service and curated experiences, Energetic Exotics helps clients travel with comfort, sophistication, and confidence.

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